    • The Detroit Free Press

    Opinion: As a mom, I know what's best for my family. That’s why I’m voting Kamala Harris.

    By Brooke Van Nitishin,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vy99j_0w8qHGIl00

    From the moment I learned I was pregnant with my first child, my focus has been on giving them the best — researching the safest car seat, finding the most nurturing preschool, even using the least toxic laundry detergent. But no matter how carefully I make those choices, the decisions our leaders make — especially on issues like health care and education — have an even greater impact on their future. That’s why choosing a leader who will truly act in the best interests of my family is one of the most important decisions I’ll ever make.

    As I look ahead to the upcoming election, I’m confident that Kamala Harris is the best choice for American families.

    Kamala Harris understands the challenges facing American families, and is committed to making our lives easier and more affordable. She doesn’t just have “concepts of a plan,” she has real, pragmatic solutions to address rising costs, improve education, ensure safer communities and ease the burden of child care .

    While Trump’s economic policies prioritize corporate interests and billionaires , Harris has a proven track record of fighting for policies that help working families. Her plans will lower the cost of living for millions of families. And her proposals to cut taxes for 100 million Americans , expand the Child Tax Credit , offer down payment assistance to first-time homebuyers and ensure no one earning less than $400,000 a year pays more in taxes will help the middle class not just get by, but get ahead.

    As a mom, this is what keeps me up at night

    Donald Trump is fundamentally disconnected from the realities of the average American family because, quite frankly, he’s never been a part of one.

    I don’t know a single parent who sends their child off to school and fears they’ll come home a different gender , but I know many who lie awake at night worrying about school shootings or whether their kids are learning what they need to succeed.

    While Trump has bragged of “ doing nothing ” about guns during his presidency, Harris is committed to investing in schools , expanding mental health initiatives and supporting common-sense gun regulations like universal background checks and red flag laws . She understands the concerns of parents and will work to ensure our children not only receive the best education, but that they’re safe while doing so.

    Climate change, reproductive rights, safety

    Another threat to our children’s future is climate change. We are at a critical inflection point, and I worry about the future my children will inherit if we don’t address it with the urgency it demands. While Trump denies the reality of climate change , Harris is committed to tackling it head-on . As part of the Biden Administration, she has already taken significant steps to protect the environment and invest in clean energy , helping to ensure our children grow up in a safer, healthier world.

    I’m also deeply concerned about the erosion of reproductive rights and women’s health care. It is unacceptable that, in one of the most advanced nations in the world, women are being denied essential health care and dying of preventable causes related to pregnancy . While Trump proudly takes credit for the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Harris is fighting to restore our right to make our own health care decisions without government interference.

    I want elected officials to work together

    When it comes to the security of our country, Trump can’t be trusted to set aside his personal agenda for the common good. The bipartisan border bill was the perfect example of how real solutions can be found when we work together, and Trump’s refusal to support it, instead using it as political leverage, shows exactly why he is unfit to lead.

    With three young children, life inside my home can be chaotic and unpredictable, so I need a sense of stability in the outside world. Trump’s leadership fostered an environment of chaos through reckless deregulation , erratic foreign policy decisions and inflaming political tensions. Instead of offering a sense of security, Trump sows confusion and uncertainty, which only adds to the stress that parents are already under. Harris offers the steady hand that we need. She is committed to upholding our democracy and building a future where families don’t have to worry about the next crisis or policy decision that could upend our lives, making life a little less chaotic and a lot more stable.

    I want our president to be a role model

    While Trump’s harmful policies are reason enough to dismiss him, it’s his character that concerns me most. As a parent, one of my most important responsibilities is to teach my children the values of respect, honesty, compassion, and integrity. I want them to understand that how we treat others and the choices we make are what truly define us as people.

    So I have to ask: what message are we sending when we hold up Donald Trump as someone worthy of admiration? Our children are always watching, listening, and internalizing what they observe. When they look at Trump, what do they see? A man whose actions and words often contradict the very values we strive to instill in them. Our kids deserve better. They deserve leaders who inspire them to be their best selves — not ones who reflect the worst in others.

    Kamala Harris is the leader we can trust to act in our best interests and uphold the principles we value as a nation. She offers the steady leadership and stability that American families need while focusing on solving the real problems we face by lowering costs, providing affordable childcare, ensuring safety in our schools, protecting reproductive rights, and tackling the climate crisis. So, as I think about the future I want for my family and our country, Kamala Harris is the clear choice to lead us forward.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30rZrt_0w8qHGIl00

    Brooke Van Nitishin is a resident of Oakland County and founder of Moms for Michigan, a grassroots organization that encourages parents to take an active role in shaping the policies that affect their families. Submit a letter to the editor at freep.com/letters and we may publish it online and in print.

    This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Opinion: As a mom, I know what's best for my family. That’s why I’m voting Kamala Harris.

