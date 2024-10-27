Breast cancer survivor continues to thrive through movement, helping others

Detroiter Letitia “Tish” Davenport-Ezell is a big believer in “bucket lists.”

And as a breast cancer survivor for seven years and counting, the 66-year-old has become accustomed to accomplishing significant goals on her list and replacing those checked-off items with even more ambitious aspirations.

For Davenport-Ezell, who grew up in Ecorse and graduated from Detroit's Southwestern High School in 1977, this unique recycling process makes each day — not just in October — Breast Cancer Awareness Month. And each day throughout the year is far more precious.

“The ‘c-word’ makes everyone afraid. But when I was diagnosed with breast cancer, God spoke to me and said: ‘I gave it to you, but it’s not for you,’ ” explained Davenport-Ezell, who required three surgeries between 2015 and 2017 after being diagnosed. “For a period of time, I asked: ‘What does that mean?’ But the one thing that I did know is that I never wanted anyone to have pity on me. And then I made up my mind that cancer wasn’t going to beat me — I was going to beat it. In order to do that, you have to have a positive mind.

“Cancer taught me to enjoy life while I can. Like Nike says: ‘Just do it.’ That’s what I do.”

In 2019, Davenport-Ezell completed a goal of running a half marathon in all 50 states. Her latest running bucket list aim is to complete all six world major marathons — Berlin, Boston, Chicago, London, New York and Tokyo.

Davenport-Ezell’s quest to complete all six of the world's major marathons, which began in 2019 after she completed the Chicago Marathon, has resulted in her traveling more than 31,000 miles to and from race destinations. But as it turns out, if Davenport-Ezell had just been given a chance to run a little more than 5 miles this past March at the Tokyo Marathon, her pursuit of completing all of the world’s major marathons would have already been accomplished.

But a bathroom stop she took during the early miles of the marathon in Tokyo came back to haunt her.

“It was my first trip to Japan and I got to Tokyo about four or five days before the marathon,” recalled Davenport-Ezell, who was among roughly 38,000 participants in the 2024 Tokyo Marathon on March 3, which included a full marathon (26.2 miles or 42K) and a 10.7K event. “I was eating really healthy during those days in Tokyo right before the race. I had my vegetable omelets and scrambled eggs, but I wasn’t discarding my waste. Then, when I got to the starting line I needed to go to the bathroom. And people with experience at the Tokyo Marathon, including a group of Black runners called Tokyo Drift, will warn you not to go to the bathroom during the race because they’re so far away from the course.”

As Davenport-Ezell went on to explain, around Mile 3, her “need to go” could no longer be ignored. She searched for a toilet, which required her to veer about a quarter-mile away from the course. And because she had begun the marathon very far back in the staggered starting line, the soon to be grandmother of two found herself in a frantic race to reach several checkpoints by the designated time — based on when the starting gun was fired for all runners, not net running time for individual racers — to avoid being pulled off the course.

Ultimately, the race against the clock caught up to Davenport-Ezell, who also was attempting to complete her 34th full marathon.

“They started roping off the area of the course where I was running, and when you’re forced to come off, they take the (timing) sticker off your (race) bib,” said Davenport-Ezell, who spoke on the afternoon of Oct. 22 from her home in Detroit’s Aviation Subdivision. “But I can still look at my Garmin now and it shows me how far I ran that day — 21.6 miles. It was my first DNF (did not finish). But God has made a way for me to return to the Tokyo Marathon in 2025 and now I’m totally focused on completing my goal, which will also be my final marathon.”

On Sunday, Oct. 20, Davenport-Ezell used the Detroit Free Press Half Marathon as a training run in preparation for the 2025 Tokyo Marathon, which will take place March 2. However, she says there is a movement of a different kind, around the grounds that house Vista Meadows Academy — a small public high school in Dearborn Heights — that has meant as much as any of her accomplished bucket list goals, including climbing Mount Kilimanjaro.

“I worked 42 years in corporate America, but I didn’t feel as appreciated as I am now,” Davenport-Ezell said about her work as a full-time substitute teacher at Vista Meadows, where, in addition to covering classes, she assists students in any way she can while enjoying an occasional cup of coffee provided by an appreciative administrative staff at the school. “I just enjoy the kids. I tell them that they get on my nerves sometimes, but I love you and there isn’t a thing you can do about it.”

When explaining why she is equally passionate about being active and helping others, Davenport-Ezell points to her faith and profound life experiences that have shaped her, like being a breast cancer survivor.

“Ba-by!, from that period when I was going through those three surgeries — I know the pain, I know the struggle, but I had this smile on my face and no one knew what I was going through. And I kept running when I could,” said Davenport-Ezell, a proud member of Partakers Church in Detroit, who says that, God willing, she looks forward to continuing a more than 20-year tradition of handing out envelopes with small gifts of cash to people in need during a downtown Detroit Christmas run with her dear friend, Elbertstine Sanders. “You really don’t know what other people are going through — it doesn’t always show on the outside. But you can always try to do some small thing to help. It’s a blessing to do so, and when I do it, it’s not me, it’s the Lord.”

