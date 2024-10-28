Pistons vs. Heat game today: Time, TV channel, streaming and more info

Of course, we're only kidding (kind of), but after a record-breaking 68-loss season in 2023-24, the Pistons were given no breaks coming out of the gates.
The Pistons have played three games so far and all three of those games have been against teams who made it to the Eastern Conference semifinals last season (Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers).
The Celtics were the 1-seed, the Pacers were the 6-seed and the Cavs were the 4-seed.
The only Eastern Conference team that made it to the semifinals who they haven't played yet is the New York Knicks, and the Pistons get them on Friday.
As we enter the second week of the NBA season, the Pistons will try to knock off a Heat team that was beat handedly by the Orlando Magic in their first game but bounced back with a win over the Charlotte Hornets.
Can the Pistons finally get their first win this season against Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Co.?
Here's what you need to know about today's Pistons vs. Heat game including TV, channel, streaming info, the injury report and projected starting lineups.
