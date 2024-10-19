Michigan State football predictions vs. Iowa: Can Spartans get back on track after bye?

Michigan State football is back on the field after its first bye week, hosting the Iowa Hawkeyes in their fourth straight night game Saturday (7:30 p.m., NBC).

The Spartans have dropped three straight games after beginning the Jonathan Smith era with three consecutive wins, though the schedule has been brutal, including back-to-back games against top-5 opponents.

SCOUTING THE HAWKEYES: Michigan State football's defensive mission: Stop Iowa's potent run game, RB Kaleb Johnson

The Spartans' have shown some flashes on both sides of the ball, but ultimately have made too many mistakes, particularly on the offensive side. Quarterback Aidan Chiles is still a work in progress, but if he can find a way to continue delivering the highlight reel plays while cutting back on the turnovers , the Spartans can start finding the win column again.

Can Chiles and Co. finally make it happen against the Hawkeyes? Our Free Press sports writers share their predictions:

Carlos Monarrez

The Spartans return home for the first time in three weeks and they can only hope they remember how to score, having notched just 17 points the past two games. Iowa should be an easier test than Oregon and Ohio State. But the Hawkeyes are hot, coming off a blowout win against Washington, and boast the Big Ten’s best run game. This one could get ugly. The pick: Iowa 35, MSU 19.

Rainer Sabin

On paper, this looks like a particularly bad matchup for Michigan State. The Spartans have a nasty habit of turning the ball over and Iowa, under its highly regarded coordinator Phil Parker, have historically been a ball-hawking defense. To make matters worse, MSU has been gashed on the ground by Ohio State and Oregon in back-to-back defeats. Now, the Spartans face one of the top rushing attacks in the country — one that is averaging 222.8 yards per game. The Hawkeyes figure to cause fits for the Spartans, who lose their fourth game in a row. The pick: Iowa 26, MSU 16.

Jeff Seidel

Wait a second ... Iowa has an offense? One that can actually score touchdowns? Indeed. Iowa put up 40 on Washington last week. The Spartans have the potential to move the ball as well and make explosive plays and score touchdowns. But turnover problems continue to haunt MSU. And I don’t see the trend ending against Iowa. The pick: Iowa 28, MSU 20.

Chris Solari

The prime-time network audience will get treated to a classic, old-school Big Ten slugfest as the Spartans come out and establish themselves at the line of scrimmage on offense to get the run game moving. In a pivotal game for MSU’s bowl chances, kicker Jonathan Kim wins it at the final horn with a field goal to send the Spartans to Michigan next week on an emotional high. The pick: MSU 16, Iowa 13.

Shawn Windsor

The Hawkeyes can actually score. So can the Spartans, when they don’t turn the ball over. Perhaps the bye week will help with the turnover issue, and quarterback Aidan Chiles will make a few plays as he always does. The Spartans keep it close, but Iowa makes the play in the end. The pick: Iowa 26, MSU 23.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football predictions vs. Iowa: Can Spartans get back on track after bye?