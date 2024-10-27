How to get the perfect autumn scent by making candles at home

When fall arrives, thoughts often turn to home and that cozy, comforting vibe we all crave. Lighting a chic, heavenly-scented candle is an easy way to capture that autumnal feel, but the price of store-bought scented candles can be shockingly steep!

The good news is that crafting your own candle at home is surprisingly simple and can be a fun and budget-friendly endeavor. Plus, you'll have the freedom to customize the scent to your preference and once you've mastered the basics, you'll be equipped to create custom candles for any season or mood.

Enter to win: Great American Fall Home and Garden Refresh $100,000 Giveaway

With just a few supplies and a little candle-making know-how, you'll be on your way to creating homemade fall magic in no time. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to make your own DIY Fall-scented candle.

Watch the video above to learn how to make your own DIY Fall-scented candle.

How to make a scented candle for fall

Supplies:

Essential oils: Cinnamon, Vanilla, Clove.

Small terracotta pots.

Soy Wax (available online or at a craft store).

Wick.

Sticks.

Plastic measuring cup to measure wax.

Large pot.

Heat and water-resistant glass pitcher.

Note that any vessel used to melt wax should not be used for food or drinks.

Fall treat: How to make fluffy maple glazed donuts

Instructions:

Mix 15 drops of each essential oil (cinnamon, vanilla and clove) to create a "snickerdoodle" essential oil blend. Adding more drops of all or each will change both the strength and style of the scent.

If using a terracotta pot or any other porous vessel, you must seal the inside to prevent wax leakage. Use Mod Podge to seal the interior of the pot and plug the hole at the bottom with a bead of clear silicone. Allow this to dry completely before adding wax.

Tie the wick in a loose knot around a stick. Position the stick across the top of the vessel with the bottom of the wick hanging down into the pot. This ensures that the wick remains centered when you pour the wax.

Melt the wax using the double boiler method. The double boiler method involves using two pot — one larger than the other. Here's how to do it: Fill the larger pot about halfway with water and place it on the stove. Place the smaller pot or a heat and water-resistant glass pitcher into the larger pot. Add the soy wax to the smaller pot. Heat the water in the larger pot to a simmer. This indirect heating method prevents direct exposure to high heat, preventing wax from burning. Monitor the temperature using a thermometer and heat the wax to 185º Fahrenheit. This is the ideal temperature for melting soy wax.

Once the wax has reached 185ºF, remove it from heat. Carefully add the essential oil blend to the melted wax and stir well to ensure even distribution.

Carefully pour the scented wax into the prepared terracotta pot. Use the stick to keep the wick centered within the vessel.

Let the candle wax cool and harden for an hour or two at room temperature. This step allows the candle to solidify properly.

After the candle has completely hardened, remove the stick from the top of the pot. Trim the wick down to approximately 1/4 inch above the surface of the candle. This ensures a clean and safe burn when you light the candle.

Make your house smell like fall: How to make a pumpkin spice oil diffuser

DIY fall-scented candle tips

Easy cleanup. After you've poured the wax into your vessel and while the container you used for melting is still warm, wipe out any excess wax with a paper towel. For stubborn residue, you can spray some isopropyl alcohol into the container, wipe it out, and repeat as needed until all remaining wax is removed. This will make cleanup easier.

After you've poured the wax into your vessel and while the container you used for melting is still warm, wipe out any excess wax with a paper towel. For stubborn residue, you can spray some isopropyl alcohol into the container, wipe it out, and repeat as needed until all remaining wax is removed. This will make cleanup easier. Customize your vessel. As a bonus, consider painting your terracotta pot or vessel. This can add a festive touch to your candle or help it match your decor. Acrylic craft paint works well for this purpose.

As a bonus, consider painting your terracotta pot or vessel. This can add a festive touch to your candle or help it match your decor. Acrylic craft paint works well for this purpose. Get creative with vessel choice. As an additional tip, you can use various vessels for your candles, like small pumpkins, tea cups or mason jars. However, for porous vessels, it's essential to seal the inside, as mentioned earlier, with a couple of layers of sealant like Mod Podge before adding the wax. This opens up a world of possibilities for unique candle holders that match your style or the occasion.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to get the perfect autumn scent by making candles at home