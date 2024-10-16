Jefferson Chalmers residents yearn to be heard as they face neighborhood challenges

One of Detroit’s charming eastside neighborhoods — it feels like a secret garden, longtime resident Blake Grannum says — has plenty of allure, but residents are yearning for the city’s attention.

Jefferson Chalmers has been called the city’s “Little Venice” for its unique canals slicing into the neighborhood and providing residents a serene atmosphere to launch kayaks from their backyard, cruise on a boat or stroll through parks along the river. Though surrounded by resort-like amenities, residents have struggled with issues including basement backups and flooding, soil contamination and struggles for upgraded infrastructure that would ease the burdens of living in a floodplain, a designation that requires residents to purchase flood insurance and potentially lose out on federal resources.

This year, residents were alarmed when the city closed the neighborhood's A.B. Ford Park on the riverfront, removing hundreds of trees, citing soil contamination.

“We just live in this secret garden, this secret little paradise. To wake up every day and to look out at the water is truly like a zen experience,” Grannum said. “The community around here is extremely diverse. It's the only place that I know of where upper-class, middle-class folks and low-income, we all mesh in the same neighborhood. When you have that type of diversity, all it does is build your character more. It makes you even cooler. And that's why people like to come into the city.”

Grannum has lived in the neighborhood for 41 years and complimented the city for replacing pipes for their drinking water but said the neighborhood needs more upgrades.

“We have basement backups and flooding in the street due to the heavy amount of rain and the poor infrastructure in our neighborhood,” Grannum said.

Despite some of the challenges she and her husband faced in their home, like basement backups, which have denied them the ability to take a hot shower, one of the bigger challenges she faces is communication with the city.

“I think what is heartbreaking is that it feels like the assumption in our neighborhood is like, well, you know, the city clearly has this plan for our neighborhood that they will not let us know about. They're keeping their cards very, very close to their chest, and it would be a little bit different if they would just communicate,” Grannum said. “People are going to come up with their own ideas of like, ‘OK, the city doesn't care about us. The city doesn't really want us to be over here because you won't talk to us,’” Grannum said.

Jefferson Chalmers was included in the city’s basement backup protection program , funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, to install backwater valves and sump pumps in homes hit hardest by heavy rainfall and flooding. The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department also received an $11.3-million grant to upsize 19,000 feet of sewer lines in the neighborhood to “improve the design capacity during rain events,” according to an email from the mayor’s office. The Great Lakes Water Authority will upgrade the Freud Pumping Station , the Fox Creek outfall and the Conner Creek Pump Station.

Residents ask: Is the city willing to help end floodplain designation?

Councilmember Latisha Johnson, whose district includes Jefferson Chalmers, said the main concern she hears from constituents is relative to the floodplain and how to change the designation. Johnson said she met with U.S. Sen. Gary Peters’ office and members of the congressional Black Caucus recently to learn about how the zones are calculated and whether there’s anything proposed to potentially remove Jefferson Chalmers from the floodplain.

“One of the conversations that I've had with an individual who is well steeped in shoreline protection, seawalls and things of that nature, has been looking at a conditional letter of map revision that the city would kind of lead that helps to essentially just look at people's homes differently as it relates to the elevation of the home,” Johnson said.

Part of shoreline protection could involve laying out riprap — stacks of large rocks to absorb the shock from the water — along A.B. Ford Park in an area where the seawall is compromised, Johnson said. Additionally, the District 4 councilmember is looking into possible support for restoring seawalls on properties along the canal, a costly project for residents that can run $15,000 or higher.

“Shoreline protection is now something that I have been focusing on and trying to see where we can get federal support, where I might be able to encourage support in other ways, because I'm not so certain that everyone within the city is supportive of doing shoreline protection or any other work in Jefferson Chalmers, beyond expanding the existing pipes underground,” Johnson said.

The city made attempts to mitigate flooding in the community, but residents were not on board. A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plan suggested closing off the canals to the river and taking other steps to control water flow using federal funding, Planet Detroit reported. But residents rejected it over concerns it would disconnect the neighborhood from the river and lead to bug-infested canals, where the Great Lakes Water Authority outfall — an outfall is a waste discharge point — occasionally dumps combined sewage water.

