Detroit Lions give game ball back to Dan Campbell in emotional locker room speech

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff turned the tables on head coach Dan Campbell in the locker room of AT&T Stadium after the Lions' 47-9 beatdown of the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, and it was a beautiful thing to witness.

Campbell's speech following the game started with his usual recap of the successes of the game.

"This is the tightest this group has been. This is the tightest this 2024 team has been," Campbell said, in a clip shared on social media . "We found somethin’ special last year, man. I felt it going into this game. Man it’s like we’re in here together.

"That’s a hellava win. You guys didn’t let off the gas. That’s a way to finish it out."

Campbell said he had two game balls to give out from the win.

“And this time, I wrote down some stats,” Campbell said — referring to his initial game-ball snub of Goff two weeks ago after his 18-for-18 performance vs. the Seattle Seahawks — as the locker room erupted in laughter.

First ball went, of course, to Goff , who threw for 315 yards on 18-for-25 passing.

"Thanks, boys. Love you all. Keep goin’," Goff said.

The second game ball went to safety Brian Branch, who had two interceptions, a forced fumble and 6 tackles (5 solo).

“Our division starts this week. That’s a great win," Campbell said. "Break it down," he said, turning to Goff.

"Hey, real quick. Real quick. Real quick," Goff began, holding the game ball. "Our (expletive) head coach is our (expletive) rock now. We’re in Dallas in his (expletive) place where he played. Game ball goes to him.”

Goff then handed his ball back to Campbell.

Campbell sheepishly grabbed Goff's game ball, turned red and smiled widely but shyly as the locker room erupted.

The Lions next travel to Minneapolis to take on their NFC North rival and undefeated Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday.

