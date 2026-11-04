Good morning, Michiganians!

I'm writing this newsletter greeting at 5 a.m. after another marathon day covering the midterm elections.

Here's the good news: They're over!

If you weren't glued to a computer screen last night, here's where to find election results across Metro Detroit and beyond:

Statewide races for governor, attorney general, secretary of state, ballot proposals, U.S. Senate and U.S. House

Wayne County local races

Oakland County local races

Macomb County local races

And ICYMI, here's our live blog from Tuesday, detailing hour-by-hour coverage of the midterm election. My favorite moment was video clips from freelance reporter Alyssa Tisch of students at the University of Michigan being told to "spring" into a polling precinct just before the polls closed at 8 p.m. in Ann Arbor.

This article originally appeared on The Detroit News: Blue wave comes crashing down on Michigan Republicans