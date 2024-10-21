Monday Night Football games NFL Week 7: Ravens-Bucs, Chargers-Cardinals time, TV, stream

Another Monday Night Football doubleheader concludes Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season. There are two Monday Night Football games scheduled tonight, with one on ABC and ESPN, and one on ESPN+ (sign up offer) . There will be another doubleheader in Week 15.

Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and the streaking Baltimore Ravens visit Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 8:15 p.m. ET. The second game features coach Jim Harbaugh's Los Angeles Chargers visiting Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals at 9 p.m. ET.

Here's how to watch the MNF doubleheader games, including time, TV schedule, channel, announcers, betting odds and streaming information:

Who is playing on Monday Night Football tonight?

There are two NFL games today: The Bucs (4-2) host the Ravens (4-2), and the Cardinals (2-4) host the Chargers (3-2).

What time is Ravens vs. Bucs game?

Date: Monday, Oct. 21.

Monday, Oct. 21. Time: 8:15 p.m. ET.

8:15 p.m. ET. Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

What channel is Ravens vs. Bucs game on?

TV channel: ESPN and ABC.

Who is announcing the Ravens vs. Bucs game on Monday night?

Play-by-play : Joe Buck.

: Joe Buck. Analyst : Troy Aikman.

: Troy Aikman. Sideline reporter: Laura Rutledge.

Ravens vs. Bucs betting odds

Game spread: Ravens by 3½.

Ravens by 3½. Over/under: 50.

50. Moneyline: Ravens -190, Bucs +155.

Odds provided by BetMGM as of Sunday evening.

What time is Cardinals vs. Chargers game?

Date: Monday, Oct. 21.

Monday, Oct. 21. Time: 9 p.m. ET.

9 p.m. ET. Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

What channel is Cardinals vs. Chargers game on?

TV channel: None.

Who is announcing the Cardinals vs. Chargers game on Monday night?

Play-by-play : Chris Fowler.

: Chris Fowler. Analysts : Dan Orlovsky and Louis Reddick.

: Dan Orlovsky and Louis Reddick. Sideline reporter: Molly McGrath.

Cardinals vs. Chargers betting odds

Game spread: Chargers by 1½.

Chargers by 1½. Over/under: 44.

44. Moneyline: Chargers -120, Cardinals +100.

Odds provided by BetMGM as of Sunday afternoon.

