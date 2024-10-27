Detroit Lions picks vs. Tennessee Titans: Can Lions reach rare 6-1 air at Ford Field?

The Detroit Lions have a chance Sunday afternoon to do something they haven't done in a very long time. A win vs. the Tennessee Titans at Ford Field would lift them to 6-1 on the season — their first 6-1 start since 1956, and just their fifth time winning at least six of their first seven games in the 90 years since the franchise moved to the Detroit.

(Last year's Lions got to 5-1 before getting destroyed by the Ravens in Baltimore.)

Of course, to get to 6-1, they'll have to deal with a Titans defense considered one of the better units in the league. And a Titans offense that has issues, to say the least. Can they do it? Four Free Press sports writers have some thoughts on the matter.

Dave Birkett

I guess this qualifies as a trap game . The Lions are one of the three best teams in football and the Titans clearly are not. The Lions are coming off a big division win against the Vikings and have showdowns the next two weeks against potential playoff teams the Green Bay Packers and Houston Texans. And they’ll be playing shorthanded at the receiver and defensive positions due to suspensions and injuries. Even with all that, I don’t see any way the Lions lose this game.

The Titans have a good defensive nucleus, but they haven’t made enough game-altering plays this season to be considered one of the NFL’s best on that side of the ball. Tennessee needs to run the ball well and often to keep this game close, but the Lions simply have too much offensive firepower to blow a game like this at home. The pick: Lions 27, Titans 13.

Jeff Seidel

Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn summed up Tennessee perfectly: “ We were Tennessee when we first got here . So, it’s going to take those guys some time to get to exactly where they want it.” Don’t mistake his point.

The Lions are not taking the Titans lightly. But the Lions are at a different stage, with the kind of talent and culture to win games they should win, without fear of a letdown coming off a big win, even without Jameson Williams or Aidan Hutchinson. And this is one of those moments. The pick: Lions 31, Titans 21.

Carlos Monarrez

I just have no idea how the Lions are going to make up for Jameson Williams’ production of one catch for minus-1 yard, but I have faith Ben Johnson will figure it out against one of the NFL’s worst teams, and one that just got a lot worse after shipping out receiver DeAndre Hopkins and linebacker Ernest Jones. The Titans at least have a good defense, but that won’t be enough against the NFC’s top team in its first home game in a month. The pick: Lions 36, Titans 9.

Shawn Windsor

Dan Campbell and his coaches believe this will be a stiff test, that Tennessee is low-key competitive and has one of the best defenses in the NFL. The numbers, skewed by Buffalo's 34 points last week, do suggest a solid defense. The issue is the offense, and the drag it has on the defense. Who wants to keep trudging back on the field after another three-and-out?

Dismiss Campbell's appraisal of the Titans as coach speak if you like, but know that in this league, a good defense and a couple turnovers can make a game competitive into the fourth quarter all too easily. The Lions will be sharp enough to avoid the stress, even without Jameson Williams. The pick: Lions 27, Titans 16.

