Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Detroit Free Press

    What channel is Michigan vs. Michigan State game today? Time, TV, streaming for rivalry

    By Eric Guzmán, Detroit Free Press,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01fCBO_0wMz2sbz00

    The Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans face off inside the Big House in the 72nd matchup for the Paul Bunyan trophy tonight at 7:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network.

    The two teams enter the game with identical records (4-3 overall and 2-2 record in the Big Ten). The Spartans found success in the run game during their 32-20 victory over Iowa , snapping a three-game losing streak in the process.

    Meanwhile, Michigan's offensive woes continue to mount up after suffering a 21-7 loss against Illinois . The Wolverines' two-game losing streak is the first since the 2020 season.

    Watch Michigan-Michigan State on Fubo (free trial)

    Over the last 10 years, the two teams are dead even with five wins a piece. Tonight marks the 117th matchup between the two schools, dating back to 1898. Michigan holds a 73-38-5 record against the Spartans, including a 40-29-2 record in the previous 71 games for the Paul Bunyan trophy.

    What channel is Michigan vs. Michigan State on today?

    MORE: Michigan vs. Michigan State football rivalry: Stats that matter and moments we remember

    Michigan vs. Michigan State TV announcers

    • Play-by-play: Jeff Levering.
    • Analyst: Jake Butt.
    • Sideline: Brooke Fletcher.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FB16E_0wMz2sbz00

    Michigan vs. Michigan State time today

    • Date : Saturday, Oct. 26.
    • Time : 7:30 p.m. ET.
    • Where : Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor.

    The Michigan vs. Michigan State game starts at 7:30 p.m. at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

    Michigan vs. Michigan State prediction, picks, odds

    Chris Solari , Michigan State reporter for Detroit Free Press: A prime-time showdown buried on Big Ten Network will prove TV executives made the wrong decision, as the Spartans and Wolverines live up to their historically heated and intense rivalry with a Big Ten slugfest of the highest magnitude. Chiles continues to receive pressure, and U-M gets home enough to disrupt the rhythm early. But the vastly improved MSU defense shuts down Mullings and the Wolverines’ run game in a low-scoring affair, with Chiles guiding the Spartans into field-goal range for enough Jonathan Kim kicks to boot away a two-game losing streak to U-M. The pick: MSU 20, U-M 13.

    Tony Garcia , Michigan reporter for Detroit Free Press: That this game isn’t a clear runaway for Michigan shows both how far U-M has fallen and the step MSU has taken. U-M needs to win the turnover battle and time of possession and have the run game take it to a stout MSU front. MSU, though, feels like it can win even with a turnover or an issue in the run game, with an edge in special teams and coaching. The pick: MSU 22, U-M 19.

    • Spread : Michigan by 4.
    • Over/under total : 40½.
    • Moneyline : Michigan -175, Michigan State+145.

    Odds provided by BetMGM as of Wednesday morning.

    Michigan football schedule 2024

    • Week 1 : Aug. 31 vs. Fresno State, (W, 30-10)
    • Week 2 : Sept. 7: vs Texas, (L, 31-12)
    • Week 3 : Sept. 14 vs. Arkansas State, (W, 28-18)
    • Week 4 : Sept. 21 vs. USC, (W, 27-24)
    • Week 5 : Sept. 28 vs. Minnesota, (W, 27-24)
    • Week 6 : Oct. 5 at Washington, (L, 27-17)
    • Week 7 : Oct. 12, Bye
    • Week 8 : Oct. 19 at Illinois, (L, 21-7)
    • Week 9 : Oct. 26 vs. Michigan State, 7:30 p.m., Big Ten Network
    • Week 10 : Nov. 2 vs. Oregon, 3:30 p.m., CBS
    • Week 11 : Nov. 9 at Indiana, TBD
    • Week 12 : Nov. 16, Bye
    • Week 13 : Nov. 23 vs. Northwestern, TBD
    • Week 14 : Nov. 30 at Ohio State, 12 p.m., Fox

