Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Detroit Free Press

    Michigan State football predictions vs. Iowa: Can Spartans get back on track after bye?

    By Chris Solari, Carlos Monarrez, Rainer Sabin, Jeff Seidel and Shawn Windsor, Detroit Free Press,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fThkU_0wDQJOHJ00

    Michigan State football is back on the field after its first bye week, hosting the Iowa Hawkeyes in their fourth straight night game Saturday (7:30 p.m., NBC).

    The Spartans have dropped three straight games after beginning the Jonathan Smith era with three consecutive wins, though the schedule has been brutal, including back-to-back games against top-5 opponents.

    SCOUTING THE HAWKEYES: Michigan State football's defensive mission: Stop Iowa's potent run game, RB Kaleb Johnson

    The Spartans' have shown some flashes on both sides of the ball, but ultimately have made too many mistakes, particularly on the offensive side. Quarterback Aidan Chiles is still a work in progress, but if he can find a way to continue delivering the highlight reel plays while cutting back on the turnovers , the Spartans can start finding the win column again.

    Can Chiles and Co. finally make it happen against the Hawkeyes? Our Free Press sports writers share their predictions:

    Carlos Monarrez

    The Spartans return home for the first time in three weeks and they can only hope they remember how to score, having notched just 17 points the past two games. Iowa should be an easier test than Oregon and Ohio State. But the Hawkeyes are hot, coming off a blowout win against Washington, and boast the Big Ten’s best run game. This one could get ugly. The pick: Iowa 35, MSU 19.

    Rainer Sabin

    On paper, this looks like a particularly bad matchup for Michigan State. The Spartans have a nasty habit of turning the ball over and Iowa, under its highly regarded coordinator Phil Parker, have historically been a ball-hawking defense. To make matters worse, MSU has been gashed on the ground by Ohio State and Oregon in back-to-back defeats. Now, the Spartans face one of the top rushing attacks in the country — one that is averaging 222.8 yards per game.  The Hawkeyes figure to cause fits for the Spartans, who lose their fourth game in a row. The pick: Iowa 26, MSU 16.

    Jeff Seidel

    Wait a second ... Iowa has an offense? One that can actually score touchdowns? Indeed. Iowa put up 40 on Washington last week. The Spartans have the potential to move the ball as well and make explosive plays and score touchdowns. But turnover problems continue to haunt MSU. And I don’t see the trend ending against Iowa. The pick: Iowa 28, MSU 20.

    Chris Solari

    The prime-time network audience will get treated to a classic, old-school Big Ten slugfest as the Spartans come out and establish themselves at the line of scrimmage on offense to get the run game moving. In a pivotal game for MSU’s bowl chances, kicker Jonathan Kim wins it at the final horn with a field goal to send the Spartans to Michigan next week on an emotional high. The pick: MSU 16, Iowa 13.

    Shawn Windsor

    The Hawkeyes can actually score. So can the Spartans, when they don’t turn the ball over. Perhaps the bye week will help with the turnover issue, and quarterback Aidan Chiles will make a few plays as he always does. The Spartans keep it close, but Iowa makes the play in the end. The pick: Iowa 26, MSU 23.

    This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football predictions vs. Iowa: Can Spartans get back on track after bye?

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    College football rankings: Big Ten teams in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 after Week 8
    The Detroit Free Press1 day ago
    Jaden Ivey's effort shows Pistons 'buy-in' on defense in preseason for J.B. Bickerstaff
    The Detroit Free Press2 days ago
    Mega Millions numbers for Friday, Oct. 18, 2024: No jackpot winner
    The Detroit Free Press2 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Mitch Albom: Mike Sainristil, with teammate's help, looks to past to change Haiti's future
    The Detroit Free Press1 day ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria12 days ago
    Fire engulfs St. Albans ticket booth after Friday football game
    Michael Ramsburg2 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Early voting starts Tuesday in Wisconsin. Here’s what you need to know
    Wisconsin Watch5 hours ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz27 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Republicans appeal a Georgia judge’s ruling that invalidates seven election rules
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern5 days ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Opinion: Michigan Republican candidates are suddenly chill about abortion this election
    The Detroit Free Press11 hours ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA18 days ago
    Lions vs. Vikings injury report: Kevin Zeitler out, but Carlton Davis will play
    The Detroit Free Press1 day ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currents2 hours ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune9 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz26 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker8 days ago
    Triumph and tragedy at Detroit marathon; Lions win thriller; and more
    The Detroit Free Press10 hours ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Gov. Beshear signs executive order establishing Governor’s Council of Second Chance Employers
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 hours ago
    Meet The Playful & Gentle Young Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy