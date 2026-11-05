Powerball player wins $847M jackpot. See where winning ticket was sold

Ladies and gentlemen, we have a winner! Overnight, one lucky Powerball player became a millionaire after winning the game's ninth-largest jackpot.

On Wednesday, Nov. 4, one person in New Jersey won the grand prize, according to Powerball's website. The winner can choose to receive annuitized payments of $847 million or a lump-sum payment of $363.1 million.

It is the ninth-largest jackpot in the game's history.

The win comes months after a player in Illinois won the $1.04 billion Powerball jackpot on Aug. 12.

Because someone won the grand prize, the Powerball jackpot has reset back down to $20 million. The jackpot will keep increasing until another lucky player beats the odds and buys a ticket that matches all six numbers drawn.

Here's what to know about the historic win.

Who won the Powerball jackpot?

Powerball has not announced who won the ticket or where in New Jersey the ticket was purchased.

We may never know who won the historic jackpot, as New Jersey players can remain anonymous when claiming their prize, according to the New Jersey Lottery.

What are the winning numbers for the Nov. 4 Powerball?

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, Nov. 4, Powerball drawing are 15-34-41-53-56, and the Powerball is 21. The "Power Play" multiplier is 2x.

Did anyone else get lucky during Wednesday's drawing?

Yes! While no one won the $2 million Match 5 + Power Play prize or the $1 million Match 5 prize, Powerball said over a million tickets won cash prizes after Wednesday's drawing.

Around 25 players matched four of the white balls and won $50,000, while four tickets matched four of the white balls and the Powerball and won $100,000,

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next Powerball drawing will take place on Saturday, Nov. 7, at around 10:59 p.m. ET. The drawing can be watched live on Powerball's website, and players can rewatch clips on its YouTube channel.

Powerball drawings occur every week on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Biggest Powerball jackpots ever won

How to play Powerball

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play and are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Depending on local laws, players may also be able to purchase tickets online.

To play, select five white-ball numbers from 1 to 69 and one red Powerball number from 1 to 26. Players can also add Power Play for an extra $1 to boost non-jackpot prizes by 2X, 3X, 4X, 5X or 10X.

Prefer to leave it to chance? Choose a Quick Pick and let the computer generate your numbers.

To win the jackpot, a ticket must match all five white balls and the red Powerball. If no one wins, the jackpot rolls over and keeps growing.

Do you have to be a U.S. citizen or resident to play Powerball?

You do not have to be a U.S. citizen or resident to buy a Powerball ticket.

Anyone who meets the legal age requirement where the ticket is purchased, generally 18 or older, can play while visiting a participating jurisdiction. Winners who live outside the United States are eligible to claim prizes, although taxes may apply.

Julia Gomez is a Trending reporter for USA TODAY and covers space phenomena, scientific studies and natural disasters. Connect with her on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and TikTok: @juliamariegz, or email her at jgomez@gannett.com.

Fernando Cervantes Jr. is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach him at fernando.cervantes@usatodayco.com and follow him on X @fern_cerv_.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Powerball player wins $847M jackpot. See where winning ticket was sold