Pistons vs. Cavaliers game today: Time, TV channel, streaming and more info

Piston's head coach J.B. Bickerstaff makes his return to Cleveland after spending the previous five years with the organization. Bickerstaff took over as the Cavs' coach after former Michigan basketball coach John Beilein resigned in February of 2020 . He led the organization to a 170-159 record during his tenure, including two playoff appearances.
