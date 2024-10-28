West Bloomfield Township election worker knows system inside and out — and trusts it

As a senior elections coordinator at the West Bloomfield Township clerk’s office, Tony Weatherly fields questions from the counter, the phone, even the temporary workers in the back room.

When does early voting start?

Oct. 26.

Should a man who made a stray mark on his absentee ballot spoil that ballot and do it over?

Probably, so he can be confident in his ballot.

Can a member of the U.S. military stationed abroad have a family member mail back an absentee ballot domestically after returning from a visit?

Yes.

One question Weatherly’s not so quick to answer these days often comes up in social settings.

“When people are like, ‘Hey, what do you do for a living?’ I'm like, I am a municipal worker,” Weatherly said. “If I'm just meeting someone new, we're not gonna talk about it so much. Let's not talk about work. Let's talk about other things.”

It wasn’t always this way.

Weatherly has been working elections for about nine years now in two municipalities. He takes pride in his work but in a political season marked by anger and division, he’s heard every complaint and conspiracy theory there is related to elections.

“Things have changed. I think there's always been that person out there that says dead people are voting,” Weatherly said. “That's been around forever, but I think in the last four years, it has gotten significantly worse. There’s that skepticism that elections aren't on the up and up the way they should be.”

He said it's possible for a voter to submit an absentee ballot and then die before the election, but there's a system in place to catch those.

"We get what's called the qualified voter file inbox, and we get notifications on all sorts of stuff," he said. "One of them that we get is change status to cancel, deceased."

Those notifications are based off of death certificates that are issued.

When one of those notifications comes in, Weatherly or another worker will track down that ballot envelope from the precinct it was sorted into and place it in a rejected ballot file . Those are the ballots that are not counted.

Working in elections once carried a certain degree of community respect from residents who recognized the civic-mindedness that leads people to do the painstaking work to get it right. But those days appear to be gone. Election officials have faced threats from angry voters.

Michigan’s top election official, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, has been the target of so-called swatting attacks. Those are when an anonymous person calls 911 to falsely report a critical incident at the official’s home, hoping to draw a police response.

As a result, some clerks have trouble finding people willing to work on elections. Some Michigan townships have struggled to get people to run for clerk.

“It does happen,” said Mike Selden, director of member information services at the Michigan Township Association. “If there isn't anybody that runs for the clerk's office, or any office, if any of them go unfilled based on the election, then who's ever the outgoing person holds over in that office through January 1.”

Beginning on Jan. 2, the township board has 45 days to appoint someone to the position and if they can’t find anyone, then the County Clerk calls a special election to try to fill it, Selden said.

For Weatherly, he does it because he enjoys the work. He said he has confidence in the election system because he knows how it works and he knows the people working it, describing his co-workers as “my family.”

Weatherly is 43. He grew up in neighboring Commerce Township. He enlisted in the Marine Corps out of high school and when he got out, he went to college on the G.I. Bill. He’s worked in Rochester Hills and West Bloomfield.

He takes his job so seriously that he planned his wedding last year around election dates. He waited until the 2022 midterm election was finished.

“We planned it for June of 2023 because there was no election that I had to be worried about,” he said. “We could focus on the wedding planning after the midterm was over. We literally planned the wedding around election days.”

On a recent weekday, he emptied absentee ballots in sealed envelopes from the drop boxes that flank the township hall. The ballots were mailed about 10 days before and as the election approaches the stream of people dropping them off increases.

Once inside the clerk’s office, the first stop for the ballot envelopes is a black box, about the size of a large toaster, that sits on the counter in front of Weatherly’s desk.

The label on it reads “Quietprint” which isn’t entirely accurate. It makes a loud thunk when it hammers the time and date stamp on the envelopes.

That thunking becomes sort of a soundtrack in the office throughout the day as absentee ballots come in from the drop boxes, by mail and by people who hand deliver theirs at the counter.

Once stamped, the envelopes are given to another employee who scans the barcodes on the return envelopes. That calls up the voter information on a computer and she marks them as received in the office.

