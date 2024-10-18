Kamala Harris, Michelle Obama to be in Michigan on first day of early voting next Saturday

Former first lady Michelle Obama will make her first appearance on the campaign trail for Democratic nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris in Michigan next weekend, according to a senior campaign official.

No details were immediately available about the Michigan event or events other than that they would take place on Saturday, Oct. 26, the first day of early voting statewide in Michigan , and be geared toward mobilizing voters to cast their ballots as soon as that day. Harris is also expected to hold get-out-the-vote events in Georgia with former President Barack Obama next Thursday, Oct. 24.

They will mark the first time Harris has actively campaigned with the Obamas and are expected also to serve as a way of ramping up voter enthusiasm and getting more volunteers to help the campaign ahead of the Nov. 5 general election in which the vice president faces Republican former President Donald Trump.

Both Obamas gave stirring speeches lauding Harris and sharply criticizing Trump at this summer's Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Barack Obama is also scheduled to campaign for Harris in Detroit on Tuesday . A senior campaign official with knowledge of the Georgia and Michigan events provided the Free Press with information about them but spoke anonymously because they hadn't yet been publicly announced.

The planned joint appearence in Michigan comes at a time when both campaigns are working to lock in support in a swing state that will help determine the outcome of the election. Harris, who was in Detroit as recently as Tuesday, is back for events in Grand Rapids, Lansing and Oakland County on Friday . Trump, who spoke to the Detroit Economic Club last Thursday, is holding events in Oakland County and a rally at Huntington Place in downtown Detroit on Friday night as well.

