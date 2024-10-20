Detroit students make their own history with robotics skills at city championship

It may not have received the same fanfare as Elon Musk’s Oct. 10 “We, Robot” event, that took place at a Hollywood studio and featured Tesla’s self-driving Cybercabs, autonomous Model Y cars, a Robovan and the Optimus personal robot.

However, five days earlier, roughly 200 boys and girls made their own robotics history in Detroit.

And while there is no way of knowing exactly when all of the products unveiled at the Elon Musk extravaganza will actually hit the market, the organizers of the inaugural FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Robotics Competition Detroit City Championship say their Oct. 5 "celebration," held at Renaissance High School, will have an immediate and lasting impact.

“The event was a celebration of the creativity and the hard work and the great ideas and unique spirit that our Detroit youth have,” said Haley Hart, director of the Michigan Engineering Zone, which presented the competition that brought together 25 metro Detroit high school robotics teams representing 22 schools, along with a team representing the Detroit Hispanic Development Corporation.

In 2010, seven years before the opening of Little Caesars Arena in Midtown, the University of Michigan made a more subtle — but nonetheless impactful — contribution to Detroit and the Midtown landscape when the university leased additional space within its Detroit Center at 3663 Woodward for the creation of the MEZ, a 5,200-square-foot innovation/creation space with computer labs and a full-service machine shop. The space is now special to youths across the city as it has become a shared home for Detroit schools that participate in FIRST Robotics competitions.

“From the beginning, FIRST Robotics has been the flagship program,” Hart said about the MEZ, which has provided Detroit high school and middle school students with instruction and access to world-class STEM resources, including support from professional engineers, University of Michigan engineering students and other volunteers that are invested in helping the “next generation of Victors” become successful. “We are excited about all the students that have come to the MEZ and those students that participated in the Detroit City Championship. But we also saw many adult mentors at the event that have been giving their time after work and on Saturdays. So, it requires a community effort to ensure that our students are able to take the visions in their minds and turn them into working, functional robots.”

While speaking during the afternoon of Oct. 16, Hart reported that with 36 high school teams, Detroit has more FIRST Robotics high school teams than any metropolitan area in the country. And then Hart went on to explain the real significance of that statement.

“Not only does robotics build technical skills, and build math and science skills, but it also builds confidence and leadership skills, and that is very important to our future as we try to keep talented Detroiters in the city,” said Hart, who expressed that she hopes the MEZ middle school and high school participants of today become the FIRST Robotics adult mentors of tomorrow. “The ideas and voices of our students should be heard not only by our engineering and tech companies, but also by our politicians.”

Twenty years ago, Rich Wong listened to voices from students, which led to the creation of a robotics team at a longtime Detroit institution.

More: This 'Tiger' will be cheering for 2 hometown 'teams' during Game 3 at Comerica Park

More: Former Northeastern Falcon honors his heritage by inspiring King Crusaders to soar

“A couple of students who had seen a robotics competition came to us during late 2004 and the rest is history,” said Wong, who, along with Peter Guenther and the late Tim Murphy, were founding coaches of the robotics team at University of Detroit Jesuit High School and Academy, whose history in Detroit dates to 1877. “We worked out of the closet next to our physics classroom in the beginning. And then, through a partnership with the University of Detroit Mercy, we were able to practice there before our school had a capital campaign to build a new science and engineering wing, which opened in 2016, and that included a robotics lab.”

By having a robotics lab within their school, Wong says his team — known in competition circles as the "Robocubs" — are able to make the most of precious after-school practice time because regular travel to a site away from the school’s campus at 8400 Cambridge, off Seven Mile Road, is not required. However, Wong said, his team was more than happy to make the short trip to Renaissance High School — 6565 West Outer Drive — on Oct. 5 to be a part of the historic Detroit City Championship robotics competition.

“We were very excited to participate in the inaugural event and we would love to see it grow because we are proud to be a Detroit school,” stated Wong, whose team regularly provides workshops and other assistance to Catholic elementary schools in Detroit, and has an “open callout” to teams in Detroit or anywhere the Robocubs may be able to assist as part of U-D Jesuit’s commitment to Detroit and the community. “We are fortunate as a team to have the resources that we have and that is why service is so important to us. And I think an event like the City Championship is important to our entire city because it represents hope and options for all students in the city of Detroit. There is so much emphasis placed on celebrity lifestyles and sports, but in reality only one person in the country is Michael Jordan. So, to give that same kind of attention to STEM is huge for students in Detroit who are paired with mentors and learning real-life skills. As a coach, that excites me and gives me hope for the future because exposure is everything."

And Wong's emphasis on the importance of "exposure" echoed thoughts shared by Haley Hart, who perhaps intentionally did not identify individual winning teams or alliances from the Oct. 5 Detroit City Championship team because she believes that all of the students from the participating teams — Academy of the Americas, Advanced Technology Academy, Cass Tech, Central, Chandler Park Academy, Crockett Midtown High School, Detroit Cristo Rey, Detroit Hispanic Development Corporation, Detroit International Academy for Young Women, Detroit School of Arts, Douglass Academy, East English Village, Frontier International Academy, Hamtramck, Henry Ford, Martin Luther King, Northwestern, Osborn, Renaissance, The School at Marygrove, U-D Jesuit, University Prep Academy, University Prep Science & Math, Voyageur Consortium and Western International — were equally enriched.

"Everyone who participates in FIRST Robotics is a winner because we're building the leaders and thinkers of tomorrow. And with the participation of our mentors, it's a multigenerational endeavor," said Hart, whose Oct. 5 competition at Renaissance also provided a valuable practice opportunity for the teams that will be participating in the FIRST Robotics high school season which kicks off in January, with competitions during March and April. "As a city, we're really leading the pack in terms of the number of participating teams.

"And with all the excitement and support for robotics in the city of Detroit, it was important to create a Detroit-only event that we look forward to growing because robotics is a very important part of our economy."

Scott Talley is a native Detroiter, a proud product of Detroit Public Schools and a lifelong lover of Detroit culture in its diverse forms. In his second tour with the Free Press, which he grew up reading as a child, he is excited and humbled to cover the city’s neighborhoods and the many interesting people who define its various communities. Contact him at stalley@freepress.com or follow him on Twitter @STalleyfreep. Read more of Scott's stories at www.freep.com/mosaic/detroit-is/ . Please help us grow great community-focused journalism by becoming a subscriber .

(The headline was updated in this story.)

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit students make their own history with robotics skills at city championship