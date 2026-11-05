Jamie Foxx welcomes third baby, his first with girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp

Jamie Foxx's family is growing.

The Oscar-winning actor, 58, and girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp, 31, have welcomed their first child together, USA TODAY has learned. The gender and exact date of birth has not been revealed yet.

The baby is Foxx's third child. People was the first to report the news Nov. 4.

In May, USA TODAY learned that Foxx and Huckstepp were expecting.

Foxx and Huckstepp were first linked romantically in August 2023, when they were seen dining with a group at Nobu in Malibu, California. People reported in January 2025 that they had split after about a year and a half together. They were seen together again later that year.

Jamie Foxx expecting baby with girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp

USA TODAY has reached out to Foxx's representatives for comment.

Jamie Foxx is also father to daughters Corinne Foxx, 32, whom he shares with Connie Kline, and Anelise Foxx, 18, whom he shares with Kristin Grannis.

The family milestone follows Foxx's public reflections on how his oldest daughter helped him through a 2023 stroke and the recovery that followed. During an Aug. 25 appearance on "Baby, this is Keke Palmer," Foxx became emotional as he recalled a doctor's assessment of Corinne Foxx's role in his care⁠.

"Man, your daughter saved your life," Jamie Foxx recalled his doctor telling him. "He talked about Corinne. 'She saved you.' He said, 'She's the reason that you're here.'"

Jamie Foxx tearfully shares daughter 'saved' him after 2023 stroke

Foxx said a brain bleed caused the stroke, which left him unconscious for 20 days. He discussed the health crisis in his 2024 Netflix special, "Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…"

Corinne Foxx, who cohosts "Beat Shazam" with her father, said she focused on protecting him while also managing speculation about his condition. She said she did not believe it was her place to disclose his medical information.

She described immediately shifting into a caregiving role, focused on making sure her father recovered.

Foxx has also spoken about Anelise's support. At the 2025 BET Awards, he recalled that she entered his hospital room and played guitar while he was seriously ill, crediting the moment with helping his recovery.

Corinne Foxx kept fans updated on her father's condition during his recovery. He thanked her during the same speech: "But when you needed to drive it, you drove. And you made sure I was here."

Contributing: Edward Segarra, KiMi Robinson, Charles Trepany, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jamie Foxx welcomes third baby, his first with girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp