    • The Detroit Free Press

    College football rankings: Big Ten teams in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 after Week 8

    By Ehsan Kassim, USA TODAY NETWORK,

    2 days ago

    ( This story has been updated with new information).

    Week 8 of the 2024 college football season was another fruitful one for the Big Ten conference.

    No. 2 Oregon kicked off the week with a dominant victory over Purdue on the road, picking up its first road shutout victory since 1992. Elsewhere, Indiana football continued its magical start to the 2024 season with a 56-7 win against Nebraska to move to 7-0 .

    In the only ranked-vs.-ranked Big Ten matchup, No. 21 Illinois continued to prove it is a legitimate contender this season with a 21-7 win over No. 22 Michigan at home . Ohio State, which fell to the Ducks last week, enjoyed a bye week and should remain highly ranked.

    Here's how those games and more may affect where Big Ten teams land in the updated US LBM Coaches and AP Top 25 polls for Week 9:

    College football rankings: Updated polls for Week 9

    US LBM Coaches Poll

    Big Ten teams bolded. First-place votes in parentheses.

    1. Oregon (51)
    2. Georgia (2)
    3. Penn State
    4. Ohio State
    5. Miami
    6. Texas
    7. LSU
    8. Tennessee
    9. Clemson
    10. Iowa State
    11. Notre Dame
    12. BYU
    13. Indiana
    14. Texas A&M
    15. Alabama
    16. Kansas State
    17. Missouri
    18. Ole Miss
    19. Boise State
    20. Pitt
    21. Illinois
    22. SMU
    23. Army
    24. Navy
    25. Vanderbilt

    Others receiving votes: UNLV 28; Syracuse 27; Washington State 25; Duke 7; Memphis 6; Liberty 6; Wisconsin 3; Tulane 3; Cincinnati 2; Nebraska 1; Arizona State 1.

    AP Top 25 Poll

    Big Ten teams bolded. First-place votes in parentheses.

    1. Oregon (59)
    2. Georgia (2)
    3. Penn State
    4. Ohio State
    5. Texas
    6. Miami
    7. Tennessee
    8. LSU
    9. Clemson
    10. Iowa State
    11. BYU
    12. Notre Dame
    13. Indiana
    14. Texas A&M
    15. Alabama
    16. Kansas State
    17. Boise State
    18. Ole Miss
    19. Pitt
    20. Illinois
    21. Missouri
    22. SMU
    23. Army
    24. Navy
    25. Vanderbilt

    Others receiving votes: Washington State; 46, Syracuse 15; UNLV 5; Duke 2; South Carolina 1; Nebraska 1 ; Liberty 1.

    This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: College football rankings: Big Ten teams in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 after Week 8

