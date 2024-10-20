Lions vs. Vikings score today: Recap, highlights from Lions' thrilling 31-29 divisional win

The Detroit Lions took down the previously undefeated Minnesota Vikings on a last-second field goal from Jake Bates in a 31-29 thriller in Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season.

The Lions (5-1) won on the road in their first NFC North matchup after surviving losing the lead in the final six minutes to rally for a game-winning 44-yard field goal from their rookie kicker . They were able to take down the NFC's top team without NFL sack leader Aidan Hutchinson, who suffered an expected season-ending lower-leg injury vs. Dallas.

The Vikings came into Sunday with the best point differential of any NFL team, but dropped into a tie at the top of the NFC North with the Lions at 5-1.

The Lions had been leading for most of the game, but Minnesota started the fourth quarter with two field goals, then forced a David Montgomery fumble that Ivan Pace Jr. returned for a go-ahead touchdown.

The Lions had one final chance to reach Bates' range , and he easily split the uprights for the winning kick.

The Lions came out slow and found themselves quickly down 10-0, but the second quarter was the opposite. Jahmyr Gibbs got loose for a 45-yard touchdown, Amon-Ra St. Brown beat the defense over the top for a 35-yard touchdown for the lead, and Gibbs added a second touchdown just before the half for a 21-10 halftime advantage.

Justin Jefferson got behind the Lions' secondary for a 25-yard touchdown to cut the Lions' lead to 21-17, but the offense responded with a long touchdown drive capped off by a 21-yard touchdown for Kalif Raymond. The Vikings opened the fourth quarter with two field goals from Will Reichard to cut the Lions' lead to 28-23, before Pace gave them a late lead. Montgomery briefly left with a knee injury in the first half, but returned after missing one series.

The Lions and Vikings meet again in Week 18 at Ford Field. The Lions are 3-0 on the road this season, but return home to face the Tennessee Titans in Week 8.

Check out the game recap from Lions vs. Vikings below.

Lions vs. Vikings game recap, highlights

Jake Bates has ice in his veins. The rookie kicker stepped up and nailed a 44-yard go-ahead kick to give the Lions the win in their first divisional matchup after Goff put together a masterful two-minute drive.

The Vikings had one final chance and hit one big pass, but the Lions brought a blitz against the hail mary to sack Sam Darnold to close this one out.

It all comes down to this.

The Lions forced a three-and-out after limiting Aaron Jones on two runs and an incomplete pass from Sam Darnold on third down. The Lions currently have it on second-and-6 from their own 30-yard line needing just a field goal to jump ahead at the two-minute warning.

The Lions just made their first big mistake since the opening minutes. On second-and-10 following the field goal, Montgomery took a run off the left side but former Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus punched the ball loose and Ivan Pace Jr. recovered and returned it down the sideline to give the Vikings their first lead since the second quarter. The Vikings brought the offense out for a two-point conversion to try to go up by a field goal, but Sam Darnold fired incomplete.

The Lions had to punt after scoring four straight touchdowns and the Vikings put together another drive ending in a field goal to trim the Lions' lead to five. Jonathan Greenard sacked Jared Goff to end the Lions' drive, and Sam Darnold immediately flipped the field with a 51-yard completion to Jordan Addison. But the Lions held firm from there with good coverage to force Darnold to scramble short of the first down marker and settle for Will Reichard's third field goal.

The Vikings were able to trim Detroit's lead to one possession, but the Lions held them to a field goal thanks to a key sack from Josh Paschal — the Lions' first of the game — to force a kick. The Vikings jumped into Detroit territory with a 33-yard completion downfield to Michigan State graduate Jalen Nailor and got a third-down conversion finding Aaron Jones on a corner route against Malcolm Rodriguez in man coverage. But the Lions' defense came up with another stop to keep the lead at eight.

