Harris and Trump, stumping in Michigan, each tout new chance for peace in Gaza

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump both used stops in metro Detroit, home to a large Arab American community, to touch on the conflict in Gaza.

Harris led off her remarks in Waterford Friday evening with an impassioned plea for peace in the Middle East. She noted that the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar provides a new opportunity for peace.

“I know this year has been very difficult, given the scale of death and destruction in Gaza and given the civilian casualties and displacement in Lebanon. It is devastating,” she said. “Now, Sinwar’s death can and must be a turning point. Everyone must seize this opportunity to finally end the war in Gaza and end the suffering once and for all.”

Harris said that she met earlier with Arab American leaders in Michigan and she was grateful for the endorsement of Deputy Wayne County Executive Assad Turfe, who is Lebanese American.

Harris and President Joe Biden have said for months that Israel has the right to defend itself after Hamas launched attacks Oct. 7, 2023. But Israel’s response to the attacks has killed more than 40,000, according to Gaza health officials, and has prompted Arab American leaders to demand a halt to U.S. arms sales to Israel.

Trump at a stop in metro Detroit said Sinwar’s death makes peace easier.

Trump said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is doing a “great job” and criticized President Joe Biden’s handling of the war. “Biden is trying to hold (Netanyahu) back,” Trump said. “He’s trying to hold him back and he probably should be doing the opposite actually. I’m glad that Bibi decided to do what he had to do.”

Both candidates are vying for votes among Arab Americans in Michigan, a group that has leaned Democratic in the past but where Trump has been trying to make inroads.

Trump stopped by an Oakland County GOP campaign outpost in Hamtramck where the city’s Mayor Amer Ghalib greeted the GOP nominee and said the community he leads has ruptured with Republicans in the past.

"We had a history of disconnect and miscommunication with the Republican Party and the party of common sense. Now we are here to end that disconnect," Ghalib said. Trump told those gathered in the office – which was dotted with signs that read “PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH” – that he would bring peace to the Middle East if elected.

“We trust you,” one man in attendance shouted back.

