    • The Detroit Free Press

    College football rankings: Big Ten teams in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 after Week 9

    By Craig Meyer, USA TODAY NETWORK,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SY8ma_0wO5pMcA00

    ( This story has been updated with new information ).

    Games involving the teams near the top of the Big Ten standings largely went as expected during Week 9 of the 2024 college football season.

    Top-ranked Oregon thumped No. 21 Illinois 38-9. No. 13 Indiana, hosting ESPN’s “College GameDay” for the first time, beat Washington by two touchdowns. No. 3 Penn State withstood an injury to starting quarterback Drew Allar to go on the road and knock off Wisconsin 28-13.

    Michigan beat Michigan State 24-17 in a heated contest that carried over past the final whistle with a fight and yet more "little brother" comments in the wake of the Wolverines' win.

    Michigan vs. Michigan State football score today: Recap in Wolverines' 24-17 win over MSU

    No. 4 Ohio State showed, however, that even if a win wasn’t a surprise, the way it was earned can be, as the Buckeyes eked out a 21-17 victory at home against a Nebraska team they were favored to beat by 25 points.

    What effect did those games have on the major national polls as we head into November? Here’s a look at where Big Ten teams land in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll and AP Top 25:

    College football rankings for Week 10

    US LBM Coaches Poll

    Big Ten teams bolded. First-place votes in parentheses.

    1. Oregon (53)
    2. Georgia (1)
    3. Penn State
    4. Ohio State
    5. Miami
    6. Texas
    7. Tennessee
    8. Clemson
    9. Notre Dame
    10. Iowa State
    11. Texas A&M
    12. BYU
    13. Indiana
    14. Alabama
    15. Kansas State
    16. LSU
    17. Pitt
    18. Ole Miss
    19. Boise State
    20. SMU
    21. Army
    22. Washington State
    23. Missouri
    24. Illinois
    25. Memphis

    Others receiving votes : Colorado 75; Tulane 27; Louisiana 14; Vanderbilt 13; Navy 10; UNLV 7; Arizona State 5; Virginia Tech 3; Duke 3; Arkansas 3; Louisville 2; James Madison 2; Michigan 1 .

    AP Top 25

    Big Ten teams bolded. First-place votes in parentheses.

    • 1. Oregon (61)
    • 2. Georgia (1)
    • 3 . Penn State
    • 4. Ohio State
    • 5. Miami
    • 6. Texas
    • 7. Tennessee
    • 8. Notre Dame
    • 9. BYU
    • 10. Texas A&M
    • T-11. Clemson
    • T-11. Iowa State
    • 13. Indiana
    • 14. Alabama
    • 15. Boise State
    • 16. LSU
    • 17. Kansas State
    • 18. Pitt
    • 19. Ole Miss
    • 20. SMU
    • 21. Army
    • 22. Washington State
    • 23. Colorado
    • 24. Illinois
    • 25. Missouri

    Others receiving votes : Vanderbilt 41; Memphis 34; Tulane 28; Navy 23; Louisville 5; Arkansas 4; UNLV 4; Louisiana-Lafayette 3; South Carolina 1 .

    This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: College football rankings: Big Ten teams in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 after Week 9

