Detroit's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame night: MC5 and Motown as stars come out in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Decades after unleashing a broadside of Detroit rock energy — and following years of frustrating snubs — the MC5 got justice at last from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The trailblazing, influential Detroit band became an official hall of famer Saturday night, part of a 2024 class ushered in during a celebrity-studded ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

“MC5, welcome home to where you belong — in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame,” Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello said to cap a rousing induction speech as the band was honored in the institution’s Musical Excellence wing.

Also recognized Saturday night in that category was late Motown songwriter-producer Norman Whitfield, while Motown executive Suzanne de Passe was bestowed the Ahmet Ertegun Award, the rock hall’s leading industry-side honor. De Passe was inducted by 94-year-old Motown founder Berry Gordy, who appeared by video.

Later backstage, Morello said he’s been an ongoing advocate for the MC5 as part of the RRHOF’s nominating committee. The group had been up for induction six previous times.

“They should have been in before,” Morello said, “but I think it’s great that they’re in now.”

It was all part of a starry night inside the packed arena in downtown Cleveland, a mile from the rock hall’s lakeside museum.

The 5½-hour induction ceremony — the rock hall’s 39 th — was a diverse, colorful affair that began with Cher, who was celebrated with a show-opening Dua Lipa performance of “Believe,” and wrapped up after midnight with the Dave Matthews Band, inducted by super fan Julia Roberts.

Those show bookends seemed strategic by producers: In terms of fan presence, Cher and DMB were certainly the most well-supported acts in the arena, drawing legions of fans for the big evening.

In between were memorable moments from inductees Kool & the Gang, Mary J. Blige, Foreigner and Peter Frampton, who delivered some of the evening’s top live performances.

And Ozzy Osbourne, holding court onstage from his giant black bat throne, watched as an all-star rock cast that included Tool’s Maynard James Keenan, the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, Metallica’s Robert Trujillo, Billy Idol, Jelly Roll and guitarist Zakk Wylde fired up covers of three Osbourne hits. Osbourne, already a hall of famer with Black Sabbath, was inducted Saturday for his solo work.

The Roots were the musical backbone for the evening, supporting several of the performances, including a festive segment honoring A Tribe Called Quest with Queen Latifah and a fiery Busta Rhymes.

Chuck D introduced Kool & the Gang with a lively, rhyming speech befitting the band’s bright funk-pop, while Kelly Clarkson was a standout guest in a Foreigner tribute that featured Slash on guitar — and a surprise vocal performance by original singer Lou Gramm on “I Want to Know What Love Is,” an emotional cameo that drew an adoring roar from the crowd.

Dr. Dre, joined by Method Man, celebrated Blige for “singlehandedly (creating) an entirely new genre of music” with her signature hip-hop-soul. Blige’s acceptance speech was among the night’s most emotional as she looked back on a career marked by tenacity and grinding while paying tribute to her fans.

“Y’all endured blood, sweat and tears with me, and helped me heal just as much as you said I helped you heal,” Blige said.

The event streamed live on Disney+ and remains available there for viewing.

More on Saturday night’s three Detroit-related Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees:

MC5

Morello, whose impassioned induction of Kiss a decade ago remains one of the most famous speeches in rock hall history, was in eloquent form as he honored the Detroit band.

“The MC5 crystalized (the) ‘60s counterculture movement at its most volatile and threatening,” he said. “They were as bold and as musically adventurous as experimental jazz. As militant and as stylish as the Black Panther Party. And as loud and as dangerous as a Detroit riot.”

Saluting the band’s mix of free jazz, garage rock and James Brown-inspired stage moves, he talked backstage about the MC5’s impact on his own work, including the 1999 Rage Against the Machine track “Sleep Now in the Fire.”

“The MC5’s musical imprint was all over everything that I’ve ever done,” Morello said. “I’ve made like 22 records in my career, and on each of those records, the working title of the song that was the fastest and the rawest was always ‘MC5.’”

