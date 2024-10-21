Open in App
    Monday Night Football games NFL Week 7: Ravens-Bucs, Chargers-Cardinals time, TV, stream

    By Marlowe Alter, Detroit Free Press,

    2 days ago

    Another Monday Night Football doubleheader concludes Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season. There are two Monday Night Football games scheduled tonight, with one on ABC and ESPN, and one on ESPN+ (sign up offer) . There will be another doubleheader in Week 15.

    Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and the streaking Baltimore Ravens visit Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 8:15 p.m. ET. The second game features coach Jim Harbaugh's Los Angeles Chargers visiting Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals at 9 p.m. ET.

    Watch Chargers-Cardinals on MNF on ESPN+

    Here's how to watch the MNF doubleheader games, including time, TV schedule, channel, announcers, betting odds and streaming information:

    Who is playing on Monday Night Football tonight?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PDi9r_0wFMKRdt00

    There are two NFL games today: The Bucs (4-2) host the Ravens (4-2), and the Cardinals (2-4) host the Chargers (3-2).

    What time is Ravens vs. Bucs game?

    • Date: Monday, Oct. 21.
    • Time: 8:15 p.m. ET.
    • Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

    What channel is Ravens vs. Bucs game on?

    TV channel: ESPN and ABC.

    Livestream: On Fubo (free trial) .

    Watch Ravens-Bucs live on Fubo (free trial)

    Who is announcing the Ravens vs. Bucs game on Monday night?

    • Play-by-play : Joe Buck.
    • Analyst : Troy Aikman.
    • Sideline reporter: Laura Rutledge.

    Ravens vs. Bucs betting odds

    • Game spread: Ravens by 3½.
    • Over/under: 50.
    • Moneyline: Ravens -190, Bucs +155.

    Odds provided by BetMGM as of Sunday evening.

    What time is Cardinals vs. Chargers game?

    • Date: Monday, Oct. 21.
    • Time: 9 p.m. ET.
    • Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

    What channel is Cardinals vs. Chargers game on?

    TV channel: None.

    Livestream: ESPN+ ( sign up offer ).

    Who is announcing the Cardinals vs. Chargers game on Monday night?

    • Play-by-play : Chris Fowler.
    • Analysts : Dan Orlovsky and Louis Reddick.
    • Sideline reporter: Molly McGrath.

    Cardinals vs. Chargers betting odds

    • Game spread: Chargers by 1½.
    • Over/under: 44.
    • Moneyline: Chargers -120, Cardinals +100.

    Odds provided by BetMGM as of Sunday afternoon.

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Monday Night Football games NFL Week 7: Ravens-Bucs, Chargers-Cardinals time, TV, stream