    See Michigan ticket prices for every 2024 game

    Michigan State schedule 2024

    • Week 1 : Aug. 31 vs. Florida Atlantic, (W, 16-10)
    • Week 2 : Sept. 7: at Maryland, (W, 27-24)
    • Week 3 : Sept. 14 vs. Prairie View A&M, (W, 40-0)
    • Week 4 : Sept. 21 @ Boston College, (L, 23-19)
    • Week 5 : Sept. 28 vs. Ohio State, (L, 38-7)
    • Week 6 : Oct. 4 at Oregon, (L, 31-10)
    • Week 7 : Oct. 12, Bye
    • Week 8 : Oct. 19 vs. Iowa, (W, 32-20)
    • Week 9 : Oct. 26 at. Michigan, 7:30 p.m., Big Ten Network
    • Week 10 : Nov. 2 vs. Indiana, 12 p.m. or 3:30 p.m.
    • Week 11 : Nov. 9, Bye
    • Week 12 : Nov. 16, at Illinois, TBD
    • Week 13 : Nov. 22 vs. Purdue, 8 p.m., Fox
    • Week 14 : Nov. 30 vs. Rutgers, TBD

    Find MSU ticket prices for every 2024 game

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: What channel is Michigan vs. Michigan State game today? Time, TV, streaming for rivalry

    Related Search

    Big Ten networkMichigan StateMichigan footballMichigan WolverinesMichigan State UniversityAmerican football

    Comments / 7

    Add a Comment
    David Branson
    1d ago
    Go Blue
    Mark Hertlein
    1d ago
    GO GREEN !
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Former Michigan basketball star continues to suffer more and more setbacks
    Michigan Wolverines On SI2 days ago
    Michigan, Michigan State players brawl at end of rivalry game
    Larry Brown Sports1 day ago
    Michigan Star TE Addresses Michigan State Following Fight
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Beloved Michigan Eatery Serves The 'Best Sandwich' In The Entire State
    WBCT B-932 days ago
    Michigan changes its mind on starting quarterback
    Next Impulse Sports2 days ago
    Michigan Residents Violating State Leaf Law Could Pay $5,000 Fine
    WKMI2 days ago
    A New Company is Linked to Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak, CDC Says
    Thomas Smith1 day ago
    Royal Oak's oldest home may also be one of the most haunted spots in Michigan
    WWJ News Radio2 days ago
    Pistons vs. Celtics game today: Time, TV channel, streaming and more info
    The Detroit Free Press2 days ago
    BREAKING: Michigan Expected to be Without Top Player Against Spartans
    Michigan State Spartans On SI1 day ago
    Michigan potato grower dies at 86
    spudman.com3 days ago
    Hear Trump’s apology for arriving almost 3 hours late to rally
    CNN2 days ago
    Fact Check: 65-Foot 'Kodiak Sharks' Have Been Discovered in Lake Michigan?
    Snopes3 days ago
    Mega Millions numbers for Friday, Oct. 25, 2024
    The Detroit Free Press2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post11 days ago
    Mich. Muslim community leader removed from Harris rally
    CBS Detroit3 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria18 days ago
    Detroit Lions defensive focus on takeaways comes together in rout over Tennessee Titans
    The Detroit Free Press13 hours ago
    Proposed Trade Has Lions Land Award-Winning Star as Aidan Hutchinson's Replacement
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Caitlin Clark's New Coach Drops Blunt Take About Fever Star
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    10 of the Grandest Historic Mansions Built by Automobile Barons in and Around Detroit, MI
    homestratosphere.com2 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today20 hours ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    The Palmetto & Crescent: A History of the South Carolina Flag
    Explore Beaufort SC6 days ago
    Parties deploy poll watchers for early voting, election day
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Donald Trump's Michigan Rally Left 'Pretty Empty' as He Struggles to Compete With Kamala Harris Just Hours Away
    Business Times8 days ago
    Opinion: Electoral College flawed? So is the National Popular Vote. There's another way.
    The Detroit Free Press2 hours ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy