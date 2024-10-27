College football rankings: Big Ten teams in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 after Week 9

( This story has been updated with new information ).

Games involving the teams near the top of the Big Ten standings largely went as expected during Week 9 of the 2024 college football season.

Top-ranked Oregon thumped No. 21 Illinois 38-9. No. 13 Indiana, hosting ESPN’s “College GameDay” for the first time, beat Washington by two touchdowns. No. 3 Penn State withstood an injury to starting quarterback Drew Allar to go on the road and knock off Wisconsin 28-13.

Michigan beat Michigan State 24-17 in a heated contest that carried over past the final whistle with a fight and yet more "little brother" comments in the wake of the Wolverines' win.

No. 4 Ohio State showed, however, that even if a win wasn’t a surprise, the way it was earned can be, as the Buckeyes eked out a 21-17 victory at home against a Nebraska team they were favored to beat by 25 points.

What effect did those games have on the major national polls as we head into November? Here’s a look at where Big Ten teams land in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll and AP Top 25:

College football rankings for Week 10

Big Ten teams bolded. First-place votes in parentheses.

Oregon (53) Georgia (1) Penn State Ohio State Miami Texas Tennessee Clemson Notre Dame Iowa State Texas A&M BYU Indiana Alabama Kansas State LSU Pitt Ole Miss Boise State SMU Army Washington State Missouri Illinois Memphis

Others receiving votes : Colorado 75; Tulane 27; Louisiana 14; Vanderbilt 13; Navy 10; UNLV 7; Arizona State 5; Virginia Tech 3; Duke 3; Arkansas 3; Louisville 2; James Madison 2; Michigan 1 .

Big Ten teams bolded. First-place votes in parentheses.

1. Oregon (61)

2. Georgia (1)

3 . Penn State

4. Ohio State

5. Miami

6. Texas

7. Tennessee

8. Notre Dame

9. BYU

10. Texas A&M

T-11. Clemson

T-11. Iowa State

13. Indiana

14. Alabama

15. Boise State

16. LSU

17. Kansas State

18. Pitt

19. Ole Miss

20. SMU

21. Army

22. Washington State

23. Colorado

24. Illinois

25. Missouri

Others receiving votes : Vanderbilt 41; Memphis 34; Tulane 28; Navy 23; Louisville 5; Arkansas 4; UNLV 4; Louisiana-Lafayette 3; South Carolina 1 .

