Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Detroit Free Press

    Opinion: I've been waiting 40 years to vote for Kamala Harris for president

    By LaToya Henry,

    2 days ago

    I have been looking forward to the possibility of this moment since I was an 8-year-old Black girl in 1984, watching the Democratic National Convention and witnessing then-U.S. Rep. Geraldine Ferraro become the first woman vice presidential nominee of a major political party.

    Just knowing, then, that it was a possibility for a woman to be on the threshold of becoming one of the most powerful leaders in the world made me think and dream bigger.

    As I got older, I continued to be in awe of women’s firsts, in particular Black women's firsts. By high school, I had learned about Shirley Chisholm, who was not only the first Black woman in Congress, but also in 1972 became the first woman to seek a major party's presidential nomination.

    Unbought and unbossed: Shirley Chisholm blazed multiple trails

    I was keenly aware of the importance and significance of Erma Henderson , JoAnn Watson , Carol Mosley Braun, and a slowly but surely growing list of Black women ascending to the highest heights in their profession. In 2016 it appeared we were finally going to get a woman commander-in-chief of the United States in Hillary Clinton, a selection that would have been a game changer for all women. But alas, it was not yet meant to be.

    I didn’t know, 40 years ago, that it would take us this long to again be on the precipice of another monumental first. In 2020, I was intentional about working with excitement and urgency to elect the Biden-Harris ticket. The possibility of then-U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris becoming the first Black woman vice president was extra motivation. And I was prepared to go to battle again during this election cycle.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k0m4L_0wDQJ3pJ00

    But the political winds changed, and now, instead of being energized and excited for Harris to run and serve a second term as vice president, I am exhilarated by the ever-increasing possibility of Madame President Kamala Harris.

    I don’t know if we will ever be able to measure the impact of having a qualified, beyond-capable, intelligent, no-nonsense, distinguished Black woman become leader of the free world.

    There is a popular meme with emojis depicting all of the U.S. presidents . What will it mean to another 8-year-old Black girl on Nov. 6, 2024 to see it with a new edit — 43 white men, one Black man, two more white men, and then finally, finally, a woman — and not just a woman, but a Black woman?

    LaToya A. Henry is owner and operator of LAH Strategies, a communications and public relations firm.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tePOR_0wDQJ3pJ00

    This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Opinion: I've been waiting 40 years to vote for Kamala Harris for president

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Opinion: I'm a Downriver mom. I trust Kamala Harris to keep my kids safe at school.
    The Detroit Free Press2 days ago
    Opinion: I'm undergoing IVF treatment to have a child, and I'm voting for Kamala Harris
    The Detroit Free Press3 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currents2 hours ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern5 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Trump goes silent for 18 minutes in Detroit after Huntington Place microphone goes out
    The Detroit Free Press2 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria4 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune3 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune9 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    In Memory of 'The Jeffersons' Actor Paul Benedict ('Mr. Bentley'): 16 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Obama charms roaring Tucson crowd of 7,000 for Harris
    Arizona Luminaria2 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber12 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber9 days ago
    Early voting starts Tuesday in Wisconsin. Here’s what you need to know
    Wisconsin Watch5 hours ago
    NOV. 5 VOTER GUIDE | Florida Amendments
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA18 days ago
    A ‘referendum’ on Derrick Van Orden: House race highlights intense politicization of western Wisconsin
    Wisconsin Watch9 hours ago
    Trump calls Hamtramck mayor's endorsement an honor
    The Detroit Free Press2 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Opinion: Michigan Republican candidates are suddenly chill about abortion this election
    The Detroit Free Press11 hours ago
    Mail ballots flow in as voter registration deadline nears
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Gov. Beshear signs executive order establishing Governor’s Council of Second Chance Employers
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy