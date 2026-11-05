Trieu: Michigan working to flip Braden Chaffin, in-state offensive tackle

Michigan’s staff is making sure it does not let any talented players leave the state for other programs. That goal led the Wolverines to extend an offer to Sterling Heights Stevenson offensive tackle Braden Chaffin, who is committed to Stanford.

Chaffin’s story is unique. He was at U-D Jesuit to begin his high school career. It was there that he displayed the size and athletic gifts to get on college radars as early as his freshman year.

When he made the decision to transfer to Stevenson, it came with a price. Chaffin had to sit out his junior season. That meant colleges did not have the opportunity to evaluate him on junior film. So despite his gifts — a 6-foot-6 frame, and the athleticism needed to play at the high-major levels — Chaffin received mostly mid-major offers and was committed to Miami (Ohio) for a time.

“He handled it with a lot of maturity for a kid his age,” Stevenson offensive line coach Maxwell Green said. “A lot of younger athletes may have gotten discouraged, but he turned it up. He put in a lot of work in those times and was always very supportive of his teammates. He handled it extremely well.”

Chaffin continued to work with Green at Boss Hog Academy, his offseason lineman training program. Eventually, Stanford took notice and was able to overlook the lack of film. The Cardinal had Chaffin out for an official visit in June, where he switched his commitment to Stanford.

Schools like Michigan were waiting for the senior film. After getting to see his full year’s work, Michigan offensive line coach Jim Harding called and offered a scholarship. Chaffin now will take an official visit with Michigan for Saturday’s rivalry game against Michigan State.

“I’m not surprised,” Green said. “We really knew once the tape came out, it would happen. He just had to be patient and we preached that to him. We just had to let him go out and play, and show his chops this fall, and that’s what he did. Over the year, you could see him getting more and more comfortable. He got better every week. He didn’t just take a step forward, it was a big leap. It made me wish he had more football to play here.”

Chaffin says he is still committed to Stanford. He grew up wanting to play for Michigan, though, so he could not pass up this opportunity to visit. A commitment to the Wolverines is no certainty, but Chaffin will meet with the staff, see the game, and then see where his recruitment leads him.

One thing is certain: He will handle this new opportunity the same way he has handled all the challenges in his high school career — with a work-focused approach and a level head. That is what makes his coaches so confident in his future success no matter which school he signs with in early December.

“He’s a really hard worker,” Green said. “He’s mentally very tough. Then he’s all about the team. He’s a big team guy. He loves the guys and the coaches. He was like a glue guy who held us all together.”

Rivals rates Chaffin a three-star prospect.

Offensive line shuffling leads to additional visits

Michigan is reshuffling their 2027 class, especially at the offensive line position. Sidney Rouleau, a longtime commitment, is no longer in the class and is re-evaluating his options.

That has opened the door for Chaffin and Conner Rutherford, an Ohio native who recently decommitted from NC State.

Rutherford is taking an official visit to Michigan this weekend along with Chaffin. The 6-foot-6, 300-pound Chillicothe native visited Indiana last week.

He does not have any other visits planned beyond this weekend, but more schools have gotten in contact.

Allen Trieu covers Midwest football recruiting for On3. He has been featured on the Big Ten Network on its annual Signing Day Show. His Michigan and Michigan State recruiting columns appear weekly at detroitnews.com.

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Trieu: Michigan working to flip Braden Chaffin, in-state offensive tackle