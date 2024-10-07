Open in App
    • The Detroit Free Press

    Tigers vs. Guardians in ALDS: Who are Game 3 starting pitchers for playoff showdown

    By Marlowe Alter, Detroit Free Press,

    2 days ago

    Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch likes to keep things close to the chest. Especially when it comes to his " pitching chaos " plan. But we now know who will start Game 3 for the Tigers.

    The Tigers play at home Wednesday in Game 3 of the ALDS vs. the Cleveland Guardians for the time since Oct. 5, 2014, a 2-1 loss in Game 3 to the Baltimore Orioles to end their season in the ALDS. The series is tied after Kerry Carpenter's three-run home run gave the Tigers a 3-0 victory Monday in Cleveland .

    The Tigers have just one pitcher in their rotation they fully trust in Tarik Skubal, who dominated Monday in Game 2 . They have been using an opener and bulk-reliever strategy since the end of July, when they traded No. 2 starter Jack Flaherty to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

    The Tigers have used "bully in the strike zone" lefty Tyler Holton as The Opener in the two non-Skubal starts (Game 2 vs. Houston, Game 1 vs. Cleveland). That didn't work Saturday afternoon, when all four Guardians batters reached base vs. the 28-year-old (three hits, one walk).

    Find Tigers-Cle Game 3 tickets on StubHub

    On Wednesday morning, the Tigers announced rookie Keider Montero will get the start, just four days after appearing in Game 1 of the ALDS. Montero came into the game against the Guardians in mop-up duty, but looked good, striking out three batters and allowing no runs over two innings. With Montero getting the start on short rest, expect the Tigers to still employ some type of bulk-reliever strategy as Montero likely won't go deep into the game.

    INSIDE THE GAME: Think the Tigers story can't get any better? They just proved you wrong. Again.

    Montero will be opposed by Guardians right-handed veteran Alex Cobb.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PYUMV_0vxxyuRE00

    Cobb's blister has healed enough to start. The 6-foot-3 right-hander went 2-1 with a 2.76 ERA in just three starts this season, but has pitched two simulated games in the past few weeks and is ready to go. Cobb, 37, was an All-Star for the San Francisco Giants last season (7-7, 3.87 ERA).

    Cobb (79-76, 3.84 career ERA) pitched Aug. 9, Aug. 14 and Sept. 1, throwing 16⅓ innings total. In his last start, he pitched six innings of two-hit ball against Pittsburgh, allowing one unearned run and striking out six with no walks.

    GAME 2 STARTER: Tarik Skubal turning in one of Detroit Tigers' most dominant postseasons ever

    Cobb pitched in the playoffs in 2013 with the Tampa Bay Rays, making two starts (1-0, 1.54 ERA) over 11⅔ innings.

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Tigers vs. Guardians in ALDS: Who are Game 3 starting pitchers for playoff showdown

