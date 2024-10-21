Open in App
    The Detroit Free Press

    Remains found by Rouge River kayaker identified as missing woman

    By Darcie Moran, Detroit Free Press,

    1 days ago

    Human remains found by a kayaker in the Lower Rouge River last week have been identified as that of a Wayne woman missing for two months.

    Rosalind Taylor, 56, of the city of Wayne, was reported missing by family members on Aug. 18 after she did not return home, according to a news release from the Wayne Police Department.

    She’d been last seen that same day in the area of downtown Wayne, police said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CVNes_0wGBj3gL00

    Then about 5:15 p.m. on Oct. 16, detectives responded to a call in the area of the river near Pershing Street.

    A kayaker reported discovering what appeared to be decomposing human remains tangled along the embankment, police said. A portion of the body was located there and another portion was located nearby in another part of the river.

    More: Lawsuit: Inmate kept 6 days beyond release when Wayne Co. jail staff couldn't locate him

    More: Decomposed human remains found in Rouge River by kayaker, Wayne police say

    Police announced the identification in a news release Monday.

    The cause of death had not been determined and the case remains under investigation, police said.

    Officials previously asked anyone with any information in the case to email tspringer@cityofwayne.com or call 734-721-1414 ext. 1503. Those with information are asked to specify that they are reaching out about this matter.

    This story was updated to add a video.

    This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Remains found by Rouge River kayaker identified as missing woman

    Guest
    1d ago
    How sad 😔 RIP
