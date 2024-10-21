Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Detroit Free Press

    Michigan State winners vs. Iowa: Aidan Chiles refinement starting to match raw talent

    By Chris Solari, Detroit Free Press,

    2 days ago

    EAST LANSING — Free Press sports writer Chris Solari breaks down winners and losers for Michigan State football after the Spartans 32-20 win Saturday night over Iowa in Week 8 at Spartan Stadium:

    Michigan State winners vs. Iowa

    QB Aidan Chiles

    It might not have been a must-win game, but the need for Chiles and MSU’s offense to show development after a week off was critical. The sophomore delivered with his arm (22-for-30 for 256 yards, TD) and his legs (51 yards, including a 26-yard third-down conversion). Chiles’ decision making remains a work in progress, as evidenced by his intentional grounding penalty and interception, but his refinement is starting to catch up to his raw talent.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LXH1Z_0wFOCqEE00

    RBs Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams and Nate Carter

    MSU’s offensive line gave enough cushion for Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams (15 carries, 86 yards) and Nate Carter (nine carries, 49 yards, TD), something that had not happened through the first six games of the season as the running backs often were met in the backfield on the handoff. Both backs ran hard and showed cutback vision to hit the creases, and freshmen Brandon Tullis and Makhi Frazier got three carries for another 13 yards while also running with ferocity behind blockers.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YDPeb_0wFOCqEE00

    Defensive line

    On a night when the entire unit took center stage, pitching a first-half shutout and dominating the Hawkeyes , linebacker Jordan Turner summed up his feelings on the performance of MSU’s front four: “I probably owe them a steak dinner tonight.” Everything the Spartans did to stop Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson revolved around the penetration and brute force they delivered at the line of scrimmage against the Hawkeyes’ offensive line that only managed to keep the ball a little more than 20 minutes. MSU forced four three-play drives in five first-half Iowa possessions.

    TRENDING: Michigan State football: Everything went according to plan vs. Iowa

    K Jonathan Kim

    It’s impossible to leave out the sixth-year senior, whose six field goals broke a single-game school record and tied the most in the modern era of Big Ten football since 1900. Kim’s only miss came from 55 yards out at the end of the first half, but he hit another from that distance later. He provided MSU with important early points when drives were stalling and the defense was rolling, staking a 12-0 halftime lead.

    Michigan State losers vs. Iowa

    Kickoff coverage

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sns4J_0wFOCqEE00

    Kim admitted he was struggling to get his kickoffs to reach the end zone, posting two touchbacks to six returnable balls and one fair catch. Iowa’s Kaden Wetjen averaged 29 yards on his five returns, blowing past would-be tacklers twice to set up the Hawkeyes with decent field position. His 39-yard return to start the second half gave Iowa the ball at its 42, and Iowa scored on the ensuing drive.

    REQUIRED READING: Jonathan Smith's ideal Michigan State team finally materialized in Iowa win

    Penalties

    Sometimes it isn’t about how many flags a team takes but when. After cutting down their penalty problem over the past three games, the Spartans took seven infractions for 55 yards against the Hawkeyes. Six came against the offense, including three false starts and a pass interference deep in Iowa territory. Right guard Brandon Baldwin’s false start on fourth-and-2 at Iowa’s 6 forced MSU to pivot to a field goal.

    Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com . Follow him @chrissolari .

    Subscribe to the "Spartan Speak" podcast for new episodes weekly on Apple , Spotify or anywhere you listen to podcasts. And catch all of our podcasts and daily voice briefing at freep.com/podcasts .

    This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State winners vs. Iowa: Aidan Chiles refinement starting to match raw talent

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Will Johnson injury update: Michigan football mum on status of All-American CB vs. MSU
    The Detroit Free Press1 day ago
    Mega Millions numbers for Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024: No jackpot winner
    The Detroit Free Press9 hours ago
    Trump announces 2 weekend Michigan rallies in Traverse City, Novi
    The Detroit Free Press17 hours ago
    4 candidates vying for 2 seats on Michigan Supreme Court in the Nov. 5 election
    The Detroit Free Press2 hours ago
    Opinion: Michigan Republican candidates are suddenly chill about abortion this election
    The Detroit Free Press2 days ago
    Pistons vs. Pacers game today: Time, TV channel, streaming for season opener on FanDuel
    The Detroit Free Press2 hours ago
    Watch replay: Former President Barack Obama to rally for Kamala Harris in Detroit
    The Detroit Free Press18 hours ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    How many games are the Detroit Pistons supposed to win this season?
    The Detroit Free Press2 hours ago
    Obama, introduced by Eminem at Harris rally, gets rock star welcome in Detroit
    The Detroit Free Press10 hours ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today19 hours ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza12 days ago
    3 reasons Detroit Pistons fans should actually tune in this season
    The Detroit Free Press1 day ago
    Lions vs. Vikings injury report: Kevin Zeitler out, but Carlton Davis will play
    The Detroit Free Press2 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria12 days ago
    Report: Monty Williams has a new job coaching his son after Detroit Pistons firing
    The Detroit Free Press2 days ago
    GM reports Q3 pretax profits rose 15.5% on strong prices, cost discipline
    The Detroit Free Press1 day ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Detroit Lions' Aidan Hutchinson 'just pushing through' in recovery from broken leg
    The Detroit Free Press2 days ago
    DOJ sues Rocket Mortgage after Black homeowner got lowball appraisal
    The Detroit Free Press1 day ago
    Will Detroit Lions be deterred by failed fake punt vs Vikings? Not on Dan Campbell's watch
    The Detroit Free Press1 day ago
    OPINION | Jacksonville’s approach to state homeless law will lead to court battles
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    Early voting starts in Wisconsin. Here’s what you need to know
    Wisconsin Watch51 minutes ago
    How politically engaged is Colorado?
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune7 days ago
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currents1 day ago
    Intimacy or 'pomp and ceremony'? Trump, Harris court Michigan voters differently
    The Detroit Free Press2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy