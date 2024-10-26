What channel is Michigan vs. Michigan State game today? Time, TV, streaming for rivalry

The Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans face off inside the Big House in the 72nd matchup for the Paul Bunyan trophy tonight at 7:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network.

The two teams enter the game with identical records (4-3 overall and 2-2 record in the Big Ten). The Spartans found success in the run game during their 32-20 victory over Iowa , snapping a three-game losing streak in the process.

Meanwhile, Michigan's offensive woes continue to mount up after suffering a 21-7 loss against Illinois . The Wolverines' two-game losing streak is the first since the 2020 season.

Over the last 10 years, the two teams are dead even with five wins a piece. Tonight marks the 117th matchup between the two schools, dating back to 1898. Michigan holds a 73-38-5 record against the Spartans, including a 40-29-2 record in the previous 71 games for the Paul Bunyan trophy.

What channel is Michigan vs. Michigan State on today?

Michigan vs. Michigan State TV announcers

Play-by-play: Jeff Levering.

Jeff Levering. Analyst: Jake Butt.

Jake Butt. Sideline: Brooke Fletcher.

Michigan vs. Michigan State time today

Date : Saturday, Oct. 26.

: Saturday, Oct. 26. Time : 7:30 p.m. ET.

: 7:30 p.m. ET. Where : Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor.

The Michigan vs. Michigan State game starts at 7:30 p.m. at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

Michigan vs. Michigan State prediction, picks, odds

Chris Solari , Michigan State reporter for Detroit Free Press: A prime-time showdown buried on Big Ten Network will prove TV executives made the wrong decision, as the Spartans and Wolverines live up to their historically heated and intense rivalry with a Big Ten slugfest of the highest magnitude. Chiles continues to receive pressure, and U-M gets home enough to disrupt the rhythm early. But the vastly improved MSU defense shuts down Mullings and the Wolverines’ run game in a low-scoring affair, with Chiles guiding the Spartans into field-goal range for enough Jonathan Kim kicks to boot away a two-game losing streak to U-M. The pick: MSU 20, U-M 13.

Tony Garcia , Michigan reporter for Detroit Free Press: That this game isn’t a clear runaway for Michigan shows both how far U-M has fallen and the step MSU has taken. U-M needs to win the turnover battle and time of possession and have the run game take it to a stout MSU front. MSU, though, feels like it can win even with a turnover or an issue in the run game, with an edge in special teams and coaching. The pick: MSU 22, U-M 19.

Spread : Michigan by 4.

: Michigan by 4. Over/under total : 40½.

: 40½. Moneyline : Michigan -175, Michigan State+145.

Odds provided by BetMGM as of Wednesday morning.

Michigan football schedule 2024

Week 1 : Aug. 31 vs. Fresno State, (W, 30-10)

: Aug. 31 vs. Fresno State, (W, 30-10) Week 2 : Sept. 7: vs Texas, (L, 31-12)

: Sept. 7: vs Texas, (L, 31-12) Week 3 : Sept. 14 vs. Arkansas State, (W, 28-18)

: Sept. 14 vs. Arkansas State, (W, 28-18) Week 4 : Sept. 21 vs. USC, (W, 27-24)

: Sept. 21 vs. USC, (W, 27-24) Week 5 : Sept. 28 vs. Minnesota, (W, 27-24)

: Sept. 28 vs. Minnesota, (W, 27-24) Week 6 : Oct. 5 at Washington, (L, 27-17)

: Oct. 5 at Washington, (L, 27-17) Week 7 : Oct. 12, Bye

: Oct. 12, Bye Week 8 : Oct. 19 at Illinois, (L, 21-7)

: Oct. 19 at Illinois, (L, 21-7) Week 9 : Oct. 26 vs. Michigan State, 7:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

: Oct. 26 vs. Michigan State, 7:30 p.m., Big Ten Network Week 10 : Nov. 2 vs. Oregon, 3:30 p.m., CBS

: Nov. 2 vs. Oregon, 3:30 p.m., CBS Week 11 : Nov. 9 at Indiana, TBD

: Nov. 9 at Indiana, TBD Week 12 : Nov. 16, Bye

: Nov. 16, Bye Week 13 : Nov. 23 vs. Northwestern, TBD

: Nov. 23 vs. Northwestern, TBD Week 14 : Nov. 30 at Ohio State, 12 p.m., Fox

Michigan State schedule 2024

Week 1 : Aug. 31 vs. Florida Atlantic, (W, 16-10)

: Aug. 31 vs. Florida Atlantic, (W, 16-10) Week 2 : Sept. 7: at Maryland, (W, 27-24)

: Sept. 7: at Maryland, (W, 27-24) Week 3 : Sept. 14 vs. Prairie View A&M, (W, 40-0)

: Sept. 14 vs. Prairie View A&M, (W, 40-0) Week 4 : Sept. 21 @ Boston College, (L, 23-19)

: Sept. 21 @ Boston College, (L, 23-19) Week 5 : Sept. 28 vs. Ohio State, (L, 38-7)

: Sept. 28 vs. Ohio State, (L, 38-7) Week 6 : Oct. 4 at Oregon, (L, 31-10)

: Oct. 4 at Oregon, (L, 31-10) Week 7 : Oct. 12, Bye

: Oct. 12, Bye Week 8 : Oct. 19 vs. Iowa, (W, 32-20)

: Oct. 19 vs. Iowa, (W, 32-20) Week 9 : Oct. 26 at. Michigan, 7:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

: Oct. 26 at. Michigan, 7:30 p.m., Big Ten Network Week 10 : Nov. 2 vs. Indiana, 12 p.m. or 3:30 p.m.

: Nov. 2 vs. Indiana, 12 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. Week 11 : Nov. 9, Bye

: Nov. 9, Bye Week 12 : Nov. 16, at Illinois, TBD

: Nov. 16, at Illinois, TBD Week 13 : Nov. 22 vs. Purdue, 8 p.m., Fox

: Nov. 22 vs. Purdue, 8 p.m., Fox Week 14 : Nov. 30 vs. Rutgers, TBD