The offense kept their momentum coming out of halftime and responded with a 21-yard touchdown from Raymond on a crossing route. Raymond was open over the middle and he turned the pass upfield and got a key block from Jahmyr Gibbs to spring the touchdown. The Lions converted a third-and-9 with a completion to Raymond and picked up a second-and-15 with a 22-yard completion to Tim Patrick on a deep backside dig. Jared Goff threw his first incompletion but started the day a perfect 15-for-15 for 188 yards. He is currently 18-for-19 for 227 yards with two touchdowns with the only incompletion coming on a tipped pass at the line.

The Lions brought a blitz and left Amik Robertson in one-on-one coverage with the best wide receiver in football , and Jefferson made them pay. Sam Darnold lofted a perfect deep ball to the corner of the end zone and Jefferson made a diving catch to cut the Lions' lead to four. The Vikings drove 80 yards in nine plays, including four passes to Jefferson for 48 yards.

The Lions' offense took a few series to figure it out, but they are rolling now.

Off the interception, the Lions took five minutes off the clock with a 72-yard drive on nine plays, finished off with Gibbs getting through the middle of the line on a shotgun handoff for an 8-yard touchdown. Gibbs picked up 26 yards on a run and catch to get the drive going, then Goff hit tight end Sam LaPorta over the middle for a 25-yard gain to the red zone to set up Gibbs' touchdown scamper.

Brian Branch's hot streak continues.

The Lions' safety came up with another interception after he had three takeaways, including two picks, against the Cowboys last week. The Vikings quickly moved into Detroit territory with two short passes for first downs, but Darnold tried to force it downfield to Jordan Addison without seeing Branch lurking in the middle of the field. He broke on the ball and made a leaping grab at Detroit's 28.

The Lions have quickly flipped the script in Minneapolis.

The Lions' defense forced a Minnesota punt to get the ball back at their own 17 and quickly put together a five-play, 83-yard scoring drive to take their first lead. The Lions picked up 17 to St. Brown on the first play with an extra 15 yards tacked on for a roughing the passer call against Ivan Pace. He hit St. Brown for one more first down on a quick out, then hit him down the seam on a deep shot for a wide-open touchdown. St. Brown had single coverage and torched the defense while Penei Sewell blocked two guys up front to give Goff enough time against the blitz.

Jahmyr Gibbs seems to have a solid handle on the backfield if he needs to become the workhorse. On the first possession after David Montgomery went down, Jahmyr Gibbs got loose for a 45-yard touchdown after Detroit inched into Minnesota territory. Penei Sewell cleared an alley off the right edge of the line and Gibbs exploded through and couldn't be caught by the Vikings' secondary before the end zone.

Minnesota is off to the start Dan Campbell was wary about early this week, saying the Vikings' formula for success is building leads off early chaos. The Lions had to punt on their second drive after giving up another sack on third down. The Vikings drove just far enough into Detroit territory for Will Reichard to bang a 57-yard kick to extend the lead to 10. The Vikings converted a third down with a long completion to Justin Jefferson over the middle and then Carlton Davis was flagged for defensive holding against Jordan Addison.

The Lions decided to gamble early and it backfired spectacularly. On fourth-and-7 deep in their own territory, Dan Campbell dialed up a fake punt with a speed option involving Jalen Reeves-Maybin, but Minnesota sniffed it out the whole way and got the easy stop. The Lions had a holding against Kayode Awosika set them back, and then Jared Goff was sacked on second-and-17.

The Vikings were set up in prime position and running back Aaron Jones popped a run off the left side for a walk-in touchdown for an early Minnesota lead. The Lions lost outside run contain and Jones easily raced into the end zone.

The Lions will be without starting right guard Kevin Zeitler after he picked up a hip injury in practice this week. Kayode Awosika, who has one start at left guard this season, is expected to replace him. Awosika has spent time at right guard in the past with roughly an equal amount of snaps at left and right guard. Minnesota will be without starting linebacker Blake Cashman (toe).

The Lions will be wearing their all-white uniforms for the road matchup in Minnesota. The last time these two teams played at U.S. Bank Stadium, the Lions wore their blue home uniforms because the Vikings were having a white-out.

