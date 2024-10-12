Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Detroit Free Press

    Tigers lineup vs. Guardians Game 5 of ALDS today: Justyn-Henry Malloy leads off vs. Boyd

    By Jared Ramsey, Detroit Free Press,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RQOTI_0w4C2JAw00

    It all comes down to this.

    The Detroit Tigers take on the Cleveland Guardians in the fifth and final game of the ALDS on Saturday at Progressive Field.

    The stakes are simple: With a win, the Tigers advance to the ALCS to play the New York Yankees for the American League pennant while a loss ends the 2024 Tigers' run.

    The Tigers had a chance to close out the series at home in Game 4, but lost the closely-fought game 5-4 to push it the maximum distance. It was a back-and-forth battle at Comerica Park and the Guardians came out on top with one more clutch hit, a pinch-hit two-run home run from David Fry, to keep their season alive.

    GET READY: Detroit Tigers ready for pressure of decisive ALDS Game 5: 'Great opportunity to be great'

    The Tigers have star pitcher Tarik Skubal set to pitch the deciding game. Skubal is 2-0 in the postseason without giving up a run over 13 innings, including seven innings of shutout ball against the Guardians in Game 2 to set up a late rally.

    On the other side, the Guardians will also be going back to their Game 2, former Tiger Matthew Boyd. Boyd pitched 4⅔ innings and gave up no runs on four hits before giving way to a plethora of arms out of the bullpen. The hero of Game 2, Kerry Carpenter, is a game-time decision for Saturday with a hamstring injury he picked up in Game 4.

    The game was originally scheduled for primetime but got moved to 1 p.m. due to weather concerns. Here's all the information you need to know before Game 5 of the ALDS including the updated time, TV channel and livestream, plus the TV announcers in the booth.

    Detroit Tigers lineup vs. Cleveland Guardians

    Tigers lineup Game 5:

    1. DH Justyn-Henry Malloy
    2. 3B Matt Vierling
    3. LF Riley Greene
    4. 2B Andy Ibáñez
    5. RF Wenceel Pérez
    6. 1B Spencer Torkelson
    7. CF Parker Meadows
    8. C Jake Rogers
    9. SS Trey Sweeney

    Guardians lineup Game 5: TBA.

    How to watch Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians

    What: Game 5 of ALDS in 2024 MLB playoffs .

    When: 1:08 p.m. ET Saturday.

    Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland.

    TV: TBS.

    TV announcers: Brian Anderson and Jeff Francoeur.

    Livestream: On Sling TV .

    Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) in Detroit ( Tigers radio affiliates ); nationally on ESPN Radio.

    Starting pitchers: Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal (18-4, 2.39 ERA in regular season) vs. Guardians LHP Matthew Boyd (2-2, 2.72 ERA in regular season).

    First-pitch weather: Cloudy with a temperature around 65 degrees with a 24% chance of rain in Cleveland .

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Tigers lineup vs. Guardians Game 5 of ALDS today: Justyn-Henry Malloy leads off vs. Boyd

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Tigers exec Scott Harris: Focus on young talent, but will pursue outside fits aggressively
    The Detroit Free Press8 hours ago
    Detroit Tigers, Tarik Skubal slammed by Cleveland Guardians, 7-3, in Game 5 of ALDS
    The Detroit Free Press2 days ago
    Detroit Tigers Newsletter: Meet the top free-agent targets of the offseason
    The Detroit Free Press11 hours ago
    Mega Millions numbers for Friday, Oct. 11, 2024: No jackpot winner
    The Detroit Free Press2 days ago
    Detroit Tigers whiff on finding one final winning moment in ALDS loss to Cleveland
    The Detroit Free Press2 days ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Tobias Harris shines in debut, Cade Cunningham does a lot in blowout for Detroit Pistons
    The Detroit Free Press2 days ago
    College football rankings: Big Ten teams in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 after Week 7
    The Detroit Free Press1 day ago
    Detroit Red Wings 'haven't given up on' Ville Husso after waivers; Austin Watson called up
    The Detroit Free Press5 hours ago
    Aidan Hutchinson injury update: Lions DE broke tibia vs. Cowboys, having immediate surgery
    The Detroit Free Press1 day ago
    Helene strengthens to 100 mph; wind and flooding likely in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Detroit Lions keep open Aidan Hutchinson return from leg injury for Super Bowl 2025
    The Detroit Free Press4 hours ago
    NUMBER OF THE WEEK | Milton’s local impacts
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Tom Brady absolutely LOVES Detroit Lions offense vs. Dallas Cowboys
    The Detroit Free Press1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy