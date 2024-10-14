Saginaw County voters; Heartbreaking Hutch injury; Izzo dream realized; and more

Hello, welcome to Monday!

Forecast: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a shower. The expected high is 54 degrees .

🎧 Prefer to listen to the news? Here are today's top stories .

Local governments and school districts in the presidential bellwether Saginaw County received about $222 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding — close to $1,400 for each registered voter. This which was a major piece of Democratic President Joe Biden's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2021.

Republicans have criticized ARPA as inflationary, but generally accepted the money Congress approved.

Democrats have pointed to ARPA as one of the key measures that saved jobs and the economy while the nation emerged from the pandemic.

Experts say the massive spending program — which in Saginaw County has been used, among other purposes, to feed people, and, for example, $300,000 for the Thomas Township Nature Center and Preserve — will likely have no significant impact on how Saginaw County residents — or Michigan residents generally — vote this November.

Paul Egan has more .

Also worth reading

🏈 Football : Aidan Hutchinson broke his left tibia Sunday . The Detroit Lions defensive end's absence is a heartbreaking blow to the team’s Super Bowl aspirations, even on a day when the Lions looked like a Super Bowl favorite, blitzing the Dallas Cowboys, 47-9 , writes columnist Shawn Windsor .

⚾️ Baseball : After their season came to a sudden, crushing end on Saturday with a 7-3 loss against Cleveland in Game 5 of the ALDS , columnist Jeff Seidel writes: Thank you, Tigers.

🚔 Crime : Police say a Dearborn man is in a Louisiana prison facing murder and other charges in the killing of a 72-year-old Rochester Hills man and the imprisonment of his wife, while a second suspect remains on the loose.

🏀 Hoops : Tom Izzo’s long-dreamed-about exhibition game against his alma mater, Northern Michigan, finally became a reality, tipping off Michigan State basketball ’s season Sunday afternoon with a 70-53 victory in the Superior Dome Showdown, writes sports reporter Chris Solari .

🍔 Food: McDonald's is out with a new chicken sandwich. Our Sue Selasky sampled the Chicken Big Mac, and she thought it seemed familiar. Find out why .

We appreciate your readership. Here's your opportunity to support local journalism and get unlimited digital access to all we have to offer.

Obituaries | Podcasts

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Saginaw County voters; Heartbreaking Hutch injury; Izzo dream realized; and more