The RRHOF has been generous to Detroit music through the decades, and a host of Motor City artists had preceded the MC5 into the hall of fame, including rock contemporaries such as Bob Seger, Alice Cooper and the Stooges. But until Saturday, the MC5 was left on the sidelines.

Saturday’s occasion was bittersweet: The last of the band’s surviving members, guitarist Wayne Kramer and drummer Dennis Thompson, died earlier this year. Still, the MC5 family was well-represented inside Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse as the late Kramer, Thompson, singer Rob Tyner, guitarist Fred Smith and bassist Michael Davis were celebrated.

A video homage included appearances from Slash, the Black Crowes’ Chris Robinson, Henry Rollins and fellow Michigan-bred rocker Iggy Pop.

Morello donned an MC5 cap and a T-shirt promoting Kramer’s Jail Guitar Doors organization, which provides musical instruments to prison inmates, and said he hoped Saturday’s induction would ignite a new generation of MC5 fans.

As a member of the RRHOF’s nominations board, Morello has become a champion for the heavier side of rock — turf traditionally neglected by the institution. Next on his priority list, he told reporters backstage: Iron Maiden.

Suzanne de Passe

The pioneering Motown visionary, hired by Gordy in the late ‘60s, became the fifth woman to receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Her acceptance speech was as poignant as it was classy, as she looked back on a Motown career that took her from a young, green assistant to the heights of Hollywood.

“I can never thank Berry Gordy enough, for he saw something in me that I didn’t see in myself and gave me an opportunity to find it,” de Passe said. “And in so doing, I have had the most wonderful career and life. I’m so blessed. I’m so grateful.”

She thanked Gordy for being “so far ahead of his time in giving women opportunities to excel.”

In his video introduction, Gordy praised de Passe as a groundbreaker: “She stepped into the predominantly men’s world of music, movies and television. Her instincts made her a formidable player, and her success carved out a much-needed path for the many women who have followed her as executives in the entertainment industry.”

De Passe delightedly recounted her first encounter with the then-unknown Jackson 5 at an East Lafayette Street apartment in Detroit. She went on to help develop the group, along with acts such as the Commodores, and made her first big mark in film cowriting the script for the Oscar-nominated “Lady Sings the Blues.” As president of Motown Productions, de Passe embarked on an Emmy-award winning television career that included 1983’s famed “Motown 25” special and 1998’s “The Temptations” miniseries.

Clutching her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame trophy, de Passe dedicated the honor to her mom in a night that clearly moved her.

“This is a life-changing moment for me,” she said.

Norman Whitfield

Whitfield, who helped push the Motown sound into new territory in the late ‘60s, was posthumously inducted under the Musical Excellence banner.

The mercurial, musically adventurous New York native was best known for his work with the Temptations, where his psychedelic soul flourished with a series of edgy hits.

“The most revolutionary thing Norman Whitfield probably would be known for was the transition the Temptations made from being love-ballad guys to all of a sudden talking about ‘Cloud Nine’ and ‘Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone,’” producer Jimmy Jam noted in a video tribute.

Whitfield “turned out to be one of the most prolific producer-writers in the history of the music business,” said Smokey Robinson. “And Norman was a killer producer.”

With cowriter Barrett Strong, Whitfield’s body of work included “I Heard it Through the Grapevine” — which he turned into a hit with Gladys Knight & the Pips before reimagining it for Marvin Gaye — and Edwin Starr’s “War.”

“Not only did he talk about the war, but he did it in such a powerful way, you had to listen to what he was putting down and saying,” Public Enemy’s Chuck D said.

And then there was “Car Wash,” his infectious 1976, post-Motown hit for Rose Royce.

“I’m sorry,” said a gleeful Jimmy Jam, “the handclap (alone) is Rock & Roll Hall of Fame right there.”

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame night: MC5 and Motown as stars come out in Cleveland