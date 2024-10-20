Opinion: They're with her — Michiganders explain why it has to be Harris

It started with an email from the mayor of Flint.

With Vice President Kamala Harris due to visit the stouthearted city, Mayor Sheldon Neeley wanted to know if we’d be interested in a guest column, sharing his support for the Democratic nominee. “The challenges we face in Flint and across this country are immense, but with the right leadership, we can overcome them,” Neeley wrote. “That’s why I’m standing with Kamala Harris, and I urge all of you to listen to her message, hear her vision and consider what she can do for you and for America.”

Then an email from an Arab American activist — a nuclear scientist — two Republican men — all writing to tell us why they believe Kamala Harris must be America’s next president.

We started to wonder about other Michiganders, the voters Harris must win to win our state. What were they thinking?

We asked, and got an outpouring we couldn’t have imagined.

For these Michiganders, the choice is stark — stability or chaos. Progress or petulance. Democracy, or something darker. On Nov. 5, don't forget to vote, and don't forget what's at stake.

Read the columns here:

