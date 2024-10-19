What channel is Michigan vs. Illinois game on today? Time, TV, streaming info for Week 8

The No. 22 Michigan Wolverines return to action as they continue their road ventures against No. 21 Illinois today at 3:30 p.m. on CBS .

Michigan will head into Memorial Stadium after coming off their first bye week of the season. The Wolverines have an overall record of 35-12-1 against the Fighting Illini and have currently won 11 of the last their last 13 games. The last time the Wolverines lost to Illinois was in 2009 at Memorial Stadium, when the Rich Rodriguez-led Wolverines lost to the Fighting Illini, 38-13.

After a 27-17 loss to Washington , Michigan made its second quarterback change of the season naming seven-year senior Jack Tuttle the starting quarterback . Tuttle went 10 of 18 in passing and throwing for 98 yards in the loss to Washington. He also played four years at Indiana (2019-2022) before transferring to Michigan.

Here's how to watch the Wolverines vs. Illini game, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

What channel is Michigan vs. Illinois on today?

Michigan vs. Illinois TV announcers

Play-by-play: Brad Nessler.

Brad Nessler. Analyst: Gary Danielson.

CBS Sports' A-team will call the game, with longtime TV partners Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson covering from the booth at Memorial Stadium.

Michigan vs. Illinois time today

Date : Saturday, Oct. 19.

: Saturday, Oct. 19. Time : 3:30 p.m. ET.

: 3:30 p.m. ET. Where : Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois.

The Michigan at Illinois game starts at 3:30 p.m. from Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois.

Michigan vs. Illinois prediction, picks, odds

Tony Garcia, Detroit Free Press : On paper, the matchup is interesting. Illinois can throw the ball and can't run it, while U-M gives up the pass and stifles the run. On the other side, Michigan can run the ball and can't throw it, while the Illini have been gashed on the ground this year but have proven to be solid against the pass. U-M had a chance to rest last week and re-focus its energy as it gears up for the stretch run. One more loss, and a fourth consecutive trip to the College Football Playoff is likely out of the question. Michigan is a desperate team and there's no way to fake that; but there's also no faking what this game means to the Illini. For a mediocre program, on an anniversary weekend, to have a chance to slay the reigning champs and make a statement on national TV? Tuttle will help U-M play complementary football, but the moment means more to Illinois. The pick: Illinois 23, Michigan 20.

Spread : Michigan by 3½.

: Michigan by 3½. Over/under total : 44½.

: 44½. Moneyline : Michigan -175, Illinois +145.

Odds provided by BetMGM as of Friday afternoon.

Michigan football schedule 2024

Week 1 : Aug. 31 vs. Fresno State, (W, 30-10)

: Aug. 31 vs. Fresno State, (W, 30-10) Week 2 : Sept. 7: vs Texas, (L, 31-12)

: Sept. 7: vs Texas, (L, 31-12) Week 3 : Sept. 14 vs. Arkansas State, (W, 28-18)

: Sept. 14 vs. Arkansas State, (W, 28-18) Week 4 : Sept. 21 vs. USC, (W, 27-24)

: Sept. 21 vs. USC, (W, 27-24) Week 5 : Sept. 28 vs. Minnesota, (W, 27-24)

: Sept. 28 vs. Minnesota, (W, 27-24) Week 6 : Oct. 5 at Washington, (L, 27-17)

: Oct. 5 at Washington, (L, 27-17) Week 7 : Oct. 12, Bye

: Oct. 12, Bye Week 8 : Oct. 19 at Illinois, 3:30 p.m., CBS

: Oct. 19 at Illinois, 3:30 p.m., CBS Week 9 : Oct. 26 vs. Michigan State, 7:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

: Oct. 26 vs. Michigan State, 7:30 p.m., Big Ten Network Week 10 : Nov. 2 vs. Oregon, TBD

: Nov. 2 vs. Oregon, TBD Week 11 : Nov. 9 at Indiana, TBD

: Nov. 9 at Indiana, TBD Week 12 : Nov. 16, Bye

: Nov. 16, Bye Week 13 : Nov. 23 vs. Northwestern, TBD

: Nov. 23 vs. Northwestern, TBD Week 14 : Nov. 30 at Ohio State, 12 p.m., Fox

Illinois football schedule 2024

Week 1 : Aug. 29 vs. Eastern Illinois (W, 45-0)

: Aug. 29 vs. Eastern Illinois (W, 45-0) Week 2 : Sept. 7 vs. Kansas, (W, 23-17)

: Sept. 7 vs. Kansas, (W, 23-17) Week 3 : Sept. 14 vs. Central Michigan, (W, 30-9)

: Sept. 14 vs. Central Michigan, (W, 30-9) Week 4 : Sept. 20 at Nebraska, (W, 31-24, OT)

: Sept. 20 at Nebraska, (W, 31-24, OT) Week 5 : Sept. 28 at Penn State, (L, 21-7)

: Sept. 28 at Penn State, (L, 21-7) Week 6 : Oct. 5, BYE

: Oct. 5, BYE Week 7 : Oct. 12 vs. Purdue, (W, 50-49, OT)

: Oct. 12 vs. Purdue, (W, 50-49, OT) Week 8 : Oct. 19 vs. Michigan, 3:30 p.m., CBS

: Oct. 19 vs. Michigan, 3:30 p.m., CBS Week 9 : Oct. 26 at Oregon, 3:30 p.m., CBS

: Oct. 26 at Oregon, 3:30 p.m., CBS Week 10 : Nov. 2 vs. Minnesota, TBD

: Nov. 2 vs. Minnesota, TBD Week 11 : Nov. 9, BYE

: Nov. 9, BYE Week 12 : Nov. 16 vs. Michigan State, TBD

: Nov. 16 vs. Michigan State, TBD Week 13 : Nov. 23 at Rutgers, TBD

: Nov. 23 at Rutgers, TBD Week 14 : Nov. 30 at Northwestern, TBD

