    • The Detroit Free Press

    Opinion: I'm tired of political ads that assume I only care about abortion

    By Andrea Bitely,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XMBiI_0wO5N87j00

    My uterus is the first thing I think of when I wake up, and the last thing I think of before I go to sleep.

    I think about my uterus while driving. While scrolling through news articles and social media. When I’m trying to watch a random YouTube video.

    Or at least that's what both presidential campaigns, really most campaigns, seem to believe I do.

    Yes, my uterus has played an outsized role in my life, at least compared to many other organs — it’s made decisions for me and even tried to kill me once — but, there is more to me than my uterus.

    Bitely: Michiganders expect government transparency — we're not seeing it

    Whether or not a woman has the right to choose whether or not she has an abortion is a critical issue. But the reality is: My uterus is important — but so are my heart, lungs, brain and wallet.

    Candidates and campaigns: We’ve probably established, long ago, your feelings about my uterus. So tell me more about your economic policies, your plans for families and children (if it helps, they come from uteruses), your plan for the environment, your plans for literally anything else.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b3MMJ_0wO5N87j00

    Where are candidates on school funding and economic development? Ensuring that we have sufficient law enforcement in our communities to keep us safe? Will they make sure FEMA is funded? Will they prioritize other things my neighbors and I care about?

    For our local officials: How are you going to make Michigan a better place to live and grow? What are your plans for attracting new businesses to our state? Are you game for working across the aisle?

    For our federal officials: How are we going to respond to the growing economic threat from China? The continued war in Ukraine and increased Russian aggression? Or the rise in antisemitism and Islamophobia? Or the general threats to democracy, in our country and around the world? Or at the bare minimum: making the cost of grocery shopping a little lower?

    These are real questions that I have had a hard time finding real answers to, without digging into candidate websites and reading old interviews — but in our modern world, that information changes quickly, and sometimes, to align with another, high-profile candidate, rather than a true representation of a local candidate's real position.

    Bitely: Why are Harris and Trump on so many podcasts? Because they want to win.

    Campaigns don’t assume that recent immigrants have the same single-minded focus on immigration. There is no assumption that men care about just one topic.

    When campaigns subject women to near constant advertising about abortion, it feels like a failure to recognize that I am more than my reproductive organs — that I, as a fully grown human adult — am more than just one part of my anatomy.

    It is incredibly patronizing to assume that women only want to talk about our bodies and abortion this election. Every woman I know cares about this issue — regardless of where they stand on it.

    But these same women care about the environment, the economy and the very real issues we face on a daily basis — child care, groceries, making sure we can make ends meet.

    Abortion and a woman’s right to choose are vitally important. Candidates should talk about it — but they need to talk about so many other issues that are vitally important to the future of our country as well.

    So, candidates, when you speak to me, remember: I am not a single-issue voter, because I am not a single-issue person. And if you want my vote, show me that you understand the whole of who I am.

    Andrea Bitely is the founder and principal of Bitely Communications, a Lansing-based public affairs firm specializing in political, corporate and crisis communications. Submit a letter to the editor at freep.com/letters , and we may publish it online or in print.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22pAuC_0wO5N87j00

