    • The Detroit Free Press

    Dan Dickerson call of Kerry Carpenter's go-ahead home run for Tigers is electric

    By Andrew Birkle, Detroit Free Press,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KtG9j_0vxxOe3e00

    "AND. IT'S. GONE."

    Those were the words of longtime Detroit Tigers radio play-by-play announcer Dan Dickerson after Kerry Carpenter delivered one of the biggest postseason moments in franchise history .

    In a game that felt destined to end in frustration as the Tigers couldn't get on the board despite a Tarik Skubal masterclass , Kerry Carpenter blasted a three-run home run 423 feet to right field off Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase, the best reliever in baseball.

    It was a movie-like scene. Top of the ninth inning. Tie game. Best pitcher on the opposing team. Two strikes. Two outs. No-doubter home run.

    The moment sent Dickerson into instant hysterics as the ball flew further and further into the right field bleachers and gave the Tigers a 3-0 lead.

    Listen to the must-hear radio call below:

    INSIDE THE GAME: Think the Tigers story can't get any better? They just proved you wrong. Again.

    TBS announcer Brian Anderson has his own great call

    On the national broadcast that most fans were watching, Brian Anderson delivered a memorable call as well.

    After Parker Meadows nearly hit a home run to right field earlier in the game that appeared to get knocked down by the wind, Anderson keenly pointed out that no amount of wind was going to stop Carpenter's moonshot.

    "Pitch is swung on, a high fly ball to right field, this one is going to FLY!" Anderson said.

    Catch the full call in the video player below:

    NEXT UP: Who are Game 3 starting pitchers for Comerica Park showdown

    This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Dan Dickerson call of Kerry Carpenter's go-ahead home run for Tigers is electric

