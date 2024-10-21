Triumph and tragedy at Detroit marathon; Lions win thriller; and more

Good morning. It's Monday. Let's get this week started.

☀️ Weather: Today is expected to be warm with plenty of sunshine and a high of 80, feeling like late summer. The temperature could approach the record of 81 set in 2007.

Husband and wife win Detroit marathon

It was quite a Sunday for one Ferndale couple.

Andy Bowman and Sydney Devore-Bowman captured the men's and women's titles at the 47th Detroit Free Press Marathon presented by MSU Federal Credit Union, the first time a husband-and-wife duo swept the two races in the race's history.

Bowman, 30, was first to cross at 2 hours, 17 minutes and 47 seconds, capturing the men's title . And 25 minutes later, his wife, 32-year-old Sydney Devore-Bowman, earned the women’s title at 2 hours, 42 minutes and 46 seconds .

“That whole like last four miles … I was like, ‘He’s waiting for you, he’s waiting for you,’” Sydney said. “And oh. my God, I just started crying when I turned that (last) corner. I just wanted to run into his arms in case I was crying and not be embarrassed.”

Zach Stinson won the handcyclist title again, finishing the 26.2-mile international course in 1:15.37 , though slower than his winning time of 1:10.47 from 2023.

However, a 57-year-old male runner died Sunday after collapsing near the fifth mile of the marathon. "Our condolences go out to him and his family. It's a sad time for us," Race Director Aaron Velthoven said. "We're saddened by this and our hearts go out to (the family)." JC Reindl has more .

➡️ Recapping the marathon: It was day of athletic triumph fueled by crowd encouragement, dampened by tragedy. Here are stories and images of the day .

Also worth reading

🏈 Sports: Jake Bates' 44-yard field goal with 15 seconds remaining lifted the Detroit Lions past the Minnesota Vikings, 31-29 , in an NFC North thriller in Minneapolis. The win puts the Lions in first place in the competitive division, tied at 5-1 with the Vikings and ahead of the 5-2 Green Bay Packers and 4-2 Chicago Bears. Aidan Hutchinson, missing his first game with a broken leg, was pumped up for his team from home .

📰 Macomb County: Police said a mother shot to death her adult special needs son and then turned the gun on herself inside their Warren home Sunday morning .

