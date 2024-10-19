Jaden Ivey's effort shows Pistons 'buy-in' on defense in preseason for J.B. Bickerstaff

We don't know much about this season’s iteration of the Detroit Pistons , just days before Wednesday's start of the regular season.

The coaching staff has already learned one important thing, though: This team can get after it defensively.

In five preseason games against a mix of starters and deep reserves, the Pistons held three opponents below 100 points with room to spare. The Milwaukee Bucks mustered 87 points in the exhibition opener Oct. 6, the Phoenix Suns scored 91 on Oct. 11 , and the Cleveland Cavaliers scored 92 on Wednesday . The Pistons won all three games.

“It’s the buy-in from the guys, and that’s the most important thing," Pistons first-year coach J.B. Bickerstaff said after Wednesday's finale. "You can’t be a good defensive team if your guys don’t buy-in and participate in it. From the jump, they’ve been willing to do the hard things that it takes to be a good defensive team. And that’s top-to-bottom on the roster — everybody has decided they’re going to commit to the defensive end of the floor.”

They’ll have to prove that it can carry into the regular season, which tips off at home this Wednesday, where they won’t have the luxury of playing extended stretches against rookies and Exhibit 10 players. But the Pistons had the third-best defensive rating in the league during preseason, at 96.8 . It’s an encouraging sign for a team that, for years, has wilted on defense.

That’s an unsustainable number — the Minnesota Timberwolves’ top-ranked defense last season, anchored by reigning and four-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert, had a rating of 108.4. It has been nearly a decade since an NBA team sustained a defensive rating under 100 for an entire season (the San Antonio Spurs finished at 98.2 in 2015-16).

Still, it’s something the team can build on considering it has finished bottom-six in defensive rating for three years in a row. Defense is largely about effort, technique and communication.

“I think we did a really good job on the defensive end of the floor understanding what we’re trying to do, how we’re going to protect the paint, areas we can improve on those types of things,” Bickerstaff said after practice Friday. “But defensively, we played some really good offensive teams and showed some good signs. The coaching staff, we’re pleased with that.

“It’s what we do first every single day. It’s what we prioritize. And at the end of the day, if you don’t get it you don’t get to play. So it’s simple. We hold each other accountable, we hold each other to a standard. We don’t ask guys to be perfect but we ask guys to give their best and be the best versions of themselves, and that’s easy for everybody to do. And if you don’t do that, you aren’t playing to the standard and you don’t get the opportunity to play.”

When asked who stood out individually, Bickerstaff named three players.

The first is Jaden Ivey, who was the Pistons’ most-reliable bucket-getter averaging 15 points per game. As Cade Cunningham’s backcourt partner, Ivey will often be asked to pick up the tougher defensive matchup. The coaching staff tasked Ivey with picking up opposing guards full court and liked his effort.

The frontcourt tandem of Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart, Bickerstaff said, also performed well. Duren has had issues on that end of the floor through two seasons, but looked engaged during preseason, with some strong moments on Sunday against the Golden State Warriors. Stewart, long the Pistons’ most well-rounded defender at center , brought organization on that end to the second unit.

“I thought J.I. did a great job,” Bickerstaff said. “We asked him to pick guys up full court, and every single possession that he got the opportunity to, he was picking guys up full court. When your lead guard picks up people full court, it sets the tone. Everybody behind him picks up their energy. And I thought our big guys did a great job. J.D. and Stew, unbelievable job of protecting the paint and being the anchors for our defense.”

Pistons' Bobi Klintman injury update

Klintman, the rookie second-round pick out of Australia's NBL, missed all of preseason, and most of training camp with a right calf contusion. Bickerstaff said Friday he will leave it to the medical team to provide an update on Klintman, a 6-foot-9 forward, who's limited to non-contact work as the team exercises caution.

“With calf strains, you never know," Bickerstaff said. "It’s a matter of how guys respond. He’s not doing anything full-contact yet, so we think it’ll be a little bit of time."

Klintman was a highlight during summer league , showing off passing chops and knocking down 3-pointers. Bickerstaff acknowledged it’s frustrating for a young player to miss the beginning of the season, and that all they can do is be patient.

“Just puts you behind the eight-ball as a player," he said. "That just means as a coaching staff, we have to do more to help him. He’s a really smart kid. When we’re going through stuff, he sits close so he can pick up things. He’s asking questions as we’re going. We have film and things like that that we can work with him on.”