Lions vs. Vikings pregame notes

The Lions are aware of how big the early-season matchup with Minnesota is given their undefeated start and the overall strength of the NFC North. Minnesota looks like the biggest threat to Detroit repeating as the division champions, but all four NFC North teams are above .500 (17-5 combined record), amplifying the importance of all six division matchups for each squad.

The Lions are coming into the game shorthanded without arguably the best defensive player in the first six weeks, Hutchinson, after he broke his leg against the Cowboys. The Lions are exploring potential options to replace him from outside the team, but in the meantime, it will be an all-hands-on-deck approach to try and replace some of his impact on the edge from players like Josh Paschal, Levi Onwuzurike, James Houston , Isaac Ukwu and practice squad signee Pat O'Connor .

On offense, the Lions have scored more than 40 points in consecutive games, and embarrassed the Cowboys so badly with trick plays last week, that it prompted an angry response from former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie , of all people. The running game has been hyper-effective with David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, and Jared Goff has put up two nearly-perfect performances under center.

Minnesota has one of the best defenses in the NFL, if not the best , because of its ability to deceive quarterbacks and create turnovers. The Vikings lead the NFL in turnovers forced, and have consistently turned those takeaways into points. Sam Darnold has been effective as a bridge quarterback , and Aaron Jones has powered a physical running game that has opened up a shot-heavy play-action passing attack with the game's best receiver Justin Jefferson .

What time is Lions vs. Vikings game?

Date: Sunday, Oct. 20.

Time: 1 p.m. ET.

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.

What channel is the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings game?

TV channel: Fox.

Streaming: Fubo ( free trial ).

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) in Detroit (find all Lions radio affiliates ).

Who is announcing the Lions vs. Vikings game?

Play-by-play : Adam Amin.

: Adam Amin. Analyst : Greg Olsen.

: Greg Olsen. Sideline reporter: Pam Oliver.

Adam Amin (play-by-play) and Greg Olsen (analyst) will call the game from the TV booth at U.S. Bank Stadium, with veteran sideline reporter Pam Oliver on the field.

Lions vs. Vikings predictions

Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press : It has been an emotional week for the Lions, who are coming off maybe their most complete performance of the Dan Campbell era in last week’s curb-stomping of the Cowboys and have had to adjust to losing Hutchinson to a gruesome leg injury. The defense seems to have been unified by the loss, and I do think they’ll respond with a strong showing Sunday against a dangerous offense that has elevated the play of its quarterback.

What the Vikings have done so well this year is cause havoc with their defense, blitzing from all angles and goading quarterbacks into untimely turnovers. Jared Goff has struggled with turnovers at times, especially in the face of pressure, so it’s imperative the Lions run the ball well to keep Minnesota’s defense off-balance. I think the Lions are the better team, but on the road, against a rested defense that may be the best in the NFL, I think they’ll make one mistake too many in what should be a close game. The pick: Vikings 23, Lions 20.

Lions vs. Vikings betting odds

Spread: Vikings by 1½ points.

Vikings by 1½ points. Over/under: 50½ points.

50½ points. Moneyline: Lions +105, Vikings -125.

Odds provided by BetMGM on Sunday afternoon.

Lions vs. Vikings injury report

The Lions have two questions coming into Sunday with cornerback Carlton Davis (quad) and right guard Kevin Zeitler (hip), but Davis is expected to play and line up against Minnesota's top receiver, Justin Jefferson, all afternoon. Davis has been the Lions' top corner after joining via trade this offseason and told the Free Press this week he would like to stay in Detroit long-term if possible . If Zeitler is unable to play, Kayode Awosika is expected to get his second start of the season after he helped fill in for an injured Frank Ragnow at left guard against the Seahawks.

The Lions will be without three key defensive players, Aidan Hutchinson, Marcus Davenport, and Derrick Barnes, for the rest of the season.

For Minnesota, linebacker Blake Cashman and cornerback Aykaleb Evans are out, while running back Aaron Jones, tight end T.J. Hockenson, defensive lineman Harrison Phillips, edge rusher Patrick Jones and guard Dalton Risner are listed as questionable.

Lions schedule 2024