If voters want to see if their mailed ballot made it to the clerk’s office, they can check its status online.

“Then at that point, they'll come over to this table, and we will, as a team, as a group, grab stacks of them,” Weatherly said. “Then we're literally checking the signatures on all of them to make sure that every single one matches.”

To match the signatures, Weatherly pulls up on his computer an electronic copy of the signature card the voter signed when they first registered to vote. He holds the return envelope containing the absentee ballot up to it to compare. If it matches, the ballot is good to do.

“Then we can mark them as approved for tabulation,” he said.

Weatherly checks a box on the envelope noting the approval and then initials it to indicate that he was the one who approved it.

So what happens if the signature doesn’t match?

Weatherly said that does happen and for legitimate reasons. People’s handwriting changes slightly over time. If a voter suffers a stroke or incurs an injury, they may struggle to produce their own signature.

In those cases, the person who questioned the signature will ask others in the office to review it.

“It’s never just one person,” Weatherly said.

If the consensus is that the signature looks off, they will contact the voter to start a process to correct it, known as curing. If the person doesn’t correct it, that ballot is set aside and not counted.

Once the ballots are approved for tabulation, they are sorted by precinct and by ballot number, so that when it’s time to open the envelopes and run them through the tabulator, it can be done in an orderly fashion.

The procedures are tedious and often time-consuming. Weatherly said every clerk’s office has its own way of managing the process, but for the most part, things are all spelled out in election law.

For example, American citizens who live abroad, are allowed to vote. Among West Bloomfield’s 57,000 or so registered voters, a small percentage fall into that category.

“We have 325 that are overseas civilians and we have 13 that are military that were sent out,” Weatherly said.

Those voters can receive their absentee ballot by traditional mail, email or fax.

“They get to choose,” Weatherly said.

He sends out the ballots with instructions on how to fill them out. If the ballot is sent via email, the voter must print it out themselves and mail it back.

In those cases, it won’t be on the official paper that can be run through a tabulator.

At tabulation time, those overseas envelopes are opened and two people, one from each political party, examine the ballot inside. They then fill out a hard copy ballot on the official paper that can be run through the tabulator to match the ballot that was printed overseas by the voter.

That official ballot can then be run through to be counted.

The signatures on those ballots face the same verification procedure as all others.

On a recent morning, Weatherly had ballots come back from Canada, Mexico and the Netherlands, each bearing that country’s postage. Weatherly is familiar with the process from both ends.

“When I was in the Marines, I lived in Japan and this is how I voted,” he said.

State law also requires other measures to help boost confidence in the system.

Every municipality is required to test its tabulators before the election including a public test that anyone can witness.

Oakland County installs the software on the machines listing the candidates and ballot questions. West Bloomfield Clerk Debbie Binder said her office receives a stack of sample ballots known as a test deck. The vote totals on that deck are known before the test.

Staffers run those through the tabulator to see that it counts correctly. If the numbers from the tabulators don’t match the known numbers in the test deck, the machine is flagged as flawed.

“On Election Day, after the testing, you zero it back out to no votes,” West Bloomfield Clerk Debbie Binder said. “When it gets to the precinct, the precinct runs a zero tape that shows that every contest has no votes to start.”

Weatherly said many of the doubts people express about election integrity are based on misinformation.

“A lot of people think that they're receiving multiple ballots in the mail. They're not," he said. “They're receiving multiple applications for ballots.

"A lot of people aren't trusting of the drop boxes. They want to come in and hand the ballot to a person. I understand that to a certain level, but I'm the same person that's checking the drop boxes that I have access to, so they're safe. They're under camera 24/7.”

Weatherly said the checks and balances built into the system with multiple people involved in the process make him confident that it's secure. Someone trying to cheat would have to get it past multiple safeguards, not to mention people.

"It would be astronomical to get something through without anyone catching it," he said.

Contact John Wisely: jwisely@freepress.com @jwisely

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: West Bloomfield Township election worker knows system inside and out — and trusts it