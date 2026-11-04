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Blue wave comes crashing down on Michigan Republicans
By Chad Livengood,2 days ago
Good morning, Michiganians!
I'm writing this newsletter greeting at 5 a.m. after another marathon day covering the midterm elections.
Here's the good news: They're over!
If you weren't glued to a computer screen last night, here's where to find election results across Metro Detroit and beyond:
Statewide races for governor, attorney general, secretary of state, ballot proposals, U.S. Senate and U.S. House
And ICYMI, here's our live blog from Tuesday, detailing hour-by-hour coverage of the midterm election. My favorite moment was video clips from freelance reporter Alyssa Tisch of students at the University of Michigan being told to "spring" into a polling precinct just before the polls closed at 8 p.m. in Ann Arbor.
This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Blue wave comes crashing down on Michigan Republicans