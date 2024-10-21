Michigan State winners vs. Iowa: Aidan Chiles refinement starting to match raw talent

EAST LANSING — Free Press sports writer Chris Solari breaks down winners and losers for Michigan State football after the Spartans ’ 32-20 win Saturday night over Iowa in Week 8 at Spartan Stadium:

Michigan State winners vs. Iowa

QB Aidan Chiles

It might not have been a must-win game, but the need for Chiles and MSU’s offense to show development after a week off was critical. The sophomore delivered with his arm (22-for-30 for 256 yards, TD) and his legs (51 yards, including a 26-yard third-down conversion). Chiles’ decision making remains a work in progress, as evidenced by his intentional grounding penalty and interception, but his refinement is starting to catch up to his raw talent.

RBs Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams and Nate Carter

MSU’s offensive line gave enough cushion for Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams (15 carries, 86 yards) and Nate Carter (nine carries, 49 yards, TD), something that had not happened through the first six games of the season as the running backs often were met in the backfield on the handoff. Both backs ran hard and showed cutback vision to hit the creases, and freshmen Brandon Tullis and Makhi Frazier got three carries for another 13 yards while also running with ferocity behind blockers.

Defensive line

On a night when the entire unit took center stage, pitching a first-half shutout and dominating the Hawkeyes , linebacker Jordan Turner summed up his feelings on the performance of MSU’s front four: “I probably owe them a steak dinner tonight.” Everything the Spartans did to stop Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson revolved around the penetration and brute force they delivered at the line of scrimmage against the Hawkeyes’ offensive line that only managed to keep the ball a little more than 20 minutes. MSU forced four three-play drives in five first-half Iowa possessions.

K Jonathan Kim

It’s impossible to leave out the sixth-year senior, whose six field goals broke a single-game school record and tied the most in the modern era of Big Ten football since 1900. Kim’s only miss came from 55 yards out at the end of the first half, but he hit another from that distance later. He provided MSU with important early points when drives were stalling and the defense was rolling, staking a 12-0 halftime lead.

Michigan State losers vs. Iowa

Kickoff coverage

Kim admitted he was struggling to get his kickoffs to reach the end zone, posting two touchbacks to six returnable balls and one fair catch. Iowa’s Kaden Wetjen averaged 29 yards on his five returns, blowing past would-be tacklers twice to set up the Hawkeyes with decent field position. His 39-yard return to start the second half gave Iowa the ball at its 42, and Iowa scored on the ensuing drive.

Penalties

Sometimes it isn’t about how many flags a team takes but when. After cutting down their penalty problem over the past three games, the Spartans took seven infractions for 55 yards against the Hawkeyes. Six came against the offense, including three false starts and a pass interference deep in Iowa territory. Right guard Brandon Baldwin’s false start on fourth-and-2 at Iowa’s 6 forced MSU to pivot to a field goal.

