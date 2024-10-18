Open in App
    • The Detroit Free Press

    Kamala Harris, Michelle Obama to be in Michigan on first day of early voting next Saturday

    By Todd Spangler, Detroit Free Press,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pAdTD_0wBvWLbY00

    Former first lady Michelle Obama will make her first appearance on the campaign trail for Democratic nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris in Michigan next weekend, according to a senior campaign official.

    No details were immediately available about the Michigan event or events other than that they would take place on Saturday, Oct. 26, the first day of early voting statewide in Michigan , and be geared toward mobilizing voters to cast their ballots as soon as that day. Harris is also expected to hold get-out-the-vote events in Georgia with former President Barack Obama next Thursday, Oct. 24.

    They will mark the first time Harris has actively campaigned with the Obamas and are expected also to serve as a way of ramping up voter enthusiasm and getting more volunteers to help the campaign ahead of the Nov. 5 general election in which the vice president faces Republican former President Donald Trump.

    Both Obamas gave stirring speeches lauding Harris and sharply criticizing Trump at this summer's Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

    Barack Obama is also scheduled to campaign for Harris in Detroit on Tuesday . A senior campaign official with knowledge of the Georgia and Michigan events provided the Free Press with information about them but spoke anonymously because they hadn't yet been publicly announced.

    The planned joint appearence in Michigan comes at a time when both campaigns are working to lock in support in a swing state that will help determine the outcome of the election. Harris, who was in Detroit as recently as Tuesday, is back for events in Grand Rapids, Lansing and Oakland County on Friday . Trump, who spoke to the Detroit Economic Club last Thursday, is holding events in Oakland County and a rally at Huntington Place in downtown Detroit on Friday night as well.

    Contact Todd Spangler: tspangler@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter@tsspangler.

    This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Kamala Harris, Michelle Obama to be in Michigan on first day of early voting next Saturday

    Comments / 192
    Add a Comment
    Steve Valentino
    2h ago
    I'm still trying to figure out who the black person is you're talking about
    Deirdre Senior
    3h ago
    Obama is the Devil, Kamala is the Harlot that rode in on a horse .Ole Joey was reincarnated from the grave.🙃🙃🙃
    View all comments