“When with the community said no to the stop log system, I feel like the administration has said, ‘OK, well, you said no to the stop log system, so essentially, you don't get anything.’ There was no alternative,” Johnson said. Stop logs are hydraulic engineering devices to control water flow.

The rejection led to the city threatening to fine homeowners who neglect their seawalls. But now, the Corps of Engineers is working with the Great Lakes Water Authority for a more “regional study,” Johnson said, which she said is a “good idea, because our water issues are not just the result of what happens in the city of Detroit, relative to water and wastewater. It has a lot to do with what comes down to us from the regional area.”

Johnson added that two outfalls occurred into the canals in the last decade, but begs the question of whether the state can verify or provide proof of how officials know when it takes place in the canal. Residents claim they’ve seen various items in the water more frequently.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy reported two discharges of untreated sewage and one false alarm, one on May 25, 2011, and the other, triggered by a massive downpour, on June 26, 2021, according to Hugh McDiarmid Jr., communications director. EGLE received another report on Dec. 23, 2022, which residents raised to the Free Press, but that "was determined to be a non-event" with no discharges from any outfalls, McDiarmid added.

"Currently we are working with GLWA on the next ( National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System ) discharge permit for this water resource recovery facility and we expect it will include better notification requirements for any Fox Creek discharge and an evaluation to complete periodic flushing of the canal in dry weather," McDiarmid said in an email.

High anxiety every time it rains

Traci Rubin in 2005 moved into her home, which was previously abandoned and needed a lot of restoration. Flooding has been “horrible” for Rubin, who is allergic to mold and struggles with asthma. It posed an issue when water spewed upward in her basement in the June 2021 flood, causing mold to grow on her ceiling that she had to clean up herself.

“It actually spewed and knocked the washer and dryer upside down and everything. So I had 5 foot inside and 5 foot outside,” Rubin said. “The Detroit Water (and Sewerage) Department, they sent people to clean up your basement with the big dryers and all that … I'm allergic to my mold. I'm a severe asthmatic, and I'll just stop breathing or going to anaphylactic shock for mold. The guys were cleaning up and I said, ‘What about this right here?’ He said, ‘We can't clean that … we’re only supposed to clean up this high’” she recalled, gesturing the height of the water.

Anytime she repairs damage to her home, another issue arises, Rubin said, adding that most residents in the neighborhood will check their basements as soon as it rains.

“You shouldn’t have to have that anxiety,” Rubin said, adding that she’s already faced damage from three floods. “The last one was the hardest, because my mom passed away, and I had her stuff and my brother's stuff, he passed away too ... My mom had a collection of Black dolls, Black Barbie dolls, (Detroit) Pistons edition … they were Bob Mackie original Black Barbie dolls in the original cases. That's priceless, and they got destroyed.”

Part of the issue, Rubin said, is that the city’s infrastructure isn’t keeping up with climate change. Several years ago, the city and residents scrambled to install sandbags as a barrier to control flooding and installed “ Tiger Dams ,” or what Rubin called an “orange burrito,” along residents’ yards for $3.5 million to control flooding.

“Those few millions would have paid for a seawall,” Rubin said. “If you replace that seawall, that fixes 80% of the problem.

Residents have questioned whether repairing seawalls would remove the neighborhood's floodplain designation, which is set by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The city says fixing and raising all private seawalls would not move Jefferson Chalmers out of the designation.

“The city would have to spend dollars to come up with an acceptable solution, approved by the FEMA, (theCorps of Engineers), and other federal and state agencies, to get out of the floodplain designation,” according to a statement from the mayor’s office. “A number of publicly owned, operated and maintained flood prevention interventions are needed to remove the FEMA floodplain designation from Jefferson Chalmers. Examples of such features could include floodwalls, canal closures, stop logs, a lock system, (and) levees.”

'The biggest problem is no information'

Landowners are also responsible for repairing and maintaining seawalls, as required by a city ordinance, according to the mayor’s office. EGLE is responsible for permitting and related inspections, while Detroit’s buildings, safety engineering and environmental department enforces property maintenance codes, which may include “fines, costs of repair and replacement if the city is required to act during an emergency.”

John Myers, who's lived in the neighborhood since 1989 but bought his house on the canal in 1994, said in his years living through high-water events, he did not receive any information about installing his seawall.

