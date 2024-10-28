Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Detroit Free Press

    Opinion: Electoral College flawed? So is the National Popular Vote. There's another way.

    By James Alan Fox,

    2 days ago

    With Election Day approaching, the race for the presidency is remarkably close, often characterized as a toss-up. General election polls, regardless of whether Vice President Kamala Harris or former President Donald Trump is shown to be leading, that advantage is well within the margin of error.

    Despite the virtual tie, the Harris campaign characterizes her as the underdog — and that indeed is the case, because of the unusual method by which U.S. presidential elections are decided.

    In an appearance on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, veteran Democratic strategist James Carville pointed out the recurring truth that in the existing landscape, the Electoral College is stacked against Democratic presidential nominees. “ We have to win by three in the popular vote to win the Electoral College ,” Carville said.

    The bias exists in the method by which Electoral College votes are awarded to states — that is, according to size of their Congressional delegations. Votes for the number of Congressional districts (i.e., members of the House of Representatives) are apportioned appropriately based on population. But then two additional Electoral College votes given to each state (for each state's two senators) unfairly benefit smaller states.

    Michigan, for example, is 10 times more populous than South Dakota but has only five times as many Electoral College votes. A correction of two fewer votes per state (and Washington D.C.), making electoral vote counts (like House member counts) proportional to population, would have put Al Gore ahead of George W. Bush in the 2000 contest 225 v. 211), consistent with the popular vote.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ljbUB_0wPAZdkg00

    Opinion: Trump takes a shot at Detroit, in Detroit. The joke's on him.

    A complicated mechanism, a flawed approach

    Equating Electoral College votes to Congressional districts might seem, on the surface, to suggest that all states could just award their Electoral College votes district by district — as do Nebraska and Maine. However, that would only further incentivize gerrymandering in drawing district boundaries.

    The two vote state-by-state reduction would not have altered the outcome of the 2016 election, in which Donald Trump received 77 more Electoral College votes than Hillary Clinton, even though her popular vote total exceeded his by a 2.9 million margin. Under a modified Electoral College system, Clinton would still have lost, taking 191 votes to Donald Trump’s 245.

    But there is another problem. The “winner take all” approach to awarding Electoral College votes is flawed, as it treats a wide margin in one state the same as a narrow victory in another. Were the modified Electoral College votes for each state awarded to each candidate proportionate to state voting results (and rounding for the sake of simplicity), Clinton would have prevailed over Trump by 12 electoral votes, 224 v. 212.

    One might respond, as many contend, that we should scrap the Electoral College altogether in favor of the popular vote total. And, in fact, a 224 to 212 doubly modified Electoral College victory for Clinton, in which she'd accrue 51.3% of these votes, is virtually identical to her 51.1% edge over Trump in the national popular vote.

    These modifications should not be seen as an automatic advantage for the Democratic nominee, but instead for the candidate with the greatest support among voters. In 2004, the last time a Republican won the popular vote, George W. Bush beat John Kerry in the Electoral College by a 35-vote margin. Under the modified Electoral College system proposed here, Bush would still have prevailed, 225 to 211.

    Endorsements: Free Press picks for Michigan US House, Senate and House in Nov. 5 election

    Popular vs. population

    A 2023 Pew Research Center survey of 8,480 adults found nearly two-thirds of respondents believed that the Electoral College system should be replaced by the national popular vote, a level of unhappiness with current process that is as high as any time since at least 2000, when the divergent results of the Electoral College and the popular vote was a major topic of discussion.

    Despite its appeal in the minds of many, switching to the national popular vote would carry significant potential problems related to turnout.

    For example, even with expanded absentee and early voting options, a significant number of Michiganders still cast ballots on Election Day. A blizzard in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula or even a soaking rainstorm in Detroit would suppress turnout, causing the state to be underrepresented in the national vote total. Conversely, a hotly contested referendum question in Florida or a gubernatorial down-ballot contest in New Hampshire would tend to boost voter turnout, causing state overrepresentation in the national popular vote.

    For sake of fairness, states should be represented proportionately to their populations — and arguably not just their voter turnout. After all, those who cannot vote based on youth, infirmity or even institutionalization have a stake in the outcome. Population, not the popular vote, should rule.

    In sum, modifying the Electoral College votes to be proportionate to state populations and allocating the votes for each state proportional to the voting results is the best way to ensure a fair voting process. Rather than eliminating the Electoral College, I say we just change its "curriculum."

    James Alan Fox is a Research Professor of Criminology, Law and Public Policy at Northeastern University . Submit a letter to the editor at freep.com/letters and we may publish it online and in print.

    This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Opinion: Electoral College flawed? So is the National Popular Vote. There's another way.

    Related Search

    Electoral CollegeNational popular votePresidential election processElectoral College reformDonald TrumpKamala Harris

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Opinion: How we can save America after Nov. 5 presidential election
    The Detroit Free Press15 hours ago
    Opinion: Trump’s no Gerald Ford. He’s not even George W. Bush.
    The Detroit Free Press1 day ago
    Both Vance and Walz will host Tucson events this week
    Arizona Luminaria22 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    'Scam enabler' warned to stop illegal robocalls that impersonate banks, utilities and more
    The Detroit Free Press1 day ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria21 days ago
    Michigan football QB Davis Warren proves 2nd time is the charm, earns back starting job
    The Detroit Free Press1 day ago
    Cold and flu season are upon us. Here's what you need to know
    The Detroit Free Press2 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune13 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria4 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    'The Diplomat' returns with new season 18 months after its debut. What was it about again?
    The Detroit Free Press16 hours ago
    Invasive lady beetles are crawling inside. Here are a few ways to combat them
    The Detroit Free Press12 hours ago
    JP Morgan sues California man for defrauding them out of $116,063 through ATM glitch
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post29 days ago
    DeSantis assails Amendment 4 at Jacksonville church
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    Consumer alert issued regarding new limits on rent hikes
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune16 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today27 days ago
    Small business grants up to $100,000 –  applications due soon
    The HD Post7 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Savannah man convicted on charges from Jan. 6 insurrection
    The Current GA11 days ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA27 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post11 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago
    SoCal County gets $11 Million to clear homeless encampments
    The HD Post22 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy