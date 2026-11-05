Henry Ford Health loan fund to benefit Midtown Detroit, Jackson

Henry Ford Health announced Thursday, Nov. 5, a $15 million loan fund in partnership with Opportunity Resource Fund to benefit communities surrounding the health system’s Midtown Detroit and Jackson hospitals.

The new lending initiative, administered by Opportunity Resource Fund, a Michigan-based community development financial institution, will support housing, small businesses and neighborhood improvements, officials said.

“From our perspective, the health of a community is broad,” Robin Damschroder, president, value-based enterprise and chief financial officer at Henry Ford Health, told The Detroit News. “For individuals to be healthy, being able to have employment, being able to get to your job, being able to have access to affordable housing is an important component of that.”

Damschroder said Henry Ford Health chose Opportunity Resource Fund as its investment partner based on its strong track record, clear eligibility requirements and an accessible application process.

“They understand the criteria, so that's primarily what we were looking for in a partner,” she said.

Potential borrowers may include first-time homebuyers, households making home repairs, small businesses seeking to grow and builders creating affordable and workforce housing, officials said.

The lending pool includes $11 million for projects near Henry Ford Hospital on West Grand Boulevard in Detroit and $4 million for projects near Henry Ford Jackson Hospital on North East Avenue in Jackson. Two loans have already closed as part of the initiative, officials said.

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Byna Elliott, CEO of Opportunity Resource Fund, said the organization takes a broader approach to evaluating borrowers than traditional banks. It looks at an applicant’s overall financial circumstances and ability to repay rather than relying primarily on credit scores.

“We don't just lend based on your credit score,” she said. “We look at your entire portfolio or your body of work in terms of your ability to repay.”

Elliott said mortgage rates are based on those offered through the Michigan State Housing Development Authority, while commercial loans generally have rates about 2 percentage points above prime. She said the organization aims to provide affordable, flexible financing.

“We're not a hard money lender and we're not an extractive lender,” she said.

The $15 million investment is expected to generate significantly more lending over time as loans are repaid and the money is reinvested in other projects, she said.

“We plan to recirculate those dollars to invest almost $60 million in those communities over time,” Elliott said.

Elliott said the partnership with Henry Ford Health is expected to last more than a decade, with Opportunity Resource Fund lending and recirculating the capital for at least five years and measuring the community impact over 10 years. There is no application deadline, she said.

Damschroder said the funding is part of Henry Ford Health's investment portfolio, what they call their fixed-income sleeve.

“We do expect to get a return, but certainly not an outsized one,” she said.

Among the first recipients for a loan was Gary Brownell, a Detroiter and partner at Holcomb Development. He said the company struggled for about two years to secure enough financing to redevelop a long-vacant building at 1420 Holden St. in Detroit's NW Goldberg neighborhood.

The $7 million adaptive-reuse project will include 22 apartments and about 17,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space, including a daycare center.

Through the new program, the project received $2.6 million to fill a financing gap. The building is expected to open in phases beginning in November 2027, he said.

“Detroit is a tough place to develop sometimes, but there are resources that are available here that might not be available in other places, like what ORF and Henry Ford have put together here,” Brownell said. “And I think it opens up a really interesting opportunity to make projects work that otherwise might not have worked right now and to speed up the pace of things.”

The announcement Thursday is separate from community benefits Henry Ford Health previously committed to in Midtown Detroit as it undergoes its $3 billion hospital expansion.

The $3 billion redevelopment project in the neighborhood, called Future of Health: Detroit includes a major hospital expansion underway across from the existing Henry Ford Hospital.

As part of the project, Henry Ford Health's corporate headquarters at One Ford Place is being converted into 403 mixed-income apartments and 17,000 square feet of retail/commercial space. The new 1.2 million-square-foot, $2.2 billion hospital is expected to open in 2029.

cwilliams@detroitnews.com

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Henry Ford Health loan fund to benefit Midtown Detroit, Jackson