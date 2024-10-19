Michigan football predictions vs. Illinois: Will Wolverines get back to winning ways?

Michigan football is back in action, after an off week, as the No. 22 Wolverines head to Champaign to face No. 21 Illinois at 3:30 p.m. Saturday (CBS).

The game will serve as a tribute to Illinois' upset of the Wolverines 100 years ago, when halfback Red Grange — "The Galloping Ghost" — ran over, through and around U-M while accounting for six TDs (four rushing, one passing, one kick return) and picking off two passes. Michigan, of course, is hoping for a throwback to some more recent history; namely, that the Wolverines haven't lost to the Illini since 2009, a streak of six straight wins.

Which team will be celebrating its history — and a win — by Saturday evening? Five Free Press sports writers have some thoughts:

Tony Garcia

On paper, the matchup is interesting. Illinois can throw the ball and can't run it, while U-M gives up the pass and stifles the run. On the other side, Michigan can run the ball and can't throw it, while the Illini have been gashed on the ground this year but have proven to be solid against the pass. Michigan is a desperate team and there's no way to fake that; but there's also no faking what this game means to the Illini. For a mediocre program, on an anniversary weekend, to have a chance to slay the reigning champs and make a statement on national TV? Tuttle will help U-M play complementary football, but the moment means more to Illinois. The pick: Illinois 23, U-M 20.

Carlos Monarrez

If this game were at the Big House, I would pick Michigan. But it’s in Champaign and the No. 22 Illini can light it up. While the Wolverines try to figure out their quarterback situation, they’ll be trying to stop dynamic Illinois QB Luke Altmyer, who has 14 touchdowns and just one interception. The pick: Illinois 29, U-M 20

Rainer Sabin

Two losses in six games have shaken the foundation of a Michigan program that went undefeated and won the national championship last year. The Wolverines have languished on offense and have been leaky on defense in the first half of the season. They also haven’t successfully implemented the formula of complementary football that helped spawn their recent golden age. It’s why, in both polls, Michigan has fallen below an Illinois squad on the rise.

The disparity in quarterback play between the two teams is an issue, too. Because the Illini have Luke Altmyer, one of the better passers in the Big Ten, and Michigan has Jack Tuttle, a seventh-year player making his first start in nearly two years, it’s hard not to pick Illinois to win this one at home. The pick: Illinois 23, U-M 20.

Jeff Seidel

I keep trying to talk myself out of this but I’m going with Illinois. If this were at the Big House, I’d say Michigan. If the Wolverines had a proven QB, I’d say Michigan. But obviously, they don’t. The Wolverines will keep it close by running the ball. And the Wolverines have had an extra week to get ready. But Michigan just hasn’t provided much reason to have faith in this offense. The pick: Illinois 20, U-M 17.

Shawn Windsor

After watching what happened to Washington the week after they beat Michigan, it’s a safe, bet that every game will be a slog, especially on the road. The Illini are physical and improving, and they haven’t knocked off the Wolverines in a while. The pick: Illinois 20, U-M 17.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football predictions vs. Illinois: Will Wolverines get back to winning ways?