"That’s the sad part about the whole thing ... when I put in my seawall after the 1996 high-water event, nobody told me how high I had to go so I just kept it at the same level as my next-door neighbor. Nobody told us anything … nobody inspects this,” Myers said. "The biggest problem is no information, and not even understanding the ramifications until water starts pouring down your driveway and into the street."

FEMA did not respond to a message from the Free Press.

The city is working with the Corps of Engineers to address “canal overtopping flooding and basement backups” as part of a regional study.

Contaminated soil in A.B. Ford Park

Earlier this year, the city announced it would remove trees from A.B. Ford Park, where community center opened a year ago, citing contaminated soil. Jay Juergensen, a Jefferson Chalmers resident who avidly shares neighborhood concerns with city, state and regional officials, noticed something was missing from the city's materials of the plan — a habitat restoration plan through the Environmental Protection Agency to provide a habitat wetland.

It sparked the city to clarify that the plan would continue, but also to confirm there had been contaminated soil in the park, which required the removal of hundreds of trees.

However, Crystal Perkins, director of the general services department, on Tuesday confirmed that EPA officials have dropped their habitat restoration plan for A.B. Ford Park. Instead, the agency will do that work at neighboring Lakewood East, which is across a canal from A.B. Ford, but is less accessible from the neighborhood. Officials shared the details in a September meeting with the Detroit River Public Advisory Council, Perkins added.

Pursuing the project at Lakewood East "will reduce project area conflict in A.B. Ford Park, reduce loss of investment of seawall repairs, reduce destruction of placed cap, and alleviate coordination complexity working in both parks," EPA representative Amber Falkner said in a statement. "Lakewood East components continue to include riverfront and pocket wetlands, pollinator garden, upland plantings, floating wetlands and a kayak launch."

Residents felt the city didn’t communicate with them that their neighborhood park was contaminated and needed to be remediated. Tree planting to replace trees removed at A.B. Ford is still planned, though for now, the park is bare dirt, brought in to cap the contaminated area, with the new community center in the center.

“It's frustrating because you're doing what you want to do, and then you want to tell us about it, instead of this community engagement. Community engagement is not after the fact,” Rubin said. “You knew it was contaminated. As soon as you got some contamination, you should have said something."

Myers said he, among other residents, are tired of hearing city plans without enough engagement.

"I think the biggest thing with the city is that we are tired of them having dog and pony shows, saying the community is involved, and then they've already made up their mind," Myers said. "We want to keep this a diverse community … We’re all about public access on our riverfront and we want to continue that."

Juergensen is vying for his neighborhood to be part of the White House Justice40 initiative , which invests in climate mitigation, clean energy, housing and other features in communities that are overburdened by pollution. Juergensen slammed various entities for pushing for other initiatives such as GLWA's new $138-million Freud Street project in the neighborhood. Several residents take issue with the project to install a pumping station on Freud Street, between Tennessee and Algonquin streets.

Juergensen said, "The state is supporting an intense industrial use project in a residential community. What’s more, this project is surrounded by small-scale, single-family residential housing in a poorest and Blackest of Jefferson-Chalmers," adding that communities affected by climate change "should have some agency in what happens to them, which includes "some decision-making authority in the process and determining the solutions."

"Too often, community meetings to check the engagement box by decision-makers are followed by the public and institutional stakeholders simply doing whatever they want .... and, often, what they intended to do all along," Juergensen said.

The city's general services department held numerous outreach sessions in Jefferson Chalmers, and "went door to door notifying residents of the type of work, what to anticipate, and when construction was starting for the A.B. Ford Park renovations," according to the mayor's office. "The new Freud pump station is a Great Lakes Water Authority project that has a number of important positive benefits for the regional and local combined sewerage systems. It has been vetted and reviewed by appropriate city departments. GLWA is responsible for community outreach and has held numerous public meetings."

Grannum said that residents in Jefferson Chalmers must mentally prepare for change or they will not be able to "handle the trauma" that comes with living there.

"Having to deal with a flood, that's traumatizing. Having to deal with no people constantly telling you 'no,' and ideas getting rejected, it starts to add up. Yeah, you get worn out. But it benefits them. It's not benefiting me," Grannum said.

