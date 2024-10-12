Detroit Red Wings vs. Nashville Predators: What time, TV channel is tonight's game on?

There’s a bit of extra star power as the Detroit Red Wings look to rebound from a season-opening loss to Pittsburgh : Likely Hall of Famer Steven Stamkos, who has 23 goals in 42 career games against the Wings, is now with Nashville (after the Lightning opted to sign free agent Jake Guentzel instead of their longtime captain, and the Wings fell short in their free-agency pursuit).

It’s a similar story for the Preds’ other big offseason acquisition, Jonathan Marchessault. The former Golden Knight is now wearing a gold of a different hue, and had a solid first game as a Pred, with a pair of assists in Nashville’s opening loss to the Dallas Stars. (Stamkos was held without a point, but picked up two penalty minutes.)

Of course, the Preds still have a star in net in Juuse Saros; the franchise committed to him with an eight-year, $62 million deal back in July, ensuring the 29-year-old will likely spend his entire career in Smashville. He may not get the start tonight, however; he missed the opener with a lower-body issue and is considered day-to-day. His backup, Scott Wedgewood, is well-traveled, though he turned his career around the past two seasons in Dallas, posting a .906 save percentage and 2.80 goals-against average in 53 appearances.

After tonight, the Wings have Sunday off before a home-and-home with the New York Rangers on Monday and Thursday. The Preds, meanwhile, host the Kraken and Oilers next week before hosting the Wings in a matinee next Saturday.

Here's everything you need to know for tonight's Game 2:

Detroit Red Wings (0-1-0) vs. Nashville Predators (0-1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Little Caesars Arena.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Streaming : Fubo (free trial)

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1).

