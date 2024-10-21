Open in App
    The Detroit Free Press

    Sen. JD Vance to speak in Waterford on Thursday

    By Todd Spangler, Detroit Free Press,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wsux5_0wGACbEW00

    U.S. Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, Republican former President Donald Trump's vice presidential running mate, will make another stop in Michigan this week, delivering remarks in Waterford in Oakland County on Thursday evening.

    Vance's stop at the Elite Jet Center at Contact comes less than two weeks before Michigan voters will help decide whether Trump or Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris wins the presidency. Harris was to hold an event in Oakland County on Monday with Republican former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and again on Saturday at a get-out-the-vote event with former first lady Michelle Obama. Former President Barack Obama was to be in the state on Tuesday.

    Vance, who has made several visits to Michigan to campaign for Trump, last visited the state on Oct. 8, going to Detroit's Eastern Market. Both Harris and Trump had multiple events in Michigan, a key battleground state, on Friday.

    While the campaign didn't say specifically what Vance would talk about in Waterford at the 6 p.m. event on Thursday, a news release indicated that it would likely touch on the auto industry and what the Trump campaign characterized as "a wave of layoffs" and electric vehicle mandates.

    A link for general admission tickets can be found here.

    Contact Todd Spangler: tspangler@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter@tsspangler.

    This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Sen. JD Vance to speak in Waterford on Thursday

    Comments
    Add a Comment
    voting for the convict
    18h ago
    Kummalotta Hairless will never be my President... Trump -Vance 2024♥️🇺🇸♥️
    Rosie Hansen
    21h ago
    Stay Away
    View all comments
