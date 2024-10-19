Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Detroit Free Press

    Stellantis to close Arizona Proving Grounds and sell the property

    By Eric D. Lawrence, Detroit Free Press,

    2 days ago

    Stellantis will close its Arizona Proving Grounds this year as it works to sell the property.

    It was one of numerous facilities, including the Auburn Hills headquarters and technology center, that the automaker, which has been facing numerous challenges related to sales and financial guidance in recent weeks, had negotiated during last year's contract talks with the UAW for the ability to unload.

    The company, which will maintain its proving grounds in Chelsea, Michigan, confirmed its plans for the 4,000-acre property in western Arizona on Friday.

    "Stellantis continues to look for opportunities to improve efficiency and optimize its footprint to ensure future competitiveness in today’s rapidly changing global market. As agreed to during 2023 UAW negotiations, the company is continuing to market the Arizona Proving Grounds for sale and therefore, will cease use of the facility by the end of the year," according to a statement provided by spokeswoman Jodi Tinson.

    The upcoming closure, reported earlier by CNBC , will affect 37 employees, Tinson said.

    More: Stellantis reports 20% drop in global vehicle shipments as automaker faces scrutiny

    "The company is working with the UAW to offer proving ground employees special packages or they can choose to follow their work in a transfer of operations. Alternatively, employees could be placed on indefinite layoff, which would entitle them to pay and benefits for two years," the statement said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lll2F_0wDQIqaW00

    The year-round facility was purchased in 2007, according to the company, and includes 70 lane miles of road surface and an 18-acre "vehicle dynamics area." It provides durability testing for high temperatures, dust and other functions.

    The UAW, which has been highly critical of CEO Carlos Tavares, and is in a fight with the automaker over the possibility of a national strike , was asked for comment Friday.

    What about the Auburn Hills complex?

    Recently, speculation has ramped up over the fate of the company's 5.4-million-square-foot Auburn Hills complex, with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer saying earlier this month she was in discussions with the automaker about its Michigan footprint, without providing specifics.

    This week, the Michigan Economic Development Corp. responded to questions about whether Stellantis had asked for or been offered any incentives related to the Auburn Hills complex or other Michigan operations.

    More: Fain letter urges UAW Stellantis members to be ready to OK strike

    Spokesman Otie McKinley said in an email that "Stellantis has a longstanding history in Michigan as a significant employer, and as such, the MEDC is in regular communication with the company about how Michigan can be a core location for them for generations to come."

    Asked how the state would assist if Stellantis chooses to downsize or leave Auburn Hills, McKinley wrote that "if an unanticipated decision were to occur, collectively, Team Michigan would work to ensure that any adverse economic impact would be minimized and that innovation continues to occur, leaning into our Make It in Michigan economic development strategy."

    The Free Press reported in 2022 that the company was weighing its real estate portfolio in light of changes to work culture brought on by the pandemic, including the possibility of leasing out a portion of the Auburn Hills property. At that time, the company said the complex would continue to be its North American headquarters.

    On Friday, Tinson referred a reporter to a prior statement when asked about the Auburn Hills complex:

    "As part of our company’s evolution to a more flexible work environment, we continue to evaluate how we work to enable our teams to be their most innovative, creative and efficient. That analysis has included potential adjustments to our real estate portfolio. That said, Stellantis has made its home in Michigan for more than 100 years and we expect the Auburn Hills complex will continue to play a critical role in the company’s global operations."

    Contact Eric D. Lawrence: elawrence@freepress.com . Become a subscriber . Submit a letter to the editor at freep.com/letters .

    This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Stellantis to close Arizona Proving Grounds and sell the property

    Comments / 7
    Add a Comment
    Daisy Lynn
    1d ago
    This is getting ridiculous. Stop selling things off, stop closing down, and sell the entire company to people who care about the different brands.
    Aristarchus
    1d ago
    Proved their products are shit.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Stellantis reports 20% drop in global vehicle shipments as automaker faces scrutiny
    The Detroit Free Press5 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Kentucky woman who shot boyfriend dead as he prepared for date with Miss Ohio hunting for a new man
    The Mirror US4 days ago
    Home Depot orders all employees, including executives, to perform 8-hour retail shifts
    WKRC4 days ago
    Man who questioned Trump on pet-eating lies during Univision town hall admits he is now voting for Harris
    The Independent2 days ago
    The most reliable used truck isn’t the Toyota Tundra
    MotorBiscuit3 days ago
    California fast food powerhouse In-N-Out Burger forges unlikely partnership at popular competition
    Golden Gate Media3 days ago
    ‘Little House on the Prairie’ star Melissa Gilbert says Michael Landon’s ‘brutal’ cancer ‘decimated him’
    Fox News5 days ago
    Aileen Seiden Was Found Dead After a Motel Visit With Her Throuple Partners
    Distractify3 days ago
    Woman who fatally spiked boyfriend's sweet tea with antifreeze over non-existent $30 million inheritance is sentenced
    Law & Crime4 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson17 days ago
    Their son died at 25. Then they discovered his extraordinary secret life online
    The Independent2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza10 days ago
    The Suicide of Actress/Model Margaux Hemingway: 18 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Two Bodies Found in Meridian Identified by Coroner
    Mississippi News Group11 days ago
    Woman Who Sued Company for Not Giving Her a Farewell Card Finds Out They Did Buy a Card But Almost No One Signed It
    Latin Times6 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group20 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Fact check: John Deere says Trump’s story about how he saved US jobs with a tariff threat is fictional
    CNN5 days ago
    College football rankings: Big Ten teams in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 after Week 8
    The Detroit Free Press1 day ago
    Alabama mother arrested, son kicked off ship after they allegedly slapped older passenger on MSC cruise
    New York Post5 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune3 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Lions sign DL Pat O'Connor from practice squad for first game without Aidan Hutchinson
    The Detroit Free Press1 day ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber9 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Business group says over 5,000 CA fast-food jobs are gone since $20 minimum wage law
    The HD Post15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy