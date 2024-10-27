Powerball numbers for Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024: No jackpot winner

The Powerball winning numbers are in for the Saturday, Oct. 26 drawing with a jackpot that reached an estimated $20 million ($9.6 million cash value).

The largest winning Powerball jackpot ticket sold in Michigan was worth $842.4 million and sold in January at Food Castle in Grand Blanc.

The winning numbers from the Saturday, Oct. 26 drawing are 51, 45, 12, 40 and 08 . The Powerball was 15 . The Power Play multiplier was 2x .

No one won the Powerball jackpot. A tickets sold in Missouri matched the five white balls to win $1 million.

The next Powerball drawing is Monday, Oct. 28. Drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

How late can you buy a Powerball ticket?

In Michigan, in-store and online ticket sales are available until 9:45 p.m. on the night of the draw.

What does it cost to play Powerball?

Powerball costs $2 to play. For an additional $1 per play, the Power Play feature can multiply non-jackpot prizes by two, three, four, five or 10 times.

What are the Powerball prizes?

The complete guide to winnings is:

Match 5 White Balls + Powerball: Jackpot

Match 5 White Balls: $1 million

Match 4 White Balls + Powerball: $50,000

Match 4 White Balls: $100

Match 3 White Balls + Powerball: $100

Match 3 White Balls: $7

Match 2 White Balls + Powerball: $7

Match 1 White Ball + Powerball: $4

Match Powerball: $4

Match 5 White Balls with Power Play: $2 million

Match 4 White Balls + Powerball with Power Play: $200,000

Match 4 White Balls with Power Play: $400

Match 3 White Balls + Powerball with Power Play: $400

Match 3 White Balls with Power Play: $28

Match 2 White Balls + Powerball with Power Play: $28

Match 1 White Ball + Powerball with Power Play: $16

Match Powerball with Power Play: $16

What are the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot?

The overall odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

How do I find the Powerball winning numbers?

Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Drawings are also lived streamed on Powerball.com. The winning numbers are posted to the Powerball and Michigan Lottery websites.

What's the Powerball Double Play drawing?

In-store Powerball purchasers can select the Double Play option to use their numbers in a second drawing immediately following the regular Powerball drawing for a chance to win additional prizes up to $10,000,000. Players can add the Double Play feature to their Powerball ticket for an additional $1 per play.

The Powerball Double Play drawing takes place between 11:30 and 11:40 p.m.

The Power Play multiplier does not apply to prizes win in the Double Play drawing.

(This story was updated to add new information.)

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Powerball numbers for Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024: No jackpot winner