Martha Stewart blames Craig Melvin for 'homeless' Halloween costume

Martha Stewart isn't ready to accept blame for her Halloween costume that ruffled some feathers.

Stewart, 85, is blaming the "Today" show for the Halloween costume mishap that drew criticism from the public for mocking people experiencing homelessness.

Stewart's Halloween outfit sparked backlash⁠ after she posted a since-deleted photo on Oct. 31 showing her in ripped jeans, a cream cardigan and a black knit cap, holding a sign that read, "I AM HUNGRY HELP ME!!"

Stewart said "Today" show co-anchor Craig Melvin's chocolate spill is what lead to her outfit choice, according to comments she made on stage at the CrossCountry Mortgage Sales Rally in Orlando, Florida, on Nov. 3.

"He spilled chocolate all over my sweater, which I was going to wear on Halloween night," Stewart is heard saying in a video, shared by TMZ⁠. "So when I picked up the sweater I said, 'Oh god it's so dirty and I only have 10 minutes to get dressed up for this Halloween party,' so the easiest costume was to get dressed up as bum."

Martha Stewart's Halloween costume sparked backlash. Now she's responding

The cookbook author was referring to her Oct. 30 appearance on the NBC's morning show, when Melvin, dressed as Snoop Dogg, accidentally spilled chocolate ganache while helping Stewart decorate a cheesecake.

"Real Snoop would never do that," Stewart joked on the morning show.

At the Tuesday event, Stewart recalled what happened next: "I looked at myself. I said, 'You really look hungry and homeless.' So I wrote a sign that said 'I'm hungry,' and boy, did that go off."

Martha Stewart's Halloween costume struck a nerve. Why it missed the mark

Critics accused her of making light of homelessness. In an initial Nov. 1 statement to People magazine, Stewart said the costume was meant to "bring more awareness to the very serious subject of homelessness" and cited her support for charities working on the issue.

She later apologized in an Instagram post later⁠ that day.

"It's hard to admit when you've really screwed up," she wrote. "I know many people are suffering economically. Wearing a costume like I did was insensitive and not funny. I am very sorry."

Stewart was among several celebrities whose Halloween looks drew criticism this year.

Jessica Alba deleted photos of her Nancy Kerrigan costume⁠, which included a knee bandage with fake blood, after commenters objected to its reference to the 1994 attack on the figure skater.

Paris Hilton also defended her family's "Beauty and the Beast" costumes⁠ after followers questioned why she dressed as Belle while daughter London went as Chip, explaining that her daughter had chosen the teacup character.

Contributing: Paris Close, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Martha Stewart blames Craig Melvin for 'homeless' Halloween costume