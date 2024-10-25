Pistons vs. Cavaliers game today: Time, TV channel, streaming and more info

The Detroit Pistons hit the road tonight for Game 2 on the 2024-25 NBA season to face the Cleveland Cavaliers inside Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Fanduel Sports Network.

The Pistons opened up their season to a 115-109 loss to the Indiana Pacers at home Wednesday night. Despite giving up an 8-point lead in the fourth quarter , the team showed positive signs that this season will look much different than last year's. Pistons point guard Cade Cunningham led all players with 28 points and also had eight assists.

Piston's head coach J.B. Bickerstaff makes his return to Cleveland after spending the previous five years with the organization. Bickerstaff took over as the Cavs' coach after former Michigan basketball coach John Beilein resigned in February of 2020 . He led the organization to a 170-159 record during his tenure, including two playoff appearances.

The Cavs whacked Toronto, 136-106, on Wednesday, led by Evan Mobley's 25 points in the debut of Kenny Atkinson at head coach .

Here's what you need to know about today's Pistons vs. Cavs game including TV, channel, streaming info, the injury report and projected starting lineups.

Pistons vs. Cavs start time today

Matchup: Pistons (0-1) at Cavaliers (1-0).

Pistons (0-1) at Cavaliers (1-0). Date : Friday, Oct. 25.

: Friday, Oct. 25. Time : 7:40 p.m. E.T.

: 7:40 p.m. E.T. Where : Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Betting line: Cavs by 10½ on Bet MGM

Pistons vs. Cavs TV channel today

TV : FanDuel Sports Network Detroit (formerly Bally Sports Detroit).

: FanDuel Sports Network Detroit (formerly Bally Sports Detroit). Radio : WXYT-FM (97.1)

Radio : WXYT-FM (97.1)

Pistons vs. Cavs projected starting lineups

Pistons: G Cade Cunningham, G Jaden Ivey, F Tim Hardaway Jr., F Tobias Harris and C Jalen Duren.

Cavs: G Darius Garland, G Donovan Mitchell, F Dean Wade, F Evan Mobley, C Jarrett Allen.

Pistons vs. Cavs injury report for season opener

Pistons: Ausar Thompson still has not been cleared for contact (blood clot) after missing last season's final 19 games and all of preseason; rookie second-round pick Bobi Klintman is also out with calf contusion .

Cavs: Starting wing Max Strus (ankle sprain) is out.

Pistons vs. Cavs uniform, jersey tonight

The Pistons will wear their "Icon Edition" blue uniforms , with red trim.

The Cavs will wear their white-base uniform with wine accents.

