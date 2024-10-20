Open in App
    • The Detroit Free Press

    Detroit Lions picks vs. Minnesota Vikings: Who's tops in NFC North battle?

    By Dave Birkett, Carlos Monarrez, Jeff Seidel and Shawn Windsor, Detroit Free Press,

    2 days ago

    The Detroit Lions get their first NFC North showdown of the 2024 NFL season, and it's a big one (though, aren't they all?) as they visit the Minnesota Vikings, one of two teams still undefeated, at 1 p.m. Sunday (Fox). The Lions are riding a three-game win streak over the Vikes, with a sweep last year and a win in December 2022 following a loss in Minneapolis in September 2022.

    Will they continue that run, or will the (yes, we're typing this) suddenly dangerous Sam Darnold light up a defense that's suddenly missing its biggest playmaker in Aidan Hutchinson. The sportsbooks liked the Vikings, though just barely, at 1½ points. Here's what four Free Press sports writers think about the matchup:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ir9Fa_0wEQUphu00

    DAVE BIRKETT'S SCOUTING REPORT: Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings: Whose defense rules?

    Dave Birkett

    It has been an emotional week for the Lions, who are coming off maybe their most complete performance of the Dan Campbell era in last week’s curb-stomping of the Cowboys and have had to adjust to losing Hutchinson to a gruesome leg injury. The defense seems to have been unified by the loss, and I do think they’ll respond with a strong showing Sunday against a dangerous offense that has elevated the play of its quarterback.

    What the Vikings have done so well this year is cause havoc with their defense, blitzing from all angles and goading quarterbacks into untimely turnovers. Jared Goff has struggled with turnovers at times, especially in the face of pressure, so it’s imperative the Lions run the ball well to keep Minnesota’s defense off balance. I think the Lions are the better team, but on the road, against a rested defense that may be the best in the NFL, I think they’ll make one mistake too many in what should be a close game. The pick: Vikings 23, Lions 20.

    Carlos Monarrez

    After nearly burning an NFL franchise to the ground last week, the Lions proved they’re the NFL’s most dangerous team – at home or on the road. This game is a showdown of two good defenses and two great scoring offenses. With Aidan Hutchinson, this would be a cinch for the Lions. Luckily, the Lions might survive without him since the Vikings give up a lot of sacks. The Lions’ elite, top-scoring offense will make the difference. The pick: Lions 28, Vikings 26.

    Jeff Seidel

    I think we are gonna see a heavy dose of Gamblin’ Dan Campbell against the Vikings. With Aidan Hutchinson out, the Lions have to outscore Minnesota. That means taking risks on fourth down. That means more trick plays. While the defense will obviously be hurt without Hutchinson, and we are gonna see more stress on the secondary against a great wide receiver, the answer is scoring more points. Being more aggressive. The pick: Lions 35, Vikings 31.

    Shawn Windsor

    This is a tough one, and the emotion the Lions will feel in Aidan Hutchinson’s absence will propel the defense for a while. But the Vikings are rolling, and their defense is clever and unpredictable in its blitzing and disguising, and will do just enough to slow Jared Goff and the offense down. Justin Jefferson makes a play or two in the end. The pick: Vikings 27, Lions 24.

    This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions picks vs. Minnesota Vikings: Who's tops in NFC North battle?

