Tigers lineup vs. Guardians Game 5 of ALDS today: Justyn-Henry Malloy leads off vs. Boyd

It all comes down to this.

The Detroit Tigers take on the Cleveland Guardians in the fifth and final game of the ALDS on Saturday at Progressive Field.

The stakes are simple: With a win, the Tigers advance to the ALCS to play the New York Yankees for the American League pennant while a loss ends the 2024 Tigers' run.

The Tigers had a chance to close out the series at home in Game 4, but lost the closely-fought game 5-4 to push it the maximum distance. It was a back-and-forth battle at Comerica Park and the Guardians came out on top with one more clutch hit, a pinch-hit two-run home run from David Fry, to keep their season alive.

The Tigers have star pitcher Tarik Skubal set to pitch the deciding game. Skubal is 2-0 in the postseason without giving up a run over 13 innings, including seven innings of shutout ball against the Guardians in Game 2 to set up a late rally.

On the other side, the Guardians will also be going back to their Game 2, former Tiger Matthew Boyd. Boyd pitched 4⅔ innings and gave up no runs on four hits before giving way to a plethora of arms out of the bullpen. The hero of Game 2, Kerry Carpenter, is a game-time decision for Saturday with a hamstring injury he picked up in Game 4.

The game was originally scheduled for primetime but got moved to 1 p.m. due to weather concerns. Here's all the information you need to know before Game 5 of the ALDS including the updated time, TV channel and livestream, plus the TV announcers in the booth.

Tigers lineup Game 5:

DH Justyn-Henry Malloy 3B Matt Vierling LF Riley Greene 2B Andy Ibáñez RF Wenceel Pérez 1B Spencer Torkelson CF Parker Meadows C Jake Rogers SS Trey Sweeney

Guardians lineup Game 5: TBA.

How to watch Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians

What: Game 5 of ALDS in 2024 MLB playoffs .

When: 1:08 p.m. ET Saturday.

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland.

TV: TBS.

TV announcers: Brian Anderson and Jeff Francoeur.

Livestream: On Sling TV .

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) in Detroit ( Tigers radio affiliates ); nationally on ESPN Radio.

Starting pitchers: Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal (18-4, 2.39 ERA in regular season) vs. Guardians LHP Matthew Boyd (2-2, 2.72 ERA in regular season).

First-pitch weather: Cloudy with a temperature around 65 degrees with a 24% chance of rain in Cleveland .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Tigers lineup vs. Guardians Game 5 of ALDS today: Justyn-Henry Malloy leads off vs. Boyd