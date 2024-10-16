Local organization's Trans Empowerment Month offers resources to trans youth and families

October may be half over, but metro Detroit organization Stand with Trans is still celebrating its Trans Empowerment Month for two more weeks.

The nonprofit organization, dedicated to empowering and supporting transgender youth and their loved ones, hosts the online event each October . This year’s theme, “Beyond the Binary,” offers an array of virtual workshops, panels, and performances designed to uplift and inspire transgender and non-binary youth.

Stand with Trans founder and executive director Roz Keith pointed out the extreme and dangerous rhetoric surrounding trans people – and especially trans youth – during this election cycle and the alarming surge in legislation aimed at undermining their rights.

“In a world where trans youth face unprecedented challenges, including systemic discrimination and mental health crises, it’s vital that we create spaces where they can feel seen, heard, and empowered,” said Keith. “Trans Empowerment Month: Beyond the Binary brings together real issues, real conversations and real people. Attendees will walk away feeling hopeful and supported.”

Remaining sessions over the next two weeks include “Substance Use in the LGBTQIA+ Community: Preventing Addiction and Harm,” “Grandparents 101: Supporting Your Grandchild,” “How to Navigate the Workplace: Tips from an HR Mom” and a session with Schuyler Bailar, educator, author, advocate and the first trans athlete on an NCAA D1 men’s team.

Trans Empowerment Month program coordinator Dubbs Weinblatt said, “As a nonbinary trans person who came out later in life, this programming aimed specifically for trans and nonbinary youth is a crucial way to send the message ‘You belong.’ Even if you are a parent or caregiver, an adult ally or older trans/nonbinary individual, there’s a session for you.”

Derek Davis, who recently served as Mr. Trans Michigan and led a discussion group for trans men at Ferndale’s Affirmations LGBTQ+ Community Center, said the Trans Empowerment Month events are important because they shed light on many issues trans people may not even realize they need to know about.

“It’s really empowering to see a mom like (Roz),” said Davis. “I don’t have a Roz, but I do have a very supportive mother, and it’s really cool to see how the parents support their kids in their own ways.”

The organization’s Trans Empowerment Month features daily virtual events through Oct. 30 and is free for youth and young adults up to age 24 and modestly priced for ages 25 and over. Register at standwithtrans.org .

