Detroit Pistons remain confident after 0-3 start: 'I feel like we're right there'

An 0-3 start to the regular season typically doesn’t inspire confidence. But the Detroit Pistons remained resolute Saturday night, after rallying from a 23-point deficit before falling short vs. the Boston Celtics, 124-118 .

“We might be 0-3, but I feel like we’re right there,” said Malik Beasley, who scored 17 points and knocked down five 3-pointers. “I’m not just saying that because I’m here. I’ve been through struggles in the NBA. We’re right there. The chemistry is really good, the camaraderie is really good and we still have our energy. We’re going to get on this flight tomorrow and get ready for Miami.”

The Pistons, eventually, will need to show that this core is capable of winning games. The new front office is comfortable with taking the slow route as it assesses the roster, though. First-year president of basketball operations Trajan Langdon was transparent on media day — they’re not measuring success by wins and losses, but by the extent the team is able to establish its identity.

Through that lens, Saturday’s effort against the defending champs revealed a team that, at the very least, can respond to punches. They locked down defensively after the Celtics knocked down 16 3-pointers in the first half. Jaden Ivey, Cade Cunningham, Beasley and others hit timely shots. Despite trailing 67-44 midway through the second, they led by six with 5 minutes remaining in the fourth.

A cold stretch for the Pistons enabled an 8-0 Celtics run that ultimately won them the game. Players, and head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, are focusing on the positives as they try to establish that, despite the record, this team is making progress. As the schedule evens out — they’ve taken on three Eastern Conference contenders so far — the expectation is that the effort will eventually give way to wins.

“We’re going to learn,” Beasley said. “We’re going to be in a lot of positions where we’re going to have close games due to our grit and grind. I’ve been on a lot of teams on both ends of the spectrum, championship teams, growing and building teams. My main role is to show the guys every day that if you got the win tonight, it matters but we have a lot of work to do. Rome wasn’t built in one day.”

The Celtics were historically efficient offensively last season, posting the highest offensive rating ever (122.2) as they marched to a championship. Through three games, their offensive rating this season is 129. They crushed the New York Knicks by 23 points on Tuesday, and the Washington Wizards by 20 on Thursday. The Pistons, on the second night of a back-to-back, put up a fight.

The Indiana Pacers, who narrowly beat the Pistons in their season opener Wednesday, were also historically efficient last season. Their offensive rating, 120.5, was the second-best in league history. Both the Celtics and Pacers returned the vast majority of their rosters this season, including all of their stars.

With the Heat, Philadelphia 76ers and Knicks up next on the schedule, the Pistons are going through a gauntlet to open the season. If they can’t tally wins, they at least need to sustain the defensive intensity that nearly led to a big upset win Saturday.

“I don’t think the goal for us is wins and losses,” Langdon said on media day. “Obviously we want to win as many games as possible, but it’s putting a group together that establishes a Detroit Pistons identity. At some time of the season, we want to be able to say, and J.B. has reiterated to our guys, that this is Detroit Pistons basketball and when we walk into the arena, the other team knows exactly what we’re going to bring. And they better be ready for it because we’re going to come and compete every night.”

The Pistons were outscored by 14 in the fourth quarter on Wednesday in what ended up being a six-point home loss. The loss to the Cavaliers on Friday, their first road game of the season, was uglier as they committed 22 turnovers .

The self-inflicted errors on offense and lapses on defense — the Celtics feasted on open 3s early —- are especially costly against championship-caliber teams.

“I thought we had a chance to win every game,” Isaiah Stewart said. “I feel like we can be 3-0 right now. I feel like we give ourselves a chance to win every game. The feeling is completely different. There’s games where we know we should definitely win, especially having the bench we have. I feel like other teams can feel that pressure late in the fourth, bringing them down to the wire. Just small stuff we need to clean up."

“It’s completely different than last season,” he continued later. “This is my fifth season and I feel we have a good group of guys, good chemistry and, like I said, just that confidence. It’s a different feeling.”

Cunningham and Ivey have had hot starts so far. The latter led the Pistons with 26 points and dished out six assists on Saturday, while Cunningham scored 21 and added 10 assists (albeit with seven turnovers). There have been dominant stretches on defense.

There has been good this season, but a wire-to-wire effort has eluded this team. So Saturday could be a step in the right direction. It could also mean nothing.

The Pistons, with 79 games left, have plenty of time to define the type of team they will be this season. They know it can’t be the same team they’ve been.

“I thought we did a great job of just competing and showing our grit, because we were never out of the game even when we were down 20,” Ivey said. “We’ve just gotta, we’ve gotta execute down the stretch, man. I don’t know how else to put it.”

