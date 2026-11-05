A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the conviction of the driver in a hit-and-run crash last week on Detroit's east side, police said.

The crash happened at 10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26, in the East Grand Boulevard and Frederick Street area, according to authorities. Emergency dispatchers received a 911 call about the incident.

Officials said they have identified the victim but are still working to determine what happened and who is responsible.

The man remains at a hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

Investigators said he is a Black man in his 40s, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, about 136 pounds, with brown hair and a mustache. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a gray Nike jogging suit.

Police released a photo of the victim, hoping it will generate tips from the community. They did not provide additional details.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect should call the Detroit Police Department's 7th Precinct at (313) 596-5700 or the Detroit Police Fatal Squad Unit at (313) 596-2260. Tips may also be anonymously submitted through Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or online at DetroitRewards.tv.

Hit-and-runs

The case follows a string of hit-and-run incidents in the region.

A 61-year-old New Boston man was hit by a vehicle in September as he walked along Pennsylvania Road between Huron River Drive and Wayne Road in Huron Township. A Romulus man was charged in connection with the crash.

In August, a vehicle struck a man in the area of Plymouth and Evergreen roads on Detroit's west side and fled.

The same month, a hit-and-run driver struck a person in the area of Westphalia and Linnhurst streets near Seven Mile and Schoenherr roads on Detroit's east side.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

@CharlesERamirez

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Police seek tips in east Detroit hit-and-run crash