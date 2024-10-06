Letters: Trump isn't 'weird,' he's dangerous

I'm really proud of NATO

In 1983, my wife and I attended a narrated tour of the Danish Freedom Museum in Copenhagen, Denmark. As the Danish narrator described the liberation of Denmark by the U.S. and its Allies during World War II, he began to speak from his heart, with strong emotion. He said how sincerely grateful they are for the sacrifices of the Americans and their Allies to free them from five long years of Nazi occupation, giving them back their identity and their pride.

As Americans, standing there among people from all over the world, we were so proud of our country. So, we are thankful for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Only the Democrats can assure our continued support of NATO, and preserve our legacy and good standing in the world. Please vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, Elissa Slotkin, and the other Democrats on the ballot.

Robert Carrico

Franklin

I fact-checked an ad for GOP Senate candidate Mike Rogers

I taught American government and politics for 37 years, and always encouraged my students to look askance at and fact-check information to which they were exposed, especially political ads sponsored by PACs in an election year.

It is with this mindset that I viewed a political ad supporting Mike Rogers, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate. The ad was sponsored by a Republican political action committee, the Senate Leadership Fund. Near the end of the 30-second ad, it alleged that Democratic Senate candidate Elissa Slotkin voted to deny white farmers funding simply because of the color of their skin. Under this accusation was the following: " Roll Call Vote #72 on 3/10/21 ."

Knowing that this statement couldn’t possibly be true, as congressional legislation would never include such a provision, I began an internet search for clarification. It turns out that Slotkin had voted in support of H.R. 1319, The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 . In Title I, Subtitle A-Agriculture, Section 1006, paragraph (b), Sub-paragraph (5) of the law, it states that the purpose of this section of the law is “... to provide financial assistance to socially disadvantaged farmers, ranchers, or forest landowners that are former farm loan borrowers that suffered related adverse actions or past discrimination or bias in Department of Agriculture programs, as determined by the Secretary."

While this provision of a much larger law was targeted to try and correct for past discrimination that Black agriculturalists had experienced, it by no means barred white agriculturalists from the same relief or opportunity. To adapt an old idiom, “Viewer beware.”

Frank J. Laurinec Jr.

Troy

Freep editorial got it wrong

You recently had an opinion piece saying to not elect five Michigan congressman. ( Editor's note: " Editorial: Who the Free Press isn't endorsing ," ran on freep.com Oct. 1. We asked five incumbent Republican members of the U.S. Congress who worked to undermine or overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, and are virtually assured re-election, whether they would accept the results of the 2024 election. None responded.)

Why would you write their challengers off so fast? In the 1st Congressional District, we have a capable woman running who would put incumbent U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman to shame: Callie Barr. She would have answered your question. Unlike Bergman, who hasn’t had a town hall a forum or a coffee talk in two years that is open to the public at large. So you only reported half the story. Yes, they shouldn’t be elected, yet your solution was to do nothing but re-elect the un-electable five.

Chris Kress

Indian River, Michigan

Freep editorial got it right

"Michiganders — Michigan Republicans — deserve better." (" Editorial: Who the Free Press isn't endorsing ," Detroit Free Press, Oct. 1.)

Yes, yes, a thousand times yes. We do deserve better, saner Republicans in Michigan, especially in my home district, the U.S. 5th House District. The five incumbents discussed in your editorial have faced no or little opposition within their own party, and certainly not by any Democrat. Walberg primaried a great Republican Congressman, Dr. Joe Schwarz, to become U.S. representative in my home district many years ago, and we've been stuck with him ever since. Over time, he's been the epitome of a do-nothing, say-nothing and vote no politician.

Thank you, Freep for the editorial. I loved it. It was refreshing, and long overdue.

Steve Wettle

Marshall

Your vote in Michigan could decide the presidency

I live in deep red state, Utah, where my vote for the future of U.S. democracy does not count. Your vote in Michigan could determine the winner of the presidential election. A vote of "uncommitted" is essentially a vote for Trump.

Do you think that under a Trump Administration, U.S. policy towards the Middle East, Ukraine, health care, taxes for the average American, respect for the laws of our country and "justice for all" will be better than they are now?

Previous Democratic candidates for president lost because a small percentage of voters who usually vote for the Democrat were upset over a single issue and voted third party, or didn't vote. As a result, former President George W. Bush started several wars in the Middle East, and former President Donald Trump stacked the U.S. Supreme Court. Please look at the big picture, and do not let a potential dictator take over our country.

Richard Steiner

Salt Lake City, Utah

OPINION: Trump's mass deportation plan for undocumented immigrants would change Michigan

Don't vote for a future JD Vance presidency

On Sept. 30, I saw the Rachel Maddow show on MSNBC where she featured information about JD Vance and his ideology. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate, called JD Vance "weird."

I think the correct description should be that JD Vance’s embrace of Christian nationalism and how the federal government needs to be destroyed makes him more than weird. He is a danger to our democracy. Voters should think about if they vote for Trump, as misguided as that is, they are really voting for JD Vance to be president because Trump’s mental and physical health may not sustain him for four years.

The choice is crystal clear. Kamala Harris is smart, highly qualified with experience in the law and politics, and respected. Trump is not. It is Vance who is being groomed to take over, and lead this country away from democracy and into an autocratic society. My husband, a social worker, had a saying that it is pretty hard to do something stupid when you know it’s stupid.

This is an attempt to inform people to look behind all the smoke and mirrors and see the Trump candidacy to be the danger that it is.

Linda Moore

West Bloomfield

Another Michigan-loving transplant weighs in

I, too am a transplant, and I love Michigan. I was born and raised in Pennsylvania. I left there when I enlisted in the U.S. Navy. After serving in Asia for two years, I returned to my original base in California. There I met a wonderful girl from Michigan. After my military service we married and settled in Riverview. We raised a son and a daughter there. Upon retirement, we moved to Hillsdale County. We are both involved in civic areas here. I love living in Michigan, and we wouldn't live anywhere else.

Patrick Knight

Hillsdale

