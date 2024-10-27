Michigan football takes another bite out of Michigan State – this time out of nowhere

You ever watch one of those videos where a shark is chasing down an unsuspecting fish?

And you just know what’s about to happen?

That’s what this was like.

Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles was sprinting out of the pocket, seemingly unaware of what was coming from behind him on Saturday night in the Big House. Because he didn’t have the ball secured, and he seemed to be taking his sweet time, as Michigan’s Josaiah Stewart was chasing him from behind, gaining ground, opening his jaws and it was fair to think: we’re gonna need a bigger boat!

Whamp!

Stewart strip-sacked Chiles and the ball was recovered by Kenneth Grant.

If there was one play that summed up this game, that was it – Michigan lurking in the background, chasing down the Spartans in a 24-17 victory .

Because two plays later, Michigan flipped the scoreboard, grabbed all the momentum, as well as the 9-6 halftime lead when Dominic Zvada hit a 37-yard field goal.

Now, at that point, it would have been fair for an MSU fan to think: How in the world does Michigan have a halftime lead?

Well, the Wolverines had no turnovers in the first half, no penalties and the only real mistake was a botched PAT.

Meanwhile, the Spartans had a great chance to take a huge first-quarter lead and blew it.

“We got the momentum back,” Michigan coach Sherrone Moore told the Big Ten Network at halftime. “We didn’t start off strong.”

That's an understatement.

Michigan State dominated early

Let’s start with the first quarter.

MSU (4-4, 2-3 Big Ten) dominated Michigan (5-3, 3-2) at the start of this game. In just about every measurement.

The Spartans gained 135 yards on their first two possessions. Even more significantly, the Spartans had no negative plays.

Want another crazy stat? The Spartans had eight first downs before Michigan ran seven plays.

And it wasn’t just one player. Six different Spartans ran the ball in the first quarter, as Michigan State rolled out reverses, QB runs and had Michigan on its heals, running for 93 yards for a gaudy 5.5 yards per carry.

MSU was shoving it down the Wolverines' throats, running the ball 11 times on their opening possession, getting to the Michigan 2.

It was stunning, really. The Spartans were controlling the line of scrimmage, doing whatever they wanted and dominating in every area — except the most important place:

The scoreboard.

On their first possession, the Spartans lined up for a fourth-and-goal play, but a delay of game changed those plans. So, MSU brought out tis kicker, Jonathan Kim, who missed a 25-yarder to the right.

That was the blood in the water.

Bringing in the sharks.

Michigan came to life just before halftime

The Wolverines came to life in the second quarter.

With a new quarterback.

Who was the old quarterback.

Davis Warren.

Yes, the guy who started the first three games of the season but was benched because of his propensity to throw interceptions.

Now, Michigan played it safe with him at the start of this game. It was like he was playing quarterback with training wheels, throwing only incredibly safe, easy passes.

But then?

Well, he started to get hot late in the first half.

He hit Colston Loveland for a 10-yard touchdown late in the first half.

“Our O-line stepped up on that last drive,” Moore told the Big Ten Network. “We got to reset our focus. We can’t think that will carry over into the next half.”

The second half was all Michigan.

Suddenly, the Wolverines were doing flea-flickers.

Suddenly, running back Donovan Edwards was throwing a touchdown pass.

And suddenly, everything was easy for the Wolverines.

So, there are two ways to view this game. In some ways, the Spartans blew it by not building a big lead in the first quarter, when they had Michigan on the ropes.

But give the Wolverines credit. They responded when the Spartans wilted.

The Wolverines were the sharks.

And the Spartans were unsuspecting prey, not realizing what was coming.

A missed field goal. A couple of Michigan trick plays.

Still, the Spartans had one last chance. Chiles started doing amazing things, and Nate Carter had an amazing run after a catch.

Then, it came down to this. MSU got to the Michigan 16-yard line with 2 minutes left.

Fourth-and-5.

Chiles was on the run and Stewart was chasing him.

The shark was closing in, but this time, Chiles got rid of the ball and it fell incomplete.

And Michigan had its win, its third straight in the series.

