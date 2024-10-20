College football rankings: Big Ten teams in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 after Week 8

( This story has been updated with new information).

Week 8 of the 2024 college football season was another fruitful one for the Big Ten conference.

No. 2 Oregon kicked off the week with a dominant victory over Purdue on the road, picking up its first road shutout victory since 1992. Elsewhere, Indiana football continued its magical start to the 2024 season with a 56-7 win against Nebraska to move to 7-0 .

In the only ranked-vs.-ranked Big Ten matchup, No. 21 Illinois continued to prove it is a legitimate contender this season with a 21-7 win over No. 22 Michigan at home . Ohio State, which fell to the Ducks last week, enjoyed a bye week and should remain highly ranked.

Here's how those games and more may affect where Big Ten teams land in the updated US LBM Coaches and AP Top 25 polls for Week 9:

College football rankings: Updated polls for Week 9

US LBM Coaches Poll

Big Ten teams bolded. First-place votes in parentheses.

Oregon (51) Georgia (2) Penn State Ohio State Miami Texas LSU Tennessee Clemson Iowa State Notre Dame BYU Indiana Texas A&M Alabama Kansas State Missouri Ole Miss Boise State Pitt Illinois SMU Army Navy Vanderbilt

Others receiving votes: UNLV 28; Syracuse 27; Washington State 25; Duke 7; Memphis 6; Liberty 6; Wisconsin 3; Tulane 3; Cincinnati 2; Nebraska 1; Arizona State 1.

AP Top 25 Poll

Big Ten teams bolded. First-place votes in parentheses.

Oregon (59) Georgia (2) Penn State Ohio State Texas Miami Tennessee LSU Clemson Iowa State BYU Notre Dame Indiana Texas A&M Alabama Kansas State Boise State Ole Miss Pitt Illinois Missouri SMU Army Navy Vanderbilt

Others receiving votes: Washington State; 46, Syracuse 15; UNLV 5; Duke 2; South Carolina 1; Nebraska 1 ; Liberty 1.

