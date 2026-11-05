Boys high school cross country finals preview: Teams, individuals to watch

The boys cross country season wraps up this weekend, with state champions being crowned Saturday at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn.

Here are some teams and individuals to watch across all four divisions.

Division 1

TEAMS

Brighton

Brighton has jumped to No. 1 in the rankings, continuing to rack up wins behind its impressive depth. The program put all five scoring runners in the top 15 to take first in Region 4.

Junior Roarke MacArthur led the way, picking up his fourth top five of the season in a fourth place finish.

Sophomores Grant Kulesza and Josh Keillor-Beale took eighth and ninth, respectively, at regionals. The pair are posting their best results recently, with Kulesza’s 15:25.2 good for the team’s quickest time this season. Keillor-Beale has three consecutive top 10 finishes entering the state final.

Junior Brendan Williams was 11th at regionals, nearly beating his personal best with a 16:02. With a tight spread of times throughout its lineup, Brighton will be tough to knock off in Division 1.

Ann Arbor Skyline

No. 2 ranked Skyline’s depth was also on full display at regionals. The team’s five scorers crossed the line within 10 seconds of each other, all finishing in the top seven to power Skyline to victory with a score of 25.

“I’ve talked to the team,” coach Caryn Gehrke said. “Winning a state championship requires that pack of guys to be far up enough to score as few points as possible, because we anticipate the D1 boys race to be a very tight team race.”

Junior Roman Stillwell has the program’s fastest time so far with a 15:20.6 earlier this month. He continued to pace his teammates at regionals, taking third individually.

Sophomore Hudson Doll and junior Martin Gehrke were right on Stillwell’s heels, posting identical times of 15:59.5 to finish tied for fourth. Senior Matthew Guikema had his best result of the season with a sixth place showing.

Skyline’s best finish is fifth in 2019. The program is pushing to top that and contend for its first title Saturday.

INDIVIDUAL

Brandon Cloud, Northville senior

Cloud has been a big part of four-time defending champion Northville’s last two titles, finishing 10th individually at the state final as a sophomore and runner-up last season. He picked up his eighth win of the campaign at regionals and hopes to cap his impressive season with an individual title before running cross country for Michigan in 2027.

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Division 2

TEAMS

Pinckney

Pinckney is ranked No. 2, in contention to win its first Division 2 boys title this season after moving from Division 1 in 2020.

Senior Cole McCraw has continued his strong campaign, posting back-to-back wins entering the state final. His personal best time 15:22.2 is good for fourth fastest in the division.

Senior Lincoln Reed matched his career best with a third place result in Region 16. Sophomores John Rochowiak and Cash Wilds also impressed at regionals. Rochowiak ran a season best 16:41.2 in a 10th place finish, with Wilds just two seconds behind in 12th.

McCraw, Reed and Rochowiak look to use experiences from last season’s 10th place finish at MIS to propel Pinckney to the podium Saturday.

Detroit Country Day

Country Day earned its third straight state finals spot after taking runner-up behind Pinckney with a team score of 64.

Junior Jack Hincks finished in the top five in all nine of his races so far including a fourth place showing at regionals.

Junior Ethan Bray has picked up the pace recently, with a career best 16:15.8 before finishing seventh behind Hincks in Region 16.

Senior Omar Elbashir posted the team’s fastest time each of its last two trips to MIS. After missing the first month of the season, Elbashir seems to be rounding into form with a personal best 16:12.3 at last week’s Larry Steeb Invitational.

INDIVIDUAL

Carter Fenner, Adrian senior

Fenner helped Adrian claim a regional title in dominant fashion, taking third individually. The senior captain has the team’s fastest time this season with a personal best 15:51.9 at the Bulldog Invitational. He pushes to finish his career with a top 30 finish and earn All-State honors Saturday.

Division 3

TEAMS

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest

Lutheran Northwest achieved its goal of qualifying for the state final for the first time since 2020 with a second place finish in Region 26.

Junior Nole Lorenzen won his seventh race of the season at regionals. He is the favorite for the individual title on Saturday, with his personal best 15:10.3 the fastest time in Division 3.

Freshman Coen Lorenzen joined his older brother in the top five in his first postseason action, taking fifth with a 16:26.2. Junior Jack Songer posted a career-best time at regionals with a 16:50 in a 10th place result.

The program has eyes on its first ever top-10 finish at MIS on Saturday.

Ann Arbor Greenhills

Greenhills returned three scorers from last season’s lineup that finished 11th at the state final. The team makes its fourth consecutive trip to MIS after taking third in Region 27.

Senior Naveen Kulkarni picked up his second individual win in a row at regionals. Kulkarni won in a photo finish, beating the runner-up by just one-tenth of a second with a personal best 15:54.5.

Sophomore Henry Cooper has been solid, also posting a career best time at regionals with a 16:30.5 in a fifth place result.

Freshman Cooper Flohr is a newcomer making a big impact, already with three top 10s this season. Flohr ran the third fastest regional time for Greenhills at 17:46.7.

INDIVIDUAL

Christian Craanen, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central, junior

Craanen has finished sixth or better in all nine of his meets this season, qualifying to compete as an individual at MIS after taking fourth in Region 27. He finished third individually at the state final as a sophomore and looks to top last season’s showing on Saturday.

Division 4

TEAMS

Whitmore Lake

Whitmore Lake won its fifth consecutive regional title with a team score of 30, putting all five scorers in the top 10 in Region 33.

The program is ranked No. 5, pushing to climb higher on Saturday behind a trio of runners in peak form entering the state final

Junior Leo Weaver was the catalyst at regionals, posting a career best second-place finish individually. Weaver’s 16:48.4 is the team’s fastest time so far this season.

Juniors Richard Lewis and Eric Junker look to break the 17:00 barrier at MIS after putting up personal best times over the last two weeks.

Royal Oak Shrine

Shrine has some new faces in the lineup after graduating three members from last season’s team that finished fifth at the state final.

Despite that the program claimed its third straight Region 36 title, led by junior Will Bernacki. He cut over 20 seconds off his personal best time, posting a 16:59.4 in a runner-up finish.

Alongside Bernacki, freshman Liam Hatterman posted his first ever top 10, taking eighth individually with an 18:00.3. Junior Ethan Wielgat’s 18:13.4 at regionals was also a career best mark.

Shrine is ranked No. 13 in the final Division 4 rankings.

INDIVIDUAL

Samuel McIndoe, Novi Christian Academy, freshman

McIndoe qualified to compete at MIS as an individual after picking up his first career win at regionals. The freshman ran a personal best 16:40.5 two weeks ago at the Larry Steeb Invitational. McIndoe is in contention for All-State honors in his first trip to the state final.

Nathan Korp is a freelance writer.

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Boys high school cross country finals preview: Teams, individuals to watch