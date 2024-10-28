Pistons vs. Heat game today: Time, TV channel, streaming and more info

What the heck did the Detroit Pistons do to upset the NBA schedule makers?

Of course, we're only kidding (kind of), but after a record-breaking 68-loss season in 2023-24, the Pistons were given no breaks coming out of the gates.

The Pistons have played three games so far and all three of those games have been against teams who made it to the Eastern Conference semifinals last season (Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers).

The Celtics were the 1-seed, the Pacers were the 6-seed and the Cavs were the 4-seed.

The only Eastern Conference team that made it to the semifinals who they haven't played yet is the New York Knicks, and the Pistons get them on Friday.

Watch Pistons-Heat on Fubo (free trial)

Before then, the Pistons have two more games against teams who made the playoffs last year in the Miami Heat (8-seed) and the Philadelphia 76ers (7-seed).

The tough schedule has the Pistons still searching for their first win this season, despite signs of improved play.

The Pistons have had a chance to win all three games, including on Saturday after going down big to the Celtics , but have made too many mistakes when it mattered most to beat some of the league's best teams.

As we enter the second week of the NBA season, the Pistons will try to knock off a Heat team that was beat handedly by the Orlando Magic in their first game but bounced back with a win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Can the Pistons finally get their first win this season against Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Co.?

Here's what you need to know about today's Pistons vs. Heat game including TV, channel, streaming info, the injury report and projected starting lineups.

Pistons (0-3) vs. Heat (1-1) start time today

Matchup: Pistons vs. Heat.

Pistons vs. Heat. Date : Monday, Oct. 28.

: Monday, Oct. 28. Time : 7:30 p.m. E.T.

: 7:30 p.m. E.T. Where : Kaseya Center, Miami.

: Kaseya Center, Miami. Betting line: Heat by 8½ (here's how to bet and get sign up bonuses ).

[ MUST WATCH: Make "The Pistons Pulse" your go-to Detroit Pistons podcast, listen available anywhere you listen to podcasts ( Apple , Spotify ). ]

Pistons vs. Heat TV channel today

TV : FanDuel Sports Network Detroit (formerly Bally Sports Detroit).

: FanDuel Sports Network Detroit (formerly Bally Sports Detroit). Radio : WXYT-FM (97.1)

: WXYT-FM (97.1) Streaming : On Fubo ( free trial ).

Pistons vs. Heat projected starting lineups

Pistons: G Cade Cunningham, G Jaden Ivey, F Tim Hardaway Jr., F Tobias Harris and C Jalen Duren.

Heat: G Terry Rozier, G Tyler Herro, F Jimmy Butler, F Nikola Jović, C Bam Adebayo.

BEST READ: Pistons remain confident after 0-3 start: 'I feel like we're right there'

Pistons vs. Heat injury report for season opener

Pistons: Second-year forward Ausar Thompson still has not been cleared for contact (blood clot) after missing last season's final 19 games and all of preseason; rookie second-round pick Bobi Klintman remains out with calf contusion .

Heat: Power forward Kevin Love (personal reasons) has not played yet this season and is out.

Pistons vs. Heat uniform, jersey tonight

The Pistons will wear their "Icon Edition" blue uniforms , with red trim.

The Heat will wear their white "Association Edition" uniforms with red lettering and red and yellow trim.

Live updates

Follow updates through our curated list .

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Pistons vs. Heat game today: Time, TV channel, streaming and more info