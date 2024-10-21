Sen. JD Vance to speak in Waterford on Thursday

U.S. Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, Republican former President Donald Trump's vice presidential running mate, will make another stop in Michigan this week, delivering remarks in Waterford in Oakland County on Thursday evening.

Vance's stop at the Elite Jet Center at Contact comes less than two weeks before Michigan voters will help decide whether Trump or Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris wins the presidency. Harris was to hold an event in Oakland County on Monday with Republican former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and again on Saturday at a get-out-the-vote event with former first lady Michelle Obama. Former President Barack Obama was to be in the state on Tuesday.

Vance, who has made several visits to Michigan to campaign for Trump, last visited the state on Oct. 8, going to Detroit's Eastern Market. Both Harris and Trump had multiple events in Michigan, a key battleground state, on Friday.

While the campaign didn't say specifically what Vance would talk about in Waterford at the 6 p.m. event on Thursday, a news release indicated that it would likely touch on the auto industry and what the Trump campaign characterized as "a wave of layoffs" and electric vehicle mandates.

