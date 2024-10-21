Remains found by Rouge River kayaker identified as missing woman

Human remains found by a kayaker in the Lower Rouge River last week have been identified as that of a Wayne woman missing for two months.

Rosalind Taylor, 56, of the city of Wayne, was reported missing by family members on Aug. 18 after she did not return home, according to a news release from the Wayne Police Department.

She’d been last seen that same day in the area of downtown Wayne, police said.

Then about 5:15 p.m. on Oct. 16, detectives responded to a call in the area of the river near Pershing Street.

A kayaker reported discovering what appeared to be decomposing human remains tangled along the embankment, police said. A portion of the body was located there and another portion was located nearby in another part of the river.

Police announced the identification in a news release Monday.

The cause of death had not been determined and the case remains under investigation, police said.

Officials previously asked anyone with any information in the case to email tspringer@cityofwayne.com or call 734-721-1414 ext. 1503. Those with information are asked to specify that they are reaching out about this matter